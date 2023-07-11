The day is finally here: It's officially the kickoff of Amazon's massive Prime Day event. Starting today, July 11, you'll find the retailer's sale page pooling with deals in every category. And since we're most interested in the kitchen items, we decided to search through the deals to find the best ones worth picking up today.

From cast iron pieces from Lodge and Le Creuset, to Ninja and Hamilton Beach appliances, Henckels knife sets, Rubbermaid containers, and nifty gadgets, there are a ton of kitchenware deals up to 62 percent off ready to go straight into your cart. To shop these deals, make sure you have an Amazon account (you can get a free 30-day trial for Prime here).

You don't want to miss out on this summer's biggest sale. The savings event ends tomorrow, July 12 at 11:59 pm. Shop these top notch deals before it all ends.

Best Prime Day Cookware Deals

When it comes to cookware, there are tons of pieces to choose from, whether you’re looking for a full on set or a few one-off cast iron pieces. Pick up this full T-fal set on sale for just over $77 today. It comes with 12 different pieces, including an 8- and 10-inch fry pan, a 1-, 2-, and 3-quart saucepan with lids, a 5-quart stock pot with a lid, like a spoon and slotted spatula to cook it all. It’s an easy, nonstick, fuss free way to cook simple weeknight meals.

For hard-searing and weekend grilling or smoking projects, you’ll definitely want some cast iron pieces. Score a simple skillet, like this Lodge 10.25-inch option on sale for just $20. For a low price, you’ll likely have this piece of cookware for years to come. It’s a great size for anything from searing off chicken thighs, to searing vegetables on the grill, or even baking up a hot fluffy cornbread. It already comes seasoned, so you don't have to worry about too much maintenance off the bat. But a good consistent oiling will make this pan last for years. For the ultimate grilling tool, you can also score this pizza pan from Lodge while it’s on sale today, which can go right into your grill or your oven for some easy homemade slices.

And, for another all-year-round cast iron essential, you cannot go wrong with picking up a Lodge Dutch oven on sale. This 7.5-quart option is 55 percent off, and its big size can hold even the largest of batches of your favorite dishes, baked breads, and more.

Best Prime Day Appliance Deals

Now’s the time to fill any voids you might have, since there are tons of popular appliances on sale today. This Hamilton Beach quiet shield blender is just the thing for the warmer weather. It’s one of our favorite quiet blenders thanks to its already lower-price tag and its ability to blend up everything just as well as pricier models do. The shield works to help absorb sound as you blend, so you can make your morning smoothie (or late-night mixed drink) without causing too much ruckus.

Another key item to pick up on sale is an air fryer. These nifty gadgets have shimmied their way into tons of kitchens across the country, thanks to the fact that they make light work out of weeknight meals. This Ninja 4-quart option is popular among shoppers for its compact size, and ability to crisp up anything from french fries to roasted chicken with ease.

Though we’ve officially made our way into summer, there’s still plenty of opportunity to pick up a grill on sale. And if you’re looking for a compact option that’s easy to move around, you’re in luck—two of our favorite portable charcoal grill models are on sale, the Weber Jumbo Joe 18-Inch model, which is on sale for $89, as well as the Cuisinart 14-inch model, which is less at just $22. We ranked both of them as favorites, so they’re both great picks regardless of which you choose.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Gadget Deals

From helpful thermometers and mandoline slicers, to electric can openers and french fry cutters, there is an array of different gadgets well worth grabbing on sale today.

Get those perfectly cut French fries to serve alongside burgers and hotdogs are your next barbecue with this nifty Sopito tool. It’s a stainless steel gadget that lets you feed in a whole potato at a time, slicing it into perfect French fry cuts in one swoop. Shoppers say it’s super sharp and easy to use, and that it takes mere seconds to get through a whole potato.

And, when you’re ready for dessert, break out this now $11 ice cream scoop. It’s thoughtfully designed to make it easy to spoon out even the most solid ice cream. Its durable design won’t bend or break as you scoop either, and with an extra wide, just-curved-enough scoop opening, you’ll be able to get large, curled scoops without a ton of effort. The scoop also has flat edges to help you get into carton corners, as well as a handle with a notch that can help you open up frozen containers.

You’ll also be able to score one of our favorite thermometers on sale, which is an absolute summer essential. This Meater Plus model is a fully wireless meat thermometer. The probe can go right into your protein of choice, whether you’re grilling or smoking. Since it works via Bluetooth, you can check on your food's progress without even having to get up—just open up the app when you need to.

Best Prime Day Knife Deals

A kitchen surely isn’t complete without a good set of kitchen knives, and there are tons of brands on sale, including top-rated Henckels. Save over $200 on this full 20-piece Henckels set today while you can. It comes with the sturdy wooden block, plus a wide variety of knives, including two paring knives, two utility knives, a boning knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, a carving knife, a chef's knife, steak knives, kitchen shears, and a sharpening steel. With a deal so big, it’s tough to pass up.

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, this 7-piece block set from Henckels is also on sale for under $100. You’ll still get a wide variety of options to cover all the necessary bases, like a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a chef’s knife, bread knife, shears, and a sharpening steel for maintenance.

And, since we’re in the season of grilling—steak knives are definitely in order. This Zwilling set has been marked down just in time to slice into your favorite cuts. They’re sleek and all silver, and made with stainless steel. With 4-inch blades, you’ll have enough length to be able to cut through a variety of foods with ease.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Storage Container Deals

And, when the prepping and cooking is all said and done, a trusty set of food storage containers will do wonders. We’re already big fans of the Rubbermaid Brilliance container line, and are always hunting down for a good deal to pick up. Today’s the perfect day to take advantage, since this 4-piece set is on sale over 30 percent off. We love that these containers are leakproof, slim, stain- and odor-resistant, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

If you’re looking for a classic, simple glass container set, the 14-piece Pyrex Simply Store set is a good buy as well. We already love that it’s at a great value, since you’ll get a ton of different sized containers from small to large. We also love that the lids come in different shades for each size, that way you’ll never have to guess which lid is which.

And, for a fun way to extend the life of one of the best party appetizers of all time, pick up this guacamole saver from PrepWorks while it’s on sale. It’s designed to prevent any air from reaching your trusty dip, that way it’ll stay fresh as long as possible.