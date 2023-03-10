Aldi Is Releasing a Merch Line and I Want It All

If you’re an Aldi superfan, there’s only one way to prove it: buy something from the Aldi Gear Collection. Yes, you read that correctly, Aldi has a merch line—and honestly, I’m obsessed.

The fan-favorite store launched its first gear, which included pajamas, water bottles, slides, and keychain quarter holders (if you know, you know), in 2022. Customers loved the Aldi-branded merchandise so much, that the company decided to have a bigger (and trendier) drop this year.

Aldi’s new Gear Collection, which drops on March 22, will include pullovers, joggers, belt bags, bucket hats and caps, windbreakers, umbrellas, socks, tumblers, slides, and keychain quarter holders. And, in true Aldi fashion (see what we did there?), everything in the line is priced under $10.

Aldi

The merchandise costs include:

Keychain Quarter Holder: $1.49

Bucket Hat or Cap: $3.99

2 Pack Socks: $4.99

Umbrella: $4.99

Slides: $4.99

Tumbler: $6.99

Belt Bag: $6.99

Windbreaker: $9.99

Jogger: $9.99

Pullover: $9.99

All of Aldi’s new gear will feature the vibrant blue, yellow, red, and orange Aldi colors, plus the iconic stripes that you see in the logo and throughout the store. The bold new merch will be available in Aldi stores nationwide—you can find the pieces in the Aldi Finds section.

As with all Aldi Finds, the merch will only be available while supplies last, so if you want to rock an Aldi tracksuit with me, you’ll need to act fast!