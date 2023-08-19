Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Filled Kitchen Deals Weeks Ahead of Labor Day—These Are the Best Finds Under $25

Labor Day Weekend is approaching fast, and not only is it a popular time to escape your desk and take a vacation, it’s also regarded as one of the best holidays for shopping, too. Retailers haven’t yet launched their blow out Labor Day Weekend sales events, but you can already save big on kitchen products from KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and more—all thanks to Amazon’s secret Kitchen Outlet.

Hidden in the Amazon Kitchen Outlet, you’ll find deep discounts on appliances, cooking gadgets, kitchen organization, and cookware. We sorted through hundreds of products, and found 21 of the best deals under $25. That’s right—below you’ll find an egg cooker, garlic press, baking sheets, and so much more at affordable prices. Keep scrolling and grab them before they sell out.

Best Overall Amazon Kitchen Outlet Deals

Best Appliance Deals

If you’re looking to refresh your kitchen with the latest appliances, the Amazon Kitchen Outlet is the best place to look for affordable products. This Bella egg cooker for instance is only $11 and it has more than 9,000 five-star ratings. Perfect for preparing quick breakfasts, it can poach or hard boil seven eggs at a time, according to the brand—and it even comes with an omelet tray.

Tasty by Cuisinart Hand Mixer, $16 (was $40)

Even if you own a stand mixer, a lightweight hand mixer is still a kitchen essential. It can take on small baking tasks, like whipping cream, and takes up much less counter space. This Cuisinart model is 59 percent off right now, features five speed settings, and comes in a playful green color. It also comes with a set of beaters and dough hooks. It measures 7.59- by 3.4- by 6.33-inches so it's far more compact than a bulky stand mixer, and can be stored in a cabinet without taking up the whole thing.

Mr. Coffee 1.8-Quart Tea Kettle, $16 (was $30)

If you’ve been eyeing a classic tea kettle to add to your kitchen ahead of fall when weather cools down, this sleek stainless steel Mr. Coffee model is 47 percent off right now. It comes with a cover over the spout for spill-free pouring, and the rubber handle stays cool on the stove, so you can pick it up without burning your hand. Plus it makes that classic, storybook whistling sound when your water is boiling.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Everybody has cookware in their cabinets that has seen better days, but it's no secret that replacing it can be expensive. Now is a great time to refresh your worn out cookware. For instance, this Cuisinart wok is ideal for stir-frying vegetables and tofu—and it’s 50 percent off right now. The stainless steel construction heats up quickly and heats evenly. Plus, the handles stay cool while you’re cooking, and on top of it all, it's dishwasher-safe.

Rachael Ray 12-Cup Muffin Tin, $17 (was $20)

Nonstick bakeware is a kitchen workhorse but it is also subject to grease stains and stuck-on food bits. One piece of bakeware that probably needs to be replaced is your well-worn muffin tin. Replace it with this one from none other than Rachael Ray. Not only is it affordable, but it's nonstick and comes with silicone handles on each side for a firm grip as you remove it from the oven. Amazon shoppers love this muffin tin—it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings already. One shopper called it “heavy duty,” and praised the nonstick coating, writing that “muffins slid right out of the pan so easily.”

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Tools and Gadgets

Recipes with the most depth of flavor frequently include garlic, but it's no secret that no matter it can be a pain to crush or mince. That’s why you need this KitchenAid garlic press. It can press, crush, and mince garlic with just the squeeze of its dual handles—and the basket that is removable so that you rinse it clean with no-fuss. Need another reason to grab one for yourself? Right now it’s 55 percent off.

Msc International Stretch Pod for Avocados, $6 (was $9)

Sometimes you only want to eat half an avocado at a time, and it can be frustrating when the second half starts to spoil before you even have a chance to incorporate it into your favorite dish. An inexpensive solution is this stretch pod for avocados. Simply pop the half of the avocado that you’re not ready to eat into the container and snap it shut—the silicone cover clings to the avocado, slowing down oxidation and keeping your avocado fresher for longer, according to the brand.

Takeya 2-Quart Pitcher, $6 (was $9)

This now-$20 Takeya pitcher is an Amazon shopper favorite—it has more than 9,800 perfect ratings, and counting. You can use it for anything from cold brew to iced tea, and the lid truly is leakproof. One shopper even found that “you can even shake it and it doesn't leak.” Thanks to the fact that it's so slender, it doesn’t take up much space in the refrigerator either. And if you drop it, not only will it not spill any liquid, but it won’t break either. That’s right, it’s shatterproof, too.

Best Kitchen Outlet Deals on Storage and Organization

A cluttered kitchen is no fun—it makes it harder to cook because finding your tools and ingredients is a headache. If you’re tired of trying to navigate heaps of cardboard boxes and bags, pick up these 2-tier cabinet organizers. These bins slide right out of your cabinets, so you can easily access baking supplies, dry pasta and beans, canned goods and drinks, and snacks. The bins come with dividers so you can separate the contents by type—or alternatively you can use it under your kitchen sink to store cleaning supplies.

Crutello Glass Meal Prep Containers, $17 (was $25)

These Crutello glass food storage containers will fulfill so many different responsibilities in your kitchen. Not only can they store leftovers, but the airtight lids can help produce last longer. And they are also the perfect meal prep containers: The set comes with one 27-ounce and one 37-ounce container, which can fit large salads, halved sandwiches, and big portions of snacks, like chips and pretzels, to take to the park.