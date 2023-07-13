Pssst—Amazon Extended Its Prime Day Deals on Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and More

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but that certainly doesn't mean the deals are. One brand that's continuing with high discounts full steam ahead is Lodge.

Known for its cast iron cookware pieces that last generations, Lodge has several hallmark skillets, Dutch ovens, grill pans, and more on sale just ready to grab. Whether you're gearing up for more grilling, smoking, or just need a handy, durable skillet for all year long, you aren’t too late to grab these deals. Shop the nine best options from Lodge now, up to 45 percent off.

Best Lodge Cast Iron Deals on Amazon

10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

In our opinion, most of the best dishes start out with a cast iron skillet. Shallow-fried chicken, baked cornbread, charred green beans, seared salmon—you name it. A 10.25-inch size is a great choice for home cooks; you’ll have enough space to cook a variety of dishes, without struggling to find a place to store it. It comes pre-seasoned, so it’s ready to use out of the gate, you’ll just need to season it over time. For just $20, though, it’s a total steal.

Reversible 16.75-Inch Griddle

With this griddle, you can start your day off with perfectly crisp, fluffy pancakes, then end it with a nice juicy burger, all without leaving the kitchen. It’s a big, rectangular griddle, with one side flat and the other with raised lines for sear marks. At 16.75 inches long, it’s a great size to cook a few portions or an entire meal at once. It’s 41 percent off today, so it’s well worth picking up at that discount.

7.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Another essential cast iron piece for any kitchen is a Dutch oven. This option from Lodge is 41 percent off right now. It has an enameled coating, so you’ll still get the heat conduction from cast iron, but you won’t need to maintain it to prevent food from sticking. It ranked as our favorite runner-up option for Dutch ovens, all thanks to how well it cooks and browns foods. Plus, you really can’t beat the price.

Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press

There’s nothing like a good old smashburger. It has crispy edges, gooey cheese (if you’ve done it right), and the perfect level of golden-brown caramelization. The right press can make all the difference, and this on-sale Lodge cast iron press is the way to go. It’s 3-pounds, so it will be heavy and hot enough to cook anything with ease.

12-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Grill Basket

It’s grilling season, and if you don’t already own a grill basket, you’d best pick one up now. It’s essential for smaller ingredients, like vegetables or shrimp, especially if you’re in a time crunch. This cast iron basket from Lodge is great because the material will help impart the heat from the grill or smoker. Plus, the openings at the bottom will still allow for grill marks to char on, and for excess liquid to drain out.

Bold 14-Inch Cast Iron Wok

The best stir-frys need high heat, so this cast iron wok feels like a no-brainer. It’s from the brand's Bold line, which features updated designs that put a modern twist on classic cast iron pieces. The edges and handles are more rounded, but it still has the classic wok shape with a tapered bottom and high walls to get all of the ingredients moving without falling out. It’s just shy of 45 percent off right now, just waiting to help you achieve your next weeknight meal.

12-Inch Cast Iron Pan

This 43-percent off 12-inch cast iron pan is just like a skillet, but the different handles make it the ideal choice if you love to do a lot of baking, or want to use it on the grill. They’re shorter, so they’ll be able to tuck away into areas more easily than if it had a long handle. Plus it makes it very easy to transport, especially from a hot oven. Use it for anything from cobblers and biscuits to braised chicken or salmon and more.

10.25-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

If you want a grill pan inside, but you want the convenience of a pan and don’t want it to take up too much space, this option is the one to buy. It’s square with a 10.25-inch diameter, plus it comes with a nice long handle to pop it right onto your stove, as well as a helper handle for easy lifting. And if you’re cooking for just one or two people too, you’ll appreciate that it’s more compact than a whole grill pan.

15-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Sometimes a 10-inch skillet doesn’t cut it, especially if you cook for a big family. That’s where this 15-inch option comes in handy. It’s the biggest size the brand offers (the smallest is 3.5-inches, which is on sale for just $7). Use it to braise, sear, fry, you name it. With the large diameter, it’s great for big-batch cooking, and an option that’s well-worth having on hand if you use skillets to cook often.

