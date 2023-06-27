Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are Already Over 40% Off at Amazon

Whenever a sale hits Amazon, one of the first kitchenware brands we hope is getting a markdown is Le Creuset. With so many coveted pieces well-worth grabbing, from Dutch ovens to skillets, scoring a deal on a Le Creuset piece can feel like winning the lottery.

Thankfully, with Prime Day coming up Amazon is already slashing prices on tons of items, and Le Creuset is no exception. You can already shop top pieces from the brand sale for over 30 percent off. You'll want to act fast, though, since items tend to sell out. Shop 13 of the best Le Creuset deals now, starting at a mere $22.

Best Early Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Buy it: $353 (was $420); Amazon

There’s no better place to start than a Le Creuset Dutch oven. They’re worth every penny, since they’re such a versatile piece of cookware. We love them so much that we ranked them as the best Dutch oven on the market after testing. The enameled coating is strong and durable, and it prevents any food from sticking. Everything seared up well in our tests too, plus the lid fits on tightly. We love this on sale 5.5-quart size since you can easily keep it on the stove or countertop, thanks to its size.

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Buy it: $241 (was $390); Amazon

For a slightly smaller option, you can grab this 4.5-quart Dutch oven on sale while the flame orange shade is 35 percent off. You can also grab it in blue for a slightly lower discount, if that color suits your style more. You’ll still get everything we love about the 5.5-quart option, just in a smaller size.

Le Creuset 6-Quart Enameled Steel Stockpot

Buy it: $80 (was $100); Amazon

If you love making your own stocks and broths, you can grab this stockpot for just $80 right now. It’s 6-quarts in size (though there are other sizes on sale too, like this 16-quart one) with very tall walls and a slender body. It's made with a stainless steel interior that's enameled just like the brand’s Dutch ovens, so nothing will stick when you cook with it. It’s the perfect size for boiling up protein scraps or vegetables for a customized broth, but you could also use it for soups, sauces, and more.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet

Buy it: $100 (was $120); Amazon

Another classic from the brand are its cast iron skillets. Score this 9-inch one on sale in every single color, whether you’re looking for a sea salt blue or a bright white. Regardless of your color choice, it’s only $100. It has an enameled exterior that has the same look as non-coated cast iron, so you’ll get the ideal look with none of the maintenance. It goes from stovetop to the oven (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit like other cast iron pieces from the brand) in a jiffy, plus you’ll get two pour spouts on each side for easy draining.

Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Heritage Baking Dish Set

Buy it: $55 (was $75); Amazon

You can’t ignore the brand’s bakeware, either. This set is made with the brand’s stoneware, which is safe to use in the microwave, oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher. With two different sizes—a smaller 5- by 5-inch pan and a larger 8- by 8-inch pan, you’ll be able to use these pieces for anything from baked dips and appetizers, to gooey brownies and cobblers.

10-Inch Toughened Nonstick Pro Skillet

Buy it: $104 (was $130); Amazon

Le Creuset is also famous for its classic cookware, like its nonstick skillets. They come in a few sizes, though this 10-inch option is a fairly versatile pick. It’s not too big in diameter, so it won’t be tough to store or take up a lot of space on the stove, but it’s big enough to cook tons of different dishes. It has a heat-holding aluminum base, with a nonstick coating that is both metal utensil-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also compatible with all cooktops, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not you’ll be able to use it in your kitchen.

Le Creuset 12-Inch Toughened Nonstick Pro Stir Fry Pan

Buy it: $160 (was $200); Amazon

Aside from skillets and saucepans, you can also pick up pieces like this pan for stir-fry. It has a deeper shape with taller walls, making it the ideal choice for tossing vegetables, proteins, and more for dishes, especially if they include a sauce. It’ll hold everything in place with ease, and allows you to toss everything without spilling. It’ll be your new go-to for weeknight dinners.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet

Buy it: $100 (was $175); Amazon

This Signature skillet from the brand has a 43 percent off discount that’s tough to pass up. It’s similar to the classic 9-inch skillet, though one standout difference is the helper handle. Instead of it being a solid piece of cast iron, there’s an opening to make it even easier to grab. It also has an black matte enameled interior, and a colorful exterior. Grab the green for the highest discount, or pick up shades like this flame orange for a lower discount but a piece that’s well worth it either wa\.

Le Creuset 9-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Buy it: $389 (was $500); Amazon

The brand doesn’t just have 5.5-quart and 4.5-quart Dutch oven. You can also score a Dutch oven in big sizes, like this 9-quart. This is the one to grab if you tend to cook large batches of food, or if you have a big family you like to cook for. The 9-quart size will hold anything from soups, to stews, sauces, braises, and a whole lot more, and you won’t have to worry about running out of room.

Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Buy it: $362 (was $460); Amazon

Maybe you don’t need something as large as a 9-quart oven, but still, the 5.5-quart option is too small. Enter the 7.25-quart size (the brand does it all). Currently, the deep gray oyster color is at its lowest price this month alone. A Dutch oven of this size is great for preserving if you tend to a garden, or shop a lot of local produce, since you can boil and break down big quantities of fruit into jams with as much room as you need.

Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Buy it: $240 (was $300); Amazon

For a smaller Dutch oven, pick up the now-discounted 3.5-quart size while you can. It has a shallower shape, which makes it great for braises, sauces, and casseroles, as well as boiling sweet caramel and making small batches of jams. There are so many options with this helpful size: Think sides like crusty baked macaroni and cheese, braised chicken thighs, or even baked biscuits.

Le Creuset Mini 8-Ounce Round Stoneware Cocotte

Buy it: $22 (was $32); Amazon

When it comes to individual portions, the cocottes are your best bet. These are made from stoneware, so they’ll still have even heat retention, as well as the ability to go in the freezer, oven, or broiler. Use these to make cobblers, pot pies, or even for serving ice cream sundaes, dips, and more. The cerise red shade is currently 31 perfect off, so now’s the time to grab a few for your next dinner party.

Le Creuset 12-Inch Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Buy it: $152 (was $190); Amazon

The brand also has excellent stainless steel cookware, and it’s on sale. This tri-ply pan from Le Creuset has an aluminum core and stainless steel finish. At 12-inches in diameter, it’s a great size to have for cooking every type of dish you might want to make at any time of day, from weeknights to weekend brunch. This pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F, metal utensil- and dishwasher-safe, though cleaning it by hand is a breeze, too.

