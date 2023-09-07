The Most Hated Foods in America, According to Grocery Shopping Data

In the United States, culinary preferences are as diverse as the nation itself. We all have strong opinions, from the best recipe for chocolate chip cookies to our favorite store-bought products. We have ingredients we love, and those we steer clear of, making substitutions or skipping altogether. And some foods leave no room for a middle ground.

But what are the most divisive and where do you land on the side of love or hate? Instacart purchase data, along with a Harris Poll survey, is giving us new insight, plus cold hard facts on a roundup of polarizing ingredients you can bring with you to your next food fight.

The Top 3 Most Divisive Foods in the U.S.

#3 Oysters

Instacart

There is something festive and celebratory about enjoying raw oysters from an ice-packed tray at happy hour or grabbing decadent Oysters Rockefeller from an appetizer platter. But apparently, they're not for everyone. 41% of shoppers won't be shucking oysters anytime soon. And to them we say, more for us! Interestingly enough, Instacart purchase data also reveals that three of the top five states that order the most oysters are completely landlocked–including Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

#2 Black Licorice

Instacart

45% of shoppers say no to black licorice. Though it's surprising to see a sweet treat in the top three, if it's going to be anything, it makes sense that it's the strong, sticky, anise-flavored candy. It seems black licorice has a generational divide: 48% of Americans aged 18-54 hate black licorice, while only 37% of Americans 65 and older share the same sentiment.

#1 Anchovies

Instacart

You might have had a guess that popped into your head right away. If you thought "anchovies!" you hit the mark. According to the survey, 50% of people can't stand these flavor-packed fish, making them the most divisive on the list. Further, 58% of women and 43% of men fervently opt out of anchovies on their pizzas and Caesar salads. Though we at Allrecipes know that anchovy is an often misunderstood ingredient with a big umami punch. Use it as a secret component for extra flavor in classic dishes and no one will be the wiser...until they ask you for the recipe. Shoppers in D.C., New Mexico, Massachusetts, Oregon, and New York are already with us.



A Full List of the Top Most Hated Ingredients in the U.S.

Instacart

After the top three, the following foods round out the rest of the controversial grocery picks:



Why Are These Foods So Polarizing?

“While the list of divisive foods is long, let’s focus on the top three hated foods—anchovies, black licorice, and oysters—and what makes each seemingly controversial for American palates. Anchovies possess a briny, fishy flavor profile, oysters give off a super slimy mouthfeel, and licorice shocks the tongue with an unmissable anise and fennel flavor. On top of that, they all present chewy textures that can prove challenging for certain people. The complex interplay of these unique flavors and textures is likely why they’re at the top of the list, and it’s also the reason we’re not seeing foods like white bread show up” says Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s Trends Expert.



The top reasons Americans think a food could be polarizing or controversial include: Smell (66%) Strong flavor (57%) Texture (57%) Visual appearance (47%) Type of flavor, i.e. sweet, sour, salty (47%) How it makes you feel after eating it (32%)

To break things down further, Romaniuk added “We found it interesting that women seem to have a much stronger dislike for anchovies, black licorice, and oysters compared to men across the board. This could be because women have less tolerance for smell, strong flavor, and texture–the top three reasons why Americans think a food could be polarizing or controversial.”

The silver lining here is that nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) say they have encountered a food that they initially disliked but eventually grew to enjoy and 37% of Americans say they are eager to try new foods that have a divisive reputation. So we have hope! (And countless recipes for inspiration, of course.)

Instacart's Survey Method

After researching some of the most polarizing foods, Instacart created a list of the top contenders and then commissioned a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll. Within the survey, Americans were asked which of those foods they hated. This survey was conducted online from August 3-7, 2023, among 2,032 adults ages 18 and older.