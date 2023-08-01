We Got a Sneak Peek of the Aldi August Finds—Here’s What We’re Adding to Our Cart

Attention Aldi fanatics, it’s the best time of the month! We previewed the new products coming to the Aldi Finds aisle in August, and let’s just say we’re stoked. Whether you’re planning some final summer barbecues—or prepping for the big one on Labor Day weekend—or looking ahead to back-to-school meals and fall treats, Aldi has something for everyone this month. Check out the 10 products we’re adding to our cart ASAP.

Sundae Shoppe Macaron Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Aldi

Available: August 2

Cost: $4.95



These little treats combine two beloved desserts: vanilla ice cream sandwiches and macarons. Each frozen delight in this four-pack features two almond flour macarons sandwiching a layer of decadent vanilla ice cream.

Grillo's Sandwich Maker Pickles

Aldi

Available: August 2

Cost: $4.75

It’s no secret Grillo’s makes some of the best fresh pickles on the market, so seeing them at Aldi is already a win. But the fact that these slices are meant for building the best sandwiches with a dill pickle in every bite makes it a win-win.

Bake Shop Banana Nut Mini Muffins

Aldi

Available: August 9

Cost: $3.95

If you’re craving banana muffins without the work of actually making them, look no further. These mini muffins are perfectly poppable for easy on-the-go snacks.



Barissimo Cold Brew Ground Coffee

Aldi

Available: August 9

Cost: $4.49

Cold brew drinkers, listen up! Aldi has new coffee grounds that are meant specifically for your morning brew. The new ground coffee comes in Dark and Medium varieties, so you can choose your cold brew strength.

Simply Nature Fusilli Salad

Aldi

Available: August 16

Cost: $3.49



Pasta salads are all the rage, so what if we told you that you could have some ready in your freezer at all times? Aldi is selling three frozen salads that can be served chilled or heated—including a Fusili Salad, Orzo Rustica Salad, and Southwest Fiesta Salad.

Season's Choice Steamed Elote Style Corn

Aldi

Available: August 23

Cost: $2.49



It’s always helpful to keep a few bags of veggies in the freezer—especially when they’re this delicious. Pick up this cheesy, spicy elote-style corn or the spicy, black bean-packed chipotle blend at Aldi this month.

Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread

Aldi

Available: August 23

Cost: $5.99



If you like wood-fired pizza but don’t have a wood-fired oven, then run to the Aldi freezer section this month. You’ll find two wood-fired flatbread pizzas in a BBQ chicken and combo supreme variety.

Benton's Fall Creme Wafer Rolls Pumpkin Spice

Aldi

Available: August 23

Cost: $1.99



Pumpkin spice is officially hitting Aldi’s shelves on August 23. You can grab these creme-filled wafers in both a pumpkin spice and salted caramel flavor and get your fall on.

Specially Selected Gelato Flights

Aldi

Available: August 30

Cost: $3.99



Sure, Aldi may be declaring August the start of fall flavors, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still hot enough for these gelato flights. Grab a box and try three flavors imported from Italy, including Limoncello, Pistachio, and Tiramisu.

Parkview Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage

Aldi

Available: August 30

Cost: $2.99



Just in time for Labor Day, pick up a package (or two or three) of Aldi’s beloved Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage. Trust us, they’re great in recipes or simply on a bun straight off the grill.

