3 Reasons Your Lettuce Belongs on the Grill
You can't actually turn into a bunny by eating loads of lettuce. That's good to know up front. Because if you follow Chef John's method of grilling hearts of Romaine, you are fixing to eat piles and piles of lettuce.
Here are just 3 reasons why you should run outside and get to grilling some lettuce.
1. Flavor. Grilling lettuce creates wonderfully caramelized, smoky flavor.
2. Texture. Cool, crispy insides contrast gloriously with the caramelized outside.
3. Ease. Grilling romaine is just the easiest, most delicious way to get your greens. It's an amazing contrast of tastes and textures. Top your grilled lettuce hearts with grated cheese and a simple vinegar or lemon juice and olive oil dressing.
"This is truly and ridiculously easy," says Chef John. "The trick is to get the grill grates very hot." Watch Chef John get it done:
Grilled Radicchio with Blue Cheese
"These grilled radicchio wedges make a colorful side to accompany most any grilled main dish," says France C. "The sweet, acidic flavor of the balsamic and creamy blue cheese tame the natural bitterness of the radicchio."