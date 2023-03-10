Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides Aldi Is Releasing a Merch Line and I Want It All Better yet: Everything is under $10! By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Aldi/Allrecipes If you’re an Aldi superfan, there’s only one way to prove it: buy something from the Aldi Gear Collection. Yes, you read that correctly, Aldi has a merch line—and honestly, I’m obsessed. The fan-favorite store launched its first gear, which included pajamas, water bottles, slides, and keychain quarter holders (if you know, you know), in 2022. Customers loved the Aldi-branded merchandise so much, that the company decided to have a bigger (and trendier) drop this year. Aldi’s new Gear Collection, which drops on March 22, will include pullovers, joggers, belt bags, bucket hats and caps, windbreakers, umbrellas, socks, tumblers, slides, and keychain quarter holders. And, in true Aldi fashion (see what we did there?), everything in the line is priced under $10. Aldi The merchandise costs include: Keychain Quarter Holder: $1.49Bucket Hat or Cap: $3.992 Pack Socks: $4.99Umbrella: $4.99Slides: $4.99Tumbler: $6.99Belt Bag: $6.99Windbreaker: $9.99Jogger: $9.99Pullover: $9.99 All of Aldi’s new gear will feature the vibrant blue, yellow, red, and orange Aldi colors, plus the iconic stripes that you see in the logo and throughout the store. The bold new merch will be available in Aldi stores nationwide—you can find the pieces in the Aldi Finds section. As with all Aldi Finds, the merch will only be available while supplies last, so if you want to rock an Aldi tracksuit with me, you’ll need to act fast! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit