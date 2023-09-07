Arby’s Is Releasing a First-Of-Its-Kind Fast Food Burger

You've never seen a drive-thru burger like this.

Published on September 7, 2023
Arby's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corner
Photo:

Arby's/Allrecipes

You’ve likely heard the slogan hundreds of times, “Arby’s, we have the meats.” While that originally only meant roast beef, Arby’s has extended its menu to include fish, chicken, corned beef, gyro meat, turkey, and, most recently, burgers.

It took the fast food restaurant nearly 60 years to add its first-ever hamburger, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, to its menus. Now, a year after the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger’s creation, Arby’s is releasing a new burger that’s unlike anything you’ve seen at a fast food restaurant before.

Just in time for football and tailgate season, Arby’s is releasing its brand new Big Game Burger—however, in this case, “big game” has a different meaning. While the hefty burger is great to enjoy while watching your favorite team, the burger got its name because it’s made from a blend of ground beef and game meat.

Arby's Big Game Burger

Arby's

The patty is made with a blend of ground beef, elk, and venison, which Arby’s says is unlike any other burger in the quick service restaurant (QSR) world.

In addition to the game meat patty, the Big Game Burger is topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, crispy onions, and dark cherry steak sauce. The new burger will be available for a limited time at Arby’s restaurants nationwide starting September 12. So, if you want to try Arby’s newest meat innovation, you’ll have to act fast.

Despite the burger’s first-ever status as a game meat blend, this isn’t the first time Arby’s has sold game meat at its restaurants. In 2017, Arby’s offered elk sandwiches and venison sandwiches at a number of restaurants nationwide—mostly in states that have large hunter populations. Many customers loved the game meat sandwiches and begged Arby’s to bring them back and make them permanent options—some even said the sandwiches sold out by early afternoon or that customers were lining up outside of Arby’s to try them. So, the return of game meat to Arby’s restaurants in the form of the Big Game Burger should please those customers who never got to try the original sandwiches or have been craving them ever since.

In addition to the burger’s launch, Arby’s is also rolling out a line of outdoor merch for you to rock all fall long. The Arby’s Hike-Thru merch includes hiking socks, hats, anorak jackets, and water bottles that will be available while supplies last on Arby’s e-commerce site starting September 9.

After this unique launch, we have a feeling a lot of you are going to be thinking Arby’s—and we are too.

