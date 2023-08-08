Amazon Is Offering This Prime Perk for Non-Prime Members for the First Time

And it might make your grocery shopping a breeze.

By
Keaton Larson
Keaton Larson
Keaton Larson

Keaton Larson is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. He has worked in the front and back of house of many restaurants, doing everything for serving and hospitality to cooking, preparing pizza dough, or pressing tortillas. Keaton graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2021 with a bachelors degree in English and a minor in professional writing.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023
Amazon delivery trucks lined up with the Amazon Prime logo visible.
Photo:

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Grocery shopping is a mixed bag. Some of us love it, others can’t seem to find the time to make it to the store. And for those that lack time and prefer ease, grocery delivery services are a great option. In 2022, a study found that about one in six consumers ordered groceries through a delivery service every week. Grocery delivery is, in part, becoming more common thanks to the growing popularity of services like Instacart, Fresh Direct, and Amazon Fresh.

And we've got great news for the grocery delivery-curious. Amazon's grocery delivery service—which was previously only available to subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership—will now be available to non-Prime members for the first time. Customers using the service can order thousands of different items from produce, snacks and household essentials to fresh meat and seafood.

If you are an Amazon Fresh service user, considering canceling Prime, or are thinking of trying the service for the first time, here’s what you need to know about the changes.

How Is Amazon Fresh Changing?

Amazon Fresh is currently available in 42 cities across eight states, and was previously an exclusive benefit for Amazon Prime members (who pay $139 a year for the membership). But, in an email that went out to customers last week, Amazon announced that non-Prime members can get in on the action for the first time.

The caveat is that those looking to take advantage of the delivery service will only be able to do so in a dozen U.S. cities, for now. The following cities currently offer Amazon Fresh: Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego, Boston, Denver, and Portland, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia.

Amazon hopes to expand its delivery service nationwide by the end of this year and merge the operations into its network of Whole Foods stores. Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon back in 2017.

So what do non-Prime members need to know about the service? It does involve some extra fees, Non-Prime members ordering through Fresh will pay a $7.95 fee for orders over $100, $10.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $13.95 for orders under $50. 

For Prime subscribers, the delivery fees will be cheaper. Amazon charges Prime members $9.95 for orders under $50, $7.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and $3.95 for deliveries ranging from $100 to $150. Deliveries over $150 are free for Prime members.

Earlier this year, Amazon raised the amount at which Prime members' grocery orders qualify for free delivery from $35 to $150. These policy changes for its grocery delivery service are not the first and won’t be the last, says the company.

Some Amazon Fresh grocery stores are getting a face lift as well. "Amazon Fresh has brought an expanded selection, low prices on even more grocery items, and greater convenience with updated checkout options to our stores in Schaumburg and Oak Lawn, Illinois,” reads a company press release.

These locations, which offer over 1,500 national and private label products as well as other perks like Krispy Kreme donuts, are the first step towards Amazon’s broader goal of improving its grocery stores and customer experiences. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Woman taking in Grocery bags waiting outside at front door after delivery
The Best Grocery Delivery Services to Use in 2021
PhotoAlto/Sigrid Olsson
The Best Sites to Shop for Groceries Online In 2021
hand holding smart phone with amazon logo, take out bags in the background
The Amazon Prime Benefit I Didn't Know I Had but Now Use Weekly
Food delivery during quarantine; three sacks of food filled with groceries sit on a wooden counter in a kitchen
7 Ways to Save Money With Grocery Delivery
DoubleTree hotel with a plate of cookies
DoubleTree Is Adding a New Cookie for the First Time
Krispy Kreme storefront on a yellow background
Krispy Kreme’s Two New Flavors Combine Our Favorite Fall Desserts
smart phone with doordash app on a patterned logo background
Check Your Phone—DoorDash Just Added a Ton of New Features to Its App
Wendy's restaurant with blue and red triangles in the corner
Wendy’s Is Adding a New Frosty to the Menu—But It’s Not What You Think
red jello boxes on yellow bubble background 4x3
Jell-O Is Changing for the First Time in 10 Years
Deal Roundup Kitchen Products Tout
The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Your Kitchen
aldi logo on a smart phone in a mini shopping cart
You Can Get Up to $35 off Your Aldi Groceries This Week
Photo of a smart shopping cart next to a traditional shopping cart with a tablet inside
Are Smart Grocery Carts Coming Soon to a Store Near You?
Aldi storefront with blue and red triangle overlay
Aldi Is Coming to 2 New Cities This Year
salmon fillets with asparagus and lemon on a sheet pan next to a pack of frozen salmon
The Best Seafood to Buy Online in 2023
Rose harvest and processing at La Victoria farm by Agracoex in Cotopaxi, Ecuador on January 6, 2020. Photo by Erin Lubin
Here's How You Can Score Two Dozen Roses for $20 at Whole Foods This Valentine's Day
looking down at a skillet of ground beef with homemade taco seasoning
You Can Get Free Ground Beef for an Entire Year—Here's How