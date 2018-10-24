5 Easy Company-Worthy Dinners Made To Impress
Quick, easy, and impressive dinners
When company's coming for dinner, the cook often faces a dilemma. Dinner should be special, of course. But it can't be so complicated that it traps the host in the kitchen away from the guests. Enter these five inspired meal combinations! These top-rated recipes are built to impress, yes; but they're also easy and quick to prepare, so the cook won't be sequestered in the kitchen. They're designed to free the cook and wow the crowd, and we've also added wine pairing suggestions for each menu.
Preps in 10 minutes! "A delicious, classic chicken dish," says Lisa. "Lightly coated chicken breasts braised with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Easy and ideal for both a quick weeknight entree AND serving to company." Serve this classic chicken dish with Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter.
Pair it with a Pinot Noir or red Burgundy from France.
This scampi is on the table in about 40 minutes. "A well-rounded seafood and pasta dish," says JustJen. "Good with any pasta; angel hair is less filling." You also enjoy Roasted Garlic Bread and add a simple green salad.
Enjoy this saucy scampi with a Chardonnay or steely Chablis.
It takes just 10 minutes to prep these steaks. If you like, make the marinade ahead ahead of time and then whip the dish up just before company arrives. "Tender flat-iron steak meets trendy Asian bistro flavor," says GMUCHEFWHIT. "It's an easy delicious dinner!" We've paired these flavorful flat-irons with simple Steamed Asian Sesame Veggies.
Match it up with a Merlot from Washington, California, or France.
This easy company chicken recipe preps in just 15 minutes. "It's a delicious Italian skillet dish with prosciutto ham, fontina cheese (one of Italy's best cheeses), AND a white wine and mushroom sauce," says Jen. "Who could ask for more?" Well, may we suggest adding these tasty Garlic Mashed Potatoes?
Pair it with an Italian Pinot Grigio.
These top-rated chops take 15 minutes to prep. "Tender chops and a delicious sauce are great over noodles or thin spaghetti," says bintmejnuna. Add Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews for a complete company-worthy meal. See how to make it.
Match this meal with a California Merlot.