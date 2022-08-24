Mornings are a sacred time. It's the first opportunity that you get to set the mood for the rest of your day. I am my best self when I am adhering to a productive, regular A.M. ritual. You know, all the good stuff. Making your bed, brewing a fresh pot of coffee, tidying up the kitchen, maybe getting in a quick meditation or writing a few things down in a journal–a few basic exercises to warm up your mind and body for a successful day.

I am no doctor, but from personal experience, I can say that an important component to a great morning routine is a solid breakfast. For me, the most versatile, exciting, and wholesome meal to kick off the day is a breakfast sandwich. They're endlessly customizable (so you'll never get sick of 'em), they'll keep you full, and most importantly, they're a meal that you'll actually look forward to eating.

All you need to make a tasty, hearty breakfast sandwich is a couple minutes and a few humble ingredients that are probably already in your pantry and refrigerator. Here are 8 of my favorite, 5-ingredient breakfast sandwiches that are perfect for every morning.

Classic English Muffin Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Classic English Muffin Sandwich

There may be no better bread vehicle for a breakfast sandwich than an English muffin. With its nooks and crannies that toast up just right and with a texture that stands up to ingredients but is not too tough or cumbersome to manage, it's pretty much the ideal. So why not start with this classic?

To make this basic English muffin breakfast sandwich that pairs bacon and eggs with a little burst of arugula, toast your English muffin in the toaster or on a dry skillet. Fry up a slice or two of bacon in a skillet, leaving behind the fat that is rendered. Cut the bacon into quarters to fit in the sandwich.

Next, add a little oil to the pan and fry an egg in the residual fat, using a spoon to baste the egg whites, as needed. Toss a handful of arugula in a light coating of hot sauce (just pick your favorite out of the refrigerator). Slide the fried egg onto the bottom half of the muffin and top with the bacon and arugula. Top with the other half of the muffin.

Pita Breakfast Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Pita Sandwich

Give your morning meal a Mediterranean makeover with this pita bread-based sandwich. Warm a pita in a skillet, then cut it in half and open up one half for a pita pocket (save the other half for another meal). In the same skillet, scramble a couple eggs with crumbled feta, a couple spoonfuls of chopped olives, and a handful of spinach. Stuff the cheesy, briny scramble into the pocket.

PB&J Breakfast Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

PB&J Plus

Some mornings call for a sweet, nutty treat (that's still heatlhyish!)– this twist on a classic PB&J is the perfect solution. Toast two slices of sourdough bread. Spread peanut butter and any jam or preserves on one slice. On the other slice, spread a layer of ricotta cheese and layer with slices of fresh strawberries or raspberries. Press the two halves together and cut in half: Bonus points if you top it with flaky salt.

Turkey Pesto Breakfast Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Turkey Pesto Muffin

Pesto lovers, this is about to make your mornings way more exciting. Warm up a patty or two of turkey sausage. Next, scramble a couple of eggs with a spoonful of pesto. Toss a handful of arugula in an extra spoonful of pesto (you can never really have too much). Toast your English muffin, then top with sausage, pesto scrambled eggs, arugula, and the other half of the muffin.

Smoked Salmon Bagel Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Smoked Salmon Bagel

We can't talk about the best breakfast sandwiches without a version of a classic, smoked salmon bagel. Slice and toast your favorite bagel, then top with a hearty smear of cream cheese, a couple ounces of smoked salmon, a tomato slice, and a couple half moon slices of red onion. Eat open-faced or make a sandwich with the other half of the bagel.

Mushroom Egg and Cheese Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Mushroom, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

For a hearty, plant-based option, make this M.E.C. (mushroom, egg, and cheese, of course). Slice and toast your bagel. Slice a couple white or shiitake mushrooms and saute them in a skillet over medium high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Once the mushrooms are browned, add a couple whisked eggs to make a scramble.

When the eggs have set up and are softly firm, push the scramble into a circle the size of your bagel in the pan, then top with a slice of cheddar or a handful of grated cheese. Turn the heat to low and cover the pan to melt the cheese. Once melted, slide the cheesy mushrooms and eggs onto the bottom half of the bagel; top with arugula and the other half of the bagel.

Caprese Breakfast Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Caprese Sandwich

Turn your favorite summer party appetizer into a breakfast sandwich that you will crave. Toast a couple slices of sourdough. Next, scramble an egg and slide it onto the toasted bread. Top with a thick tomato slice, a thick slice of fresh mozzarella, and a generous drizzle of balsamic glaze. If you have basil, that's the crowning touch, but it's totally optional.

Almond Butter Sandwich Credit: Photo: Cara Cormack/Food: Alice Ostan/Allrecipes

Almond Butter & Caramelized Banana Sandwich