Is Your Local Costco Getting Its Own Sushi Counter?

From doing deep-dive investigations on the rotisserie chickens to breaking news on the return of the diced onions for the beloved $1.50 hot dog, to fawning over international menu items, we take the Costco food courts very seriously here at Allrecipes. Maybe not as seriously as the Costco founder—who once (famously) threatened the then-CEO when he suggested raising the price of the aforementioned hot dog—but pretty seriously.

So, it's not uncommon for me to scan the Costco fan Reddit threads for news of notable products, new Costco bakery arrivals, and updates to the food court. That's why I was *shook* to see this post:

What's the Deal With the Costco Sushi Counter?

The Reddit user posted a photo of a brand new Kirkland Sushi Counter being built at their local Costco in Issaquah, Wash., supposedly opening June 9. Comments flooded in. According to the Reddit sleuths, this sushi was not going to be the same as the typical Costco sushi, which Costco fans largely dismiss as uniformly terrible (unlike the Sam's Club sushi).

This sushi counter was rumored to be a pilot program based on the success of Japanese Costco locations, wherein sushi is made fresh in stores, as opposed to the pre-packaged, third-party sushi most locations carry.

Naturally, I waited with bated breath to see what would happen when the counter opened. Well, thankfully TikTok worked its magic, and I stumbled upon this video yesterday:

In the TikTok, the creator @not.cristinayang, visits that same Issaquah, Wash. Costco location on opening day to witness the sushi counter in action. According to the voiceover in the video, there were about 20 or so employees making sushi fresh behind the counter. They also detailed how there were several offerings including nigiri packs and cut rolls, all made fresh and brought out in batches to hungry hordes of Costco customers. The packs were priced per pound, and cost around $15-$20 each for about 12-16 pieces of sushi.

In a follow-up video, that same creator reviewed the sushi, saying it was definitively better than the store's previous offerings (but also that the bar was very, very low.) For starters, the rice is supposedly sourced from Hokkaido, Japan, and employees were trained on how to cook it fresh in stores by Japanese Costco employees.

The creator noted that the rice was indeed noticeably softer and better, even after refrigeration. They also said the fish was fresh and while the nigiri was okay, the cut rolls were delicious and that they would happily buy them again. They also noted that it was only day one of the pilot program, and they could see it getting better and better.

Is Your Local Costco Getting A Sushi Counter?

So is this new-and-improved sushi coming to your local Costco? Only time will tell. For now, it looks like this style of fresh sushi counter is exclusive to the Issaquah location, which happens to be Costco's flagship store where the retailer frequently tests new concepts and products. If the tests are successful—as was the case with Costco's new food court smoothie—the program would (hopefully!) expand nationwide. Our sushi-loving fingers are crossed.