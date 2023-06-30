Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Deals, and Prices Start at $5

Amazon recently revealed the dates of Prime Day, and in case you haven’t heard yet, it’s taking place from July 11 to July 12. But this weekend also happens to be the Fourth of July, and it’s the perfect time to score some amazing deals on kitchen appliances, cookware, and more at Amazon. At Amazon’s secret Outlet store front you can find deep discounts on everything you need to outfit your kitchen, before the much-anticipated two-day shopping event starts.

We sorted through hundreds of deals in the outlet store front and found 23 of the best to shop. Right now, you can save as much as 68 percent off on air fryers, skillets, and storage containers — and brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Aroma Housewares are included in the discounts. Keep scrolling for our favorite deals from the Amazon kitchen outlet—prices start at just $5.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Appliances

Even before Prime Day starts, Amazon is offering steep discounts on kitchen appliances that make the cooking process fast and stress-free. This Chefman air fryer can roast a whole chicken or bake a crispy pizza, and it’s 39 percent off right now. It’s versatile enough to cook all sorts of dishes, from fish to French fries, making weeknight dinners a breeze—plus each part is dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning up either.

Buy it: $42 (was $75); Amazon

Coffee makers are typically kitchen workhorses, keeping everyone in the house caffeinated every day. Give yours an upgrade with this Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which is 44 percent off right now. It has a 12-cup capacity, which is great for big families, so everyone can grab a cup before they head out the door and you can use the “brew later” function so that your coffee is ready when you wake up in the morning.

Buy it: $28 (was $39); Amazon

Don’t miss out on grilling this summer, even if you don’t have a large, outdoor grill. This compact smokeless Mueller grill is only $28, and it's extremely versatile. Use it to fry up big batches of eggs and bacon for your family on the griddle portion, or grill anything from vegetable skewers to hamburgers. The surface is nonstick so all you can have to do is wipe it clean. So even if your apartment building doesn’t have a backyard, or the weather is bad, you can still host a cookout.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Cookware

If your cookware is looking a little shabby or you just want to try out some new pieces, there are great deals in the Amazon kitchen outlet—like this set of two Greenpan nonstick skillets. The easy-release surface is ideal for frying eggs or a filet of fish. The ceramic coating can withstand everyday use, and is even scratch-resistant. When it’s time to clean up, either wipe the skillets down or simply stick them in the dishwasher. It’s that simple.

Buy it: $176 (was $240); Amazon

Now is also a good time to give your entire cookware collection a major refresh. This set of 10 Calphalon pots and pans is just $176, and will come in handy almost every single day. The hardworking aluminum construction distributes heat well, so your food cooks evenly, and is particularly well-suited for browning and searing meat. For another layer of versatility, every piece of set is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Kitchen Tools and Gadgets

It’s worth making space in your kitchen for the right kitchen tools, which can make cooking not just easier, but even more fun. This Chef Craft nylon whisk is essential because it's safe to use on nonstick cookware—and it’s only $5 right now. It will come in handy whether you’re whipping up pasta sauce or scrambled eggs, and you can toss it right in the dishwasher when it's time to clean up.

Buy it: $9 (was $20); Amazon

Pineapple is a great summer snack, but if you’ve ever struggled to slice it up, you’re not alone. That’s why this now-$9 Zulay pineapple corer is so handy. Just insert the metal rod into the center of the whole pineapple and twist. It slices the pineapple into rings, which are perfect as a snack by the pool or as a garnish for tropical drinks. If you’re tired of paying for pre-sliced or canned pineapple, you need this kitchen gadget in your repertoire.

Buy it: $23 with coupon (was $76); Amazon

Pretty much no one looks forward to chopping vegetables, but there is a better (and faster!) way to get through this part of meal prep: this Vekaya vegetable chopper. It can dice onions and carrots, slice cucumbers or potatoes, and so much more — in fact, it comes with ten interchangeable blade attachments so can achieve almost any type of cut without the manual labor of using a knife. This kitchen tool is a major time-saver, and makes meal prep and cooking weeknight dinners stress free. Plus, it’s more than 68 percent off right now.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Storage and Organization

There’s a good chance you’re always meaning to get your kitchen and pantry organized, but just never seem to get around to it. Now there’s no excuse. This under-the-sink organization caddy is just $26, and it’s so useful. Not only does it offer easy access to all your kitchen cleaning products, but it’s also the perfect place to store extra dish soap, sponges, and paper towels.

Buy it: $30 (was $50); Amazon

Glass storage containers always come in handy, and this set of eight is 40 percent off right now. They’re useful if they consistently make enough food for leftovers, frequently buy produce, or like to meal prep lunches for the week, and can replace the plastic containers that produce is stored in at the grocery store. Plus, the lids are leakproof so you can throw one in your bag and take it to the work or gym without worrying about messes.

Buy it: $10 (was $21); Amazon

If plastic wrap and aluminum foil are making a jumbled mess in one of your kitchen drawers or cabinets, try this plastic wrap dispenser. It has slots for plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and parchment paper, which can now be stored in the same place—and you can throw out the flimsy paper containers they come in. At just $10, it’s a super affordable way to cut down on kitchen clutter.