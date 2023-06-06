We Previewed Aldi’s June Aldi Finds—These Are the 10 We’re Adding to Our Cart

Summer has finally arrived—okay, well, not technically, but it has at Aldi, at least. After its Memorial Day kickoff, summer is officially in the air, which means Aldi’s shelves are lined with grilling essentials, picnic favorites, and treats that will keep you cool on a hot June day.

We got a sneak peek at June's Aldi Finds, and let us tell you, you’re going to want them all this month. From burgers and grilling meat to potluck side dishes and desserts, this month’s Aldi Finds are everything you need to get your summer started. Here’s what we’re adding to our cart:

Grill Master Collection

Aldi

Available: June 7

Price: $59.99

You really can’t beat this deal that gives you slabs of beef, pork, and chicken for just under $60. The Grill Master Collection includes two boneless beef ribeye steaks, two boneless beef New York strip steaks, two bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless skinless chicken breasts totaling 7.37 pounds of frozen meat.



Bremer Chicken Parmigiana

Aldi

Available: June 7

Price: $5.79

We know June isn’t all about grilling, so if you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal, Aldi has you covered. You can find two complete meals in the frozen section, big enough for two servings, including Chicken Parmigiana and Chicken Marsala. The bagged Chicken Parmigiana includes penne pasta and breaded chicken in tomato sauce, and the bagged Chicken Marsala includes chicken, mushrooms, green beans, and potatoes in Marsala wine sauce.



Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta

Aldi

Available: June 14

Price: $3.99

No one will be able to get enough of this baked lemon ricotta on your charcuterie board. Is it cheese? Is it a sweet treat? Why can’t it be both?



Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Cupcakes

Aldi

Available: June 14

Price: $4.95

Yes, that’s right, these cupcakes are stuffed with real vanilla ice cream. The frozen dessert starts with a vanilla cupcake and is filled with a vanilla ice cream center and finished with an ice cream topping—making it the ultimate summer snack.



Two-Bite Patriotic Brownies

Aldi

Available: June 14

Price: $5.29

June 14 might be a little early to start your 4th of July shopping—and who are we kidding, these tasty brownies wouldn’t last that long in your house anyway. But the two-bite frosted brownies are worth picking up any time in June.



Cattlemen's Ranch Seasoned Beef Burgers Philly Cheesesteak

Aldi

Available: June 21

Price: $8.49

Switch up your grilling this summer with these Philly Cheesesteak and Italian Giardiniera burgers. The Philly Cheesesteak burgers are filled with green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese, while the Italian Giardiniera burgers are stuffed with the Italian relish.



Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins

Aldi

Available: June 21

Price: $3.49

Whether you want a potluck appetizer or are simply craving a cheesy, starchy snack, these potato skins are the perfect frozen option. Not a fan of potato skins? Aldi is also selling frozen Mac & Cheese Bites this month.

Little Salad Bar Farmhouse Potato Salad

Aldi

Available: June 28

Price: $3.29

Why spend all day peeling potatoes for homemade potato salad when you could just pick up this store-bought version instead? Choose from Farmhouse Potato Salad, made with potatoes, eggs, and sweet salad dressing, or Steakhouse Potato Salad, made with potatoes, sour cream, bacon, and seasonings—or don’t choose at all; both are perfect for your next potluck.



Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

Aldi

Available: June 28

Price: $6.99

If you, like us, are a longtime fan of Aldi, then you know we always have to try Mama Cozzi’s newest take-and-bake pizza. This month, Mama Cozzi is serving up a summer-inspired pizza with Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce wood-fired pizza. It’s made with mozzarella, Cheddar, smoked pulled pork, onions, and barbecue sauce on a wood-fired crust—and it’s suggested to try baking the pizza on the grill for a delicious summer meal!



Deutsche Küche Bavarian Brand Wieners with Mustard

Aldi

Available: June 28

Price: $4.49

Aldi’s fan-favorite German line is back with two varieties of wieners. Pick up a pack of original Bavarian brand wieners or a pack of Bavarian brand weiners with Düsseldorf mustard for your next grilling party.

