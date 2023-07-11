Nearly Everything From Lodge Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day—Here’s What to Get

Lodge makes some of the best cookware out there. From its cast iron skillets to its Dutch ovens, not only is it durable, even-heating, and reliable, but it’s worth every penny. And with the right tools to care for it, you can make it last forever.

Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, Lodge cookware, accessories, and care items are getting a huge price cut. There are Dutch ovens, rust erasers, and grill presses, all on big, big sale. To help you sift through all the deals, we rounded up some of the very best. And it’s worth noting, many of these discounts are exclusive to Prime members, but it’s not too late to sign up for a free trial.

Best Prime Day Deals on Lodge Cookware

You came for cookware, and Lodge has tons of it on sale already for Prime Day. There’s a classic 10.25-inch cast iron skillet that's over 40 percent off, with shoppers calling it a “game changer.” If you don’t have one in your collection, it’s well worth grabbing. With a 10.25-inch diameter, it’s ideal for searing up a few steaks or sauteing some vegetables as a side. And since it comes pre-seasoned, it’s ready to go right out of the box.

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35); Amazon

There’s also a reversible griddle on big sale, which might become the only piece of cookware you ever use. It’s ideal for cooking a full breakfast, since you can position it over two burners; one for perfectly brown pancakes, the other for crispy bacon and fried eggs. On the flip side of this griddle is a side with ridges, which will help you exact grill marks on steaks, burgers, chicken, and more all in the comfort of your home (and air conditioning). There’s more on-sale options, too. Check them out below.

Best Prime Day Deals on Lodge Accessories

Now that you’ve secured your cookware, you need the accessories to go with it. Thankfully, Lodge makes plenty, and plenty are on sale. For the best smash burgers, add this cast iron grill press to your cart while it’s over 30 percent off. It is heavy enough to exact a perfect sear and keep your burgers nice and even. You can also use it as a cooking weight for steak or fish. This will easily become one of the most handy tools you own.

Buy it: Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press, $20 (was $30); Amazon

And of course, there’s more, too. Go ahead and add a deep fry basket so you can make french fries or anything fried without needing to add an extra appliance to your kitchen. It has a folding handle for easy storage and is made of durable nickel-plated steel so it can withstand the high heats you need to get a good crisp.

Best Prime Day Deals on Lodge Cleaning Tools

Last but not least, you need a way to clean your coveted Lodge tools, and there are some great deals to be found today of all days. Let’s start with the most important item for any cast iron owner: a Lodge scrubbing pad. Right now, it’s over 25 percent off and will help you get any stuck-on food bits off of your cast iron without ruining the seasoning. That’s pretty great if you ask us.

Buy it: Lodge Scrubbing Pad, $20 (was $27); Amazon

Alternatively, if you’re having trouble keeping a seasoning on your pan, then a seasoning spray by the brand might be a great find for you. And because cast iron is never, ever ruined, the brand has even made a rust eraser, perfect for restoring any cast iron pan to good as new.