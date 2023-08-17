Aldi Is Releasing a First-Of-Its-Kind Frozen Treat—and It’s Only $4

Here's when it's coming to stores.

Published on August 17, 2023
Cotton candy-flavored grapes took the world by storm when they first rolled out in 2011. No one could seem to get enough of their unique sweet flavor that’s reminiscent of our favorite fair food.

And while most brands sell their own version of cotton candy grapes, Aldi’s limited-time grapes are always a hit when they come back around because of their affordability compared to other stores (as is the case with most Aldi products).

But, despite the fact that cotton candy grapes aren’t new, customers are still always looking for new ways to eat them. And last summer, they found a true favorite. TikTok users started freezing their cotton candy grapes either plain or coated in sugar, citric acid, or flavored Jell-O powder to make what some users have called “nature’s candy.” 

The frozen cotton candy grape trend has garnered more than 81.2 million searches on TikTok—and it even picked up steam again this summer as an easy, healthy summer snack. With customers still looking forward to their frozen grapes, Aldi has jumped on the trend to release the first-ever pre-frozen cotton candy grape product in the U.S.

Aldi Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes

Aldi

Aldi Is Launching Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes

You can find Aldi’s brand-new Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes in the freezer aisle starting August 23—where they’ll retail for just $3.99. 

The ready-made grapes come from the brand Fresh Farms, which is where Aldi also sources its regular Cotton Candy Grapes from. The frozen grapes are picked ripe and frozen fresh in a “from field to frozen” method, according to the bright pink packaging. 

It’s not clear whether these are an Aldi Find—since they're joining the freezer aisle on an Aldi Find Wednesday—or if they’re a seasonal product that will be around for a few weeks. However, an Aldi representative confirmed that they will only be available while supplies last—so whether that means three days or six weeks likely depends on the grape’s popularity. We'll be getting to our Aldi as soon as possible to try these new frozen treats.

