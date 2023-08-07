USDA Warns That This Beef From Aldi Is Unsafe To Eat Because It May Contain Plastic

Check the meat in your fridge and freezer!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on August 7, 2023
Aldi store with a recall sticker
A public health alert has been issued for raw beef sold at Aldi because the meat may contain pieces of soft, clear plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the alert for USDA Choice Black Angus Beef From Aldi, Beef for Carne Picada product after Aldi notified FSIS that plastic had been noticed in the meat. 

The product was produced on July 25 and sold at select Aldi locations nationwide—however, a recall is not being issued because the product is no longer on store shelves. FSIS issued the alert because it’s concerned that customers may have the contaminated beef in their fridges or freezers.

So, if you do have the product in your household, you should not consume it—instead, throw it away or return it to your Aldi store for a full refund. You’ll know if you have the contaminated beef if the packaging contains the following:

  • Use or Freeze by date of August 22, 2023
  • Julian Date 206
  • Timestamp between 08:43 and 09:23
  • Establishment number: Est. 85M

You can also find label photos on the USDA’s site.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness or injury caused by eating the beef. However, if you have questions regarding injuries surrounding this recall, you should contact your healthcare provider. 

If you have any questions about the recall itself, you can contact Cargill at 844-419-1574.

