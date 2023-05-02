Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month

Another month has zipped by, but there are two consolations for the fact that it's already May. First, it means we're one step closer to the warm summer grilling months. And, second, it means we get a new round of Aldi Finds just waiting for us at the grocery store. Plus, Aldi is clearly already in the summer mindset too, because its Finds are reflective of what we're all excited for this month: firing up the grill and spending time with friends and family on Memorial Day weekend.

There are still a few weeks to go before we can officially get our burger on, but the good news is Aldi has some awesome Finds to check out all month long. From new chicken sausages to its fresh lineup of summertime beverages, we'll absolutely be heading to Aldi weekly in May.