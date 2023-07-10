7 Nostalgic Kitchen Gadgets on Sale for Up to 45% Off in This Secret Amazon Storefront

Once your kitchen is stocked with all the essential appliances you use for everyday meals, you can indulge in a few kitchen gadgets that are all about having fun, especially if you love spending time with your family. And with Prime Day right around the corner—this year it's slated to take place July 11 and July 12—you’ll find some amazing deals on appliances that might not seem essential, but will really bring the fun home.

From a popcorn maker, a microwave, and a toaster all with a retro design, to snow cone and ice cream makers, the Nostalgia Store makes kitchen appliances that are kid-friendly and family movie night-approved. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices as much as 45 percent off on these retro gadgets that will take parties and family gatherings to the next level. Keep scrolling to discover our picks for the seven best deals.

Best Prime Day Deals on Nostalgia Appliances

Snow Cone and Shaved Ice Machine

This machine makes both snow cones and shaved ice from frozen fruit and ice. It uses stainless steel blades, so you know your dessert is going to come out fluffy and cloud-like every time. The perfect accompaniment to summer time sleepovers, birthday parties, and barbecues, it measures 10- by 9- by 17-inches so it fits easily on most countertops. It’s 45 percent off right now, which means you should grab one now before summer is over.

Retro 2-Slice Toaster

The retro design of this toaster brings to mind a 1950s diner, and it comes in a cheerful aqua color. There are five toasting levels, and buttons to defrost bread and toast bagels. And it comes with a removable crumb tray so it's simple to keep clean. This toaster has more than 6,800 five-star ratings on Amazon and one shopper wrote that it’s “inexpensive but doesn't look cheap. In fact, they write it “looks great in their kitchen.”

Electric Ice Cream Maker

The fact that this ice cream maker is in the shape of an actual ice cream cone makes it hard to resist. It can make four quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato at a time. The electric motor can churn up a batch of ice in just 30 minutes, so you can get frozen treats on hand for pool hangouts and warm nights. Plus, the bucket has a handle, so it's easy to transport outside. One shopper who bought this ice cream maker to replace their old one wrote that “using it is a breeze,” and added that it's “very good value for the money.”

Tabletop Popcorn Maker

Upgrade movie nights with this tabletop popcorn machine. Not only is it 44 percent off right now, but with its fun vintage design, kids and adults alike are sure to love this gadget—and because it measures just 9- by 8- by 17-inches it won’t take up too much space in your pantry when you’re not using it. The machine can up to 12 cups of popcorn at a time, so you’ll be grateful to have this on hand not just for family movie night, but for slumber parties and birthdays as well.

Electric Milkshake Maker

Another Nostalgia appliance that evokes the 1950s soda fountain is this milkshake maker—which can actually perform all kinds of jobs, including mixing smoothies and pancake batter (and it takes up much less space than a traditional blender). It comes with a 16-ounce stainless steel cup, so you can whip up your own personal milkshake as an after-dinner treat, or make them for your whole family. What better way to gather everyone in the kitchen could there be?

Retro Countertop Microwave

This eye-catching aqua microwave might have a retro look but that doesn’t mean it's not a powerful operator. It features an LED display and 12 pre-programmed cooked settings to do jobs like heat up coffee, reheat leftover pizza, and pop popcorn. The easy-to-operate dial on the front of the microwave lets you adjust the cook time and pick your preferred setting—and there’s also an express cook button so that you can reheat food in an instant.

Personal Electric Waffle Maker

This adorable mini waffle maker measures just 6.75- by 5.25- by 3.5-inches. The compact size makes it easy to stash away when it's not in use. But it’s the perfect tool for fun Saturday morning breakfasts with the whole family. The size also makes great for dorm rooms and road trips in the camper van. Plus, it works fast—it preheats in just three minutes so you can start whipping up waffles as soon as you hear your kids stirring in their bedrooms.