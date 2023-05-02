Food News and Trends Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month From snacking staples to Memorial Day must-haves, we're adding all 10 of these to our cart. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Alamy/Allrecipes Another month has zipped by, but there are two consolations for the fact that it's already May. First, it means we're one step closer to the warm summer grilling months. And, second, it means we get a new round of Aldi Finds just waiting for us at the grocery store. Plus, Aldi is clearly already in the summer mindset too, because its Finds are reflective of what we're all excited for this month: firing up the grill and spending time with friends and family on Memorial Day weekend. There are still a few weeks to go before we can officially get our burger on, but the good news is Aldi has some awesome Finds to check out all month long. From new chicken sausages to its fresh lineup of summertime beverages, we'll absolutely be heading to Aldi weekly in May. 01 of 10 Simply Nature Organic Cajun-Style Chicken Sausage Aldi Available: May 3Price: $4.99 These chicken sausages make a great meal on their own with just a bun and your favorite fixings—or as a topper for salads and pastas. Aldi is turning up the heat with these chicken sausages by offering a Cajun-Style and Spicy version. 02 of 10 Wicked Grove Rosé Hard Cider Aldi Available: May 3Price: $7.99 Aldi's hard cider is a fan-favorite, and this summer the brand is back with a beloved flavor: rosé. It's the perfect lightly-sweet, yet dry beverage to enjoy on your porch on a warm night. 03 of 10 Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks Aldi Available: May 3Price: $4.79 Whether you need an easy appetizer or a tasty, salty snack, these Bavarian soft pretzels are the ultimate go-to. The pretzel sticks are part of Aldi's ever-popular German food line, so we already know they're going to be delicious. 04 of 10 Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Aldi Available: May 10Price: $6.99 Mama Cozzi knows we're craving cheeseburgers already, so she made us a take-and-bake Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza this month. The fresh pizza is topped with mozzarella, gouda, spicy beef crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jalapeños, and a special spicy BBQ sauce. Is your mouth watering, too? 05 of 10 Tuscan Garden All Purpose Ranch Seasoning Aldi Available: May 10Price: $3.19 Up your seasoning game with this new powdered ranch pantry staple. Add the seasoning to everything from veggies to chicken, and all the ranch lovers in your life will certainly thank you. 06 of 10 Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches Aldi Available: May 17Price: $4.79 You should probably go ahead and buy two containers of these cookie sandwiches from the get-go because once you try them, you won't be able to stop eating them. Each sandwich includes two chocolate chip cookies held together with vanilla-flavored icing and extra chocolate chips. It's truly every sweet tooth's dream. 07 of 10 Park Street Deli Jalapeno Kolaches Aldi Available: May 17Price: $6.49 If you’re headed to a graduation party or any other get-together, we just found one of the easiest appetizers ever. These kolaches are smoked sausages with jalapeños and cheese wrapped up in a sweet dough. If spicy isn't your style, the kolaches come in an all-cheese version, too. Sure, you could make pigs in a blanket yourself, but these are so much easier—and might just taste better. 08 of 10 Cattlemen's Ranch Seasoned Black Angus Patties Aldi Available: May 17Price: $8.49 While Aldi always sells two versions of its Cattlemen's Ranch burgers—the Unseasoned and Bacon Cheddar—this month it's adding two new options. You'll find both Seasoned and Jalapeño Cattlemen's Ranch burgers in the freezer aisle later this May. 09 of 10 Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice Aldi Available: May 31Price: $2.65 With summer right around the corner, we're stocking up on these Italian ice cups before it's too late. Each box comes with three Strawberry and three Lemon Italian ice desserts. 10 of 10 Zarita Lemonade Freeze Pops Aldi Available: Now through SeptemberPrice: $13.99 Aldi released 11 new alcoholic beverages just in time for summer, and these boozy freeze pops are one of them. The pops are made from Zarita hard seltzer and come in Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit