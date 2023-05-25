Aldi Is Fighting Inflation by Dropping the Price of More Than 250 Items This Summer

Summer is the second most expensive season of the year—second only to the winter months when holiday shopping is the most prevalent—and as we enter the unofficial start of summer, you may notice your grocery bill is going up. Whether you’re buying extra snacks for the beach or hamburgers for your holiday cookouts, inflation prices are making this summer extra expensive.

Your favorite grocery stores know that inflation is hurting us as customers and, luckily, instead of raising prices to increase their profits, some stores are doing everything they can to help customers save a few bucks here and there. Recently, Walmart announced that it was slashing prices to match those of summer 2021—and now Aldi has announced that it’s lowering prices on hundreds of items to save its shoppers money.

Aldi is all about cutting costs wherever it can so it can keep its prices low. This summer, “through strategic and intentional efficiencies” Aldi is able to lower prices on more than 250 items, which will save customers more than $60 million at the grocery store.

Aldi’s price reduction will be on some of its most popular summertime items—like cheese for sandwiches and charcuterie boards, fish, granola bars, coffee, trail mix, and more.

The store hasn’t released a full list of the items on sale—so you’ll just have to check out your local Aldi to find all the deals—but we do know that these are some of the price reductions you’ll find:

Simply Nature Organic Beef Jerky: $3.99

Emporium Selection Havarti Cheese: $2.49

Simms Sliced Salami: $5.99

Bremer Angus Cheeseburger Melt: $4.99

Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Tilapia Fillets: $8.19

Kirkwood Parmesan Chicken Tenders: $8.49

The price reductions should be rolling out soon—especially as we’re kicking off summer in a big way this Memorial Day weekend. So, look for these deals on your next Aldi run!

