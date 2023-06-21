Amazon Just Announced the Dates for Prime Day 2023—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals

The anticipation is finally over: Amazon has announced that Prime Day—the retailer’s biggest sale of the year—will be happening from July 11 to July 12 this summer. The event only happens once a year, and it's the best time to score can’t-miss deals on kitchen cookware, appliances, cutlery, dinnerware, and more. We’ve got all the information you need about Amazon Prime Day right here, so keep on reading.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s biggest sale event. It only lasts two full days, and only takes place once a year. Prime Day launched in 2015, and since then the annual sales event has offered millions of deals on not just kitchen and home essentials, but in every department from clothes and shoes, to cleaning products and electronics. Amazon bills Prime Day as a “shopping event with deals exclusively for Prime members.” Some deals will be accessible to shoppers without a Prime Membership, but the best way to ensure that you see the best discounts is to sign up for the free 30-day trial of Prime.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s subscription service, which costs $15 per month or you can pay a $139 yearly fee upfront. Not only do Prime members have access to the best deals from the retailer—not just on Prime Day but all year—they also get one- and two-day shipping options, and access to Prime Video, among other perks. If you aren’t already a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial. Only Amazon Prime members have access to the best Prime Day deals.

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 and runs until July 12. Deals and discounts will start to appear on Amazon at 3 a.m. EST on July 11. Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight EST on July 12. However, it is worth noting that not all the deals that you find the first day will be available for the entire sale event, so it's important to grab that deal you’ve had your eye on right away. Some discounts only last one day, some might last a few days, and some will only be available for an hour or two..

What will be on sale during Prime Day?

Products from every Amazon department will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The best deals to grab are high-ticket items from brands like Staub and Le Creuset, which will be on sale at steep discounts. Also be on the lookout for deals on everyday appliances that might need an upgrade in your kitchen. Appliances like blenders and air fryers beloved brands like Ninja and Cuisinart will all be included in sale, so this is the perfect time to stock up kitchen essentials.

But even though Prime Day is still about a month away, Amazon is already slashing prices as much as 62 percent off on kitchen appliances, cookware, and gadgets. Prices start at just $9, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite kitchen product before Prime Day even begins.

Best Early Prime Day Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Prime Day hasn’t even started yet, and you can already score deals on some of our favorite cookware brands, including Lodge, Le Creuset, and Staub. This adorable Staub artichoke-shaped cocotte, for instance, is a conversation starter you’ll want to proudly display on your counter. And it's practical, too: The perfect vessel for dips, baked brie, and salsas, plus it doubles as a serving dish for other treats like candy and cookies. And for just $20, it's an absolute steal on a durable, scratch-resistant piece of cookware that will last for years.

Speaking of durable cookware, the Lodge six-quart Dutch oven is known to be just as versatile and hard-working as more expensive models. This bestselling Dutch oven can sear, braise, and roast meat, slow cook stews, and even be used to bake a loaf of sourdough bread. Lodge cast iron cookware is legendary for its ability to heat ingredients evenly, and retain heat over time so that your meals are always perfectly cooked. Right now, it’s 40 percent off, making it one of the most affordable Dutch oven options out there.

While you’re at it, you could also stock up on bakeware essentials that might need a refresh. Your muffin tin for instance might be worn and stained from overuse. Luckily, this Nordic Ware jumbo muffin pan is only $15—that’s 54 percent off its original price—and it makes extra big, shareable treats that will be perfect for weekend brunches with family.

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals

The right kitchen tool can save a meal, and make cooking seem less like a chore and more like fun. If you dread chopping onions for instance, look no further than the Raiqee vegetable chopper. Five interchangeable blades can be used to dice not just onions but carrots, cucumbers, and potatoes, taking the stress out of meal prep. At just $18, it’s a great deal on a tool that will come in handy almost every time you cook.

A high quality knife set that stays sharp and is comfortable to hold is an absolute must, even for beginner homecooks. That’s why this Henckels 15-piece knife set made us do a double-take. It’s 64 percent off, and comes with a chef’s knife and six steak knives, among other cutlery pieces that will frequently come in handy. This set of Henckels knives are razor sharp, feature well-balanced handles for ease of use, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Best Early Prime Day Appliance Deals

Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on kitchen appliances that need to be replaced or that you’ve been meaning to try out. This Ninja air fryer is a number one bestseller with more than 39,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for good reason—it makes weeknight dinners so much less stressful. Perfect for quickly whipping up crispy snacks your whole family will love, from tater tots to French fries, to chicken wings, it can also be used to roast vegetables. At just $100 right now, it’s easily one of the most affordable air fryers out there.

A rice cooker comes is one of those hard working appliances that never gets the spotlight but it should. This Aroma model can whip up a batch of rice, steam vegetables, and even slow cook a soup for when the weather gets colder. The best part is, there are no complicated settings or buttons—with the flip of a switch you can “set it and forget it” according to the brand, while your food cooks.



Best Early Prime Day Food Storage and Organization Deals

The key to a kitchen where it is easy and satisfying to cook is that it's organized. Never underestimate the power of a tidy space. For instance, these washable refrigerator mats are only $9, but they make it so much easier to keep the inside of the refrigerator free from sticky messes and spills. Just periodically remove them and give them a quick rinse—no more contorting your body to clean your refrigerator shelves.

If you have one drawer in your kitchen that is a jumble of plastic storage bags and tin foil, it’s time to finally get it cleaned up. This Srebay organizer has slots for storage bags, plastic wrap, and tin foil so that all the supplies are within reach, no need to sort through a loose pile of bags and boxes in a drawer. And now that it's 30 percent off, this is the perfect time to pick it up.

Anyone who keeps a supply of canned soups, fruit, and vegetables handy needs this DecoBros organizing rack. Cans can take up much-needed space and can be hard to find exactly what you need in a cabinet. This rack keeps all your can stacked up, with the labels facing out, for easy access to what you’re looking for.