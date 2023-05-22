Arby’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item This Week

We're *really* thinking Arby's now!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023
Arby's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corner
Photo:

Arby's/Allrecipes

We know that Arby’s has “the meats,” but up until last year, that never meant a traditional burger. Seriously, Arby’s has served ribs, sliders, and even fish sandwiches before it put a burger on its menu.

In 2022, Arby’s launched its first-ever burger—and it wasn’t just any old fast food hamburger, it was a Wagyu burger. The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger joined the menu in May and was supposed to last through July, but it sold out six weeks earlier than anticipated because customers loved it so much. 

Arby’s brought the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger back for another limited run in November to appease those who hadn’t gotten to try it in the summer. Again, fans loved the burger—made with 51/49 American Wagyu and ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce on a brioche bun—so much so that Arby’s has decided to bring it back again this summer.

Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger

Arby's

The burger, which hit menus May 22, is available in two varieties: Deluxe and Bacon Ranch. Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is the same as described above, while the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger adds, you guessed it, bacon and Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch (instead of burger sauce) to the traditional Deluxe.

Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burgers are available now, but we don’t know how long they’ll last this time around. So, if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll need to get to Arby’s ASAP because if last year taught us anything, once the burger is gone, it’s gone!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a retro McDonald's storefront in California
Just Leaked: This Fan-Favorite McDonald’s Item Is Supposedly Coming Back After 8 Years
KFC Logo
KFC Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Sandwich After Nearly 10 Years
bags of goldfish crackers on a shelf
This Fan-Favorite Goldfish Flavor Is Returning After Selling Out in Hours Last Year
a taco bell store front with pink and yellow triangles in the top left and bottom right corners.
This $3 Taco Bell Hack Puts a Discontinued Fan-Favorite Back on the Menu
Wendy's logo on a green and blue background
Just Announced: Wendy’s Two New Menu Items Are Here to Spice up Your Summer
Wendy's storefront
Wendy’s Hinted It’s Bringing Back an Old Menu Item—Here’s What We Hope It Is
a straight on view of a McDonald's store front with an American Flag out front.
Spotted: Looks Like McDonald’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite McNugget
McDonald's Storefront
Hey McDonald’s: Please Bring These International Menu Items to the U.S.
Starbucks new chocolate java mint frappuccino blended drink on a tricolor background
Starbucks’ Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink Is Back—But Revamped as a Summer Sipper
popeyes new menu item ghost pepper chicken wings
Fans Begged, So Popeyes Brought Back This Favorite Crispy Chicken
A cup of Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint Lemonade on a green burst on pink background.
Chick-fil-A Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Drink After a 6-Year Hiatus
Chick-fil-A sign
Just Leaked: Our Favorite Summer Chick-fil-A Item Might Be Hitting Menus Early This Year
Taco Bell storefront
Fans Voted and This Taco Bell Item Is Returning to Menus This Summer
Wendy's sign
Wendy's Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu
costco-food-court-line-in-store
A Beloved Costco Food Court Item Is Back and Customers Could Not Be Happier
Sam's Club sign on a tone on tone blue background.
Sam’s Club's New Limited-Time Snack Is So Good You'll Be Opening the Bag in the Checkout Line