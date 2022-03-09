This 3-Ingredient Air Cheesecake Is the Dessert of Your Dreams

If you love the flavor of traditional cheesecake, but never feel up to making it, I'm thrilled to introduce my latest cheesecake discovery to you. Meet the Air Cheesecake, a five-minute, mock cheesecake that's so inventive, it'll blow your guests away. Turns out, you only need three ingredients to recreate a decadent, satisfying cheesecake flavor.

I wanted to try this recipe after watching emmymade make it on her YouTube channel, but it turns out the same Air Cheesecake recipe is originally found on boxes of Philadelphia cream cheese in Japan. Now, I'm not going to say this tastes exactly like cheesecake, but if you need a super-quick, easy dessert, this reinvention of the classic will certainly do the trick. The mousse-like texture is much fluffier than a custard-y, New York-style slice, so rather than calling it quits after a few bites of cheesecake, you might be able to eat a whole bowl of this (or maybe that's just me).