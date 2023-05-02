Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month

From snacking staples to Memorial Day must-haves, we're adding all 10 of these to our cart.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on May 2, 2023
Aldi storefront
Alamy/Allrecipes

Another month has zipped by, but there are two consolations for the fact that it's already May. First, it means we're one step closer to the warm summer grilling months. And, second, it means we get a new round of Aldi Finds just waiting for us at the grocery store. Plus, Aldi is clearly already in the summer mindset too, because its Finds are reflective of what we're all excited for this month: firing up the grill and spending time with friends and family on Memorial Day weekend

There are still a few weeks to go before we can officially get our burger on, but the good news is Aldi has some awesome Finds to check out all month long. From new chicken sausages to its fresh lineup of summertime beverages, we'll absolutely be heading to Aldi weekly in May.

01 of 10

Simply Nature Organic Cajun-Style Chicken Sausage

Simply Nature Organic Cajun-Style Chicken Sausage

Aldi

Available: May 3
Price: $4.99

These chicken sausages make a great meal on their own with just a bun and your favorite fixings—or as a topper for salads and pastas. Aldi is turning up the heat with these chicken sausages by offering a Cajun-Style and Spicy version.

02 of 10

Wicked Grove Rosé Hard Cider

Aldi Wicked Grove Rose Hard Cider

Aldi

Available: May 3
Price: $7.99

Aldi's hard cider is a fan-favorite, and this summer the brand is back with a beloved flavor: rosé. It's the perfect lightly-sweet, yet dry beverage to enjoy on your porch on a warm night.

03 of 10

Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks

Deutsche Kuche Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks

Aldi

Available: May 3
Price: $4.79

Whether you need an easy appetizer or a tasty, salty snack, these Bavarian soft pretzels are the ultimate go-to. The pretzel sticks are part of Aldi's ever-popular German food line, so we already know they're going to be delicious.

04 of 10

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Aldi

Available: May 10
Price: $6.99

Mama Cozzi knows we're craving cheeseburgers already, so she made us a take-and-bake Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza this month. The fresh pizza is topped with mozzarella, gouda, spicy beef crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jalapeños, and a special spicy BBQ sauce. Is your mouth watering, too?

05 of 10

Tuscan Garden All Purpose Ranch Seasoning

Tuscan Garden All Purpose Ranch Seasoning

Aldi

Available: May 10
Price: $3.19

Up your seasoning game with this new powdered ranch pantry staple. Add the seasoning to everything from veggies to chicken, and all the ranch lovers in your life will certainly thank you.

06 of 10

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Aldi

Available: May 17
Price: $4.79

You should probably go ahead and buy two containers of these cookie sandwiches from the get-go because once you try them, you won't be able to stop eating them. Each sandwich includes two chocolate chip cookies held together with vanilla-flavored icing and extra chocolate chips. It's truly every sweet tooth's dream.

07 of 10

Park Street Deli Jalapeno Kolaches

Park Street Deli Jalapeno Kolaches

Aldi

Available: May 17
Price: $6.49

If you’re headed to a graduation party or any other get-together, we just found one of the easiest appetizers ever. These kolaches are smoked sausages with jalapeños and cheese wrapped up in a sweet dough. If spicy isn't your style, the kolaches come in an all-cheese version, too. Sure, you could make pigs in a blanket yourself, but these are so much easier—and might just taste better.

08 of 10

Cattlemen's Ranch Seasoned Black Angus Patties

Cattlemen's Ranch Seasoned Black Angus Patties

Aldi

Available: May 17
Price: $8.49

While Aldi always sells two versions of its Cattlemen's Ranch burgers—the Unseasoned and Bacon Cheddar—this month it's adding two new options. You'll find both Seasoned and Jalapeño Cattlemen's Ranch burgers in the freezer aisle later this May.

09 of 10

Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice

Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice

Aldi

Available: May 31
Price: $2.65

With summer right around the corner, we're stocking up on these Italian ice cups before it's too late. Each box comes with three Strawberry and three Lemon Italian ice desserts.

10 of 10

Zarita Lemonade Freeze Pops

Zarita Lemonade Freeze Pops

Aldi

Available: Now through September
Price: $13.99

Aldi released 11 new alcoholic beverages just in time for summer, and these boozy freeze pops are one of them. The pops are made from Zarita hard seltzer and come in Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors.

