Arby’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item This Week

We know that Arby’s has “the meats,” but up until last year, that never meant a traditional burger. Seriously, Arby’s has served ribs, sliders, and even fish sandwiches before it put a burger on its menu.

In 2022, Arby’s launched its first-ever burger—and it wasn’t just any old fast food hamburger, it was a Wagyu burger. The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger joined the menu in May and was supposed to last through July, but it sold out six weeks earlier than anticipated because customers loved it so much.

Arby’s brought the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger back for another limited run in November to appease those who hadn’t gotten to try it in the summer. Again, fans loved the burger—made with 51/49 American Wagyu and ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce on a brioche bun—so much so that Arby’s has decided to bring it back again this summer.

The burger, which hit menus May 22, is available in two varieties: Deluxe and Bacon Ranch. Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is the same as described above, while the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger adds, you guessed it, bacon and Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch (instead of burger sauce) to the traditional Deluxe.

Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burgers are available now, but we don’t know how long they’ll last this time around. So, if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll need to get to Arby’s ASAP because if last year taught us anything, once the burger is gone, it’s gone!