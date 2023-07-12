Amazon Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Add to Your Cart Now

Prime Day might almost be nearly over, but you still have time left to take advantage of thousands of deals on deeply discounted kitchen products. Plenty of kitchen appliances, cookware, kitchen gadgets, and more are still on sale. There’s a very limited time to take advantage of these savings, though: The Prime Day sales event ends at midnight EST tonight.

Right now, you can save as much as 54 percent off on top brands including Le Creuset, Lodge, Cusinart, Pyrex, and more. Prices start at just $8, so right now is the best opportunity you’ll have until next year to give your kitchen the upgrade it deserves.

Sorting through all these last chance deals might seem overwhelming, but we’ve done the work of sifting through all the discounts to pick out 25 you need to see before the clock strikes midnight. Keep scrolling to find even more Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss.

Best Last Chance Cookware Deals

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to give your overused cookware a much needed refresh, now is your chance. This Lodge cast iron Dutch oven is only $50, and it has more than 11,500 five-star ratings at Amazon. Not only does the lid convert into a nonstick skillet, but the 5-quart size is ideal for cooking up one-pot meals for parties and big families. However, the domed lid is specifically designed to roast meat, and it can even bake large loaves of bread.

Pyrex is a classic brand that makes glass cookware, bakeware, and food storage—and at $13 this casserole dish is another covetable piece. It has wide handles on the sides, so that it’s easy to remove from the oven, and it comes with a glass lid. The ideal vessel for baked mac and cheese and shepherd’s pie, it also doubles as a serving dish—and all Pyrex glassware is dishwasher- and microwave safe.

Frying pans tend to get used almost everyday, which is why you need to find a set that is super durable. These All-Clad frying pans have a stainless steel base which is built to withstand all kinds of high-heating cooking. Meanwhile, three nonstick layers ensure that everything you cook —from fried eggs to tofu—will slide easily off the pan. That means less scrubbing for you, and pans that hold up under frequent use. And you can get two for just $70 right now.

Best Last Chance Kitchen Gadget Deals

If there’s a task that has been frustrating you in the kitchen, there’s probably a kitchen tool out there that can solve it. Take this $10 olive oil spray bottle, which distributes a fine mist of oil across vegetables, potatoes, and chicken before roasting. It cuts down on the spills that can happen with a traditional olive oil dispenser, so you have less to clean up (and less wasted oil) at the end of the night.

A set of reliable knives can be a cooking game-changer, so if you’re tired of working with dull knives pick up this Henckels 15-piece knife set. Not only is it 62 percent off this bestselling knife set features elegant wooden handles and high-carbon stainless steel blades that promise long-lasting sharpness. And because these knives are so sharp, they can make precise cuts and take the pressure off your hands and wrists while you chop and slice.

If your cutting boards are starting to look a little worn down from excessive use, this is a great time to replace them because a set of small, medium, and large Gorilla Grips cutting boards is 50 percent off right now. These dishwasher-safe cutting boards are built with deep grooves to capture juice from fruit and meat, and rubber edges keep them from slipping on the countertop.

Best Last Chance Appliance Deals

The right appliance can make cooking not just easier, but more enjoyable, too. This Ninja personal blender lets you whip up completely customizable smoothies but it’s also incredibly versatile, because it can be used to blend up hummus, pesto, and pasta sauces. Its powerful motor can even crush ice for frozen drinks.

This Philips air fryer is a great deal right now at nearly 60 percent off. It has 13 cooking functions, and 4.1-liter capacity, making it perfect for those who want to cook for two. Measuring just 13.1- by 13.1- by 13.8-inches, it has a relatively small footprint so when you're not using it, it's easy to store as well.

If you’re ever felt frustrated that you don’t have enough counter or storage space for a food processor, here’s another great Cuisinart product for you: the Cuisinart chopper and grinder. It measures 5.6- by 7.2- by 9.3-inches so it's compact enough to fit in most kitchens, but it’s also powerful enough to chop up garlic and onions. The 4-cup capacity makes it ideal for preparing salsas and other dips, as well almond flour and graham cracker pie crust.

Best Last Chance Food Storage and Organization Deals

Organizing your kitchen and cabinets might seem like an overwhelming task at first, but all you really need is the right products to make the space look tidier. This mop and broom holder is just $10, and it hangs on the wall, which doesn’t just give you easy access to what you need but also frees up space in the closet where all your cleaning tools are stuffed. It could also serve as a good place to hang pot holders and oven mitts if you need to clear out drawer space, too.

Spices tend to get scattered around counters and cabinets, but they really should all live in the same place and be clearly labeled—if they are, the cooking process goes so much more smoothly. This spice rack is 43 percent off right now, and it revolves, so it's easier to find what you need in a pinch. Plus, it comes with 20 jars and more than 300 labels, which will eliminate the need for mismatched bottles, making your whole space look tidier.

And this now-$20 bestselling pot and pan organizer is a great option for people who don’t have a ton of cabinet space, but do have lots of beautiful cookware they want to show off. It offers eight tiers of storage space so you can easily grab the pan you need at a glance, as well as adjustable dividers to accommodate different sized pans. And with three different ways to assemble it (vertical on both sides, vertical on one side, or horizontal on one side) it can fit in almost any kitchen.