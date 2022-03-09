This 3-Ingredient Air Cheesecake Is the Dessert of Your Dreams
If you love the flavor of traditional cheesecake, but never feel up to making it, I'm thrilled to introduce my latest cheesecake discovery to you. Meet the Air Cheesecake, a five-minute, mock cheesecake that's so inventive, it'll blow your guests away. Turns out, you only need three ingredients to recreate a decadent, satisfying cheesecake flavor.
I wanted to try this recipe after watching emmymade make it on her YouTube channel, but it turns out the same Air Cheesecake recipe is originally found on boxes of Philadelphia cream cheese in Japan. Now, I'm not going to say this tastes exactly like cheesecake, but if you need a super-quick, easy dessert, this reinvention of the classic will certainly do the trick. The mousse-like texture is much fluffier than a custard-y, New York-style slice, so rather than calling it quits after a few bites of cheesecake, you might be able to eat a whole bowl of this (or maybe that's just me).
With a flavor almost like a lightened-up cream cheese frosting, this would also be perfect on top of cakes or cupcakes, stuffed inside cannoli shells, or turned into a dip for fresh strawberries or Biscoff cookies. Or, pipe it into a store-bought graham cracker crust for an easy, shareable "cheesecake pie." It's mild enough to take on any cheesecake flavors you might want to incorporate, such as Oreo, chocolate, or lemon.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Air Cheesecake
- 100 grams cream cheese, softened (about 3.5 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 200 grams cold whipping cream (about ¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon)
- Optional: piping bag
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and sugar until consistent.
- In a large bowl, beat the whipping cream using a hand or stand mixer on medium-high speed for about 2 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Use a spatula to fold the cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream until smooth. Use a mixer to combine for another 20 seconds or so, if needed.
- Optional: To serve, transfer to a piping bag and pipe 6 individual portions. Serve immediately.