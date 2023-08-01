We Got a Sneak Peek of the Aldi August Finds—Here’s What We’re Adding to Our Cart

They're all under $6!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023
Aldi storefront
Photo:

Adobe/Allrecipes

Attention Aldi fanatics, it’s the best time of the month! We previewed the new products coming to the Aldi Finds aisle in August, and let’s just say we’re stoked. Whether you’re planning some final summer barbecues—or prepping for the big one on Labor Day weekend—or looking ahead to back-to-school meals and fall treats, Aldi has something for everyone this month. Check out the 10 products we’re adding to our cart ASAP.

Sundae Shoppe Macaron Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Macarons

Aldi

Available: August 2
Cost: $4.95

These little treats combine two beloved desserts: vanilla ice cream sandwiches and macarons. Each frozen delight in this four-pack features two almond flour macarons sandwiching a layer of decadent vanilla ice cream.

Grillo's Sandwich Maker Pickles

Grillo's Sandwich Maker Pickles

Aldi

Available: August 2
Cost: $4.75

It’s no secret Grillo’s makes some of the best fresh pickles on the market, so seeing them at Aldi is already a win. But the fact that these slices are meant for building the best sandwiches with a dill pickle in every bite makes it a win-win.

Bake Shop Banana Nut Mini Muffins

Bake Shop Banana Nut Mini Muffins

Aldi

Available: August 9
Cost: $3.95

If you’re craving banana muffins without the work of actually making them, look no further. These mini muffins are perfectly poppable for easy on-the-go snacks.

Barissimo Cold Brew Ground Coffee

Barissimo Cold Brew Ground Coffee

Aldi

Available: August 9
Cost: $4.49

Cold brew drinkers, listen up! Aldi has new coffee grounds that are meant specifically for your morning brew. The new ground coffee comes in Dark and Medium varieties, so you can choose your cold brew strength.

Simply Nature Fusilli Salad

Simply Nature Fusilli Salad

Aldi

Available: August 16
Cost: $3.49

Pasta salads are all the rage, so what if we told you that you could have some ready in your freezer at all times? Aldi is selling three frozen salads that can be served chilled or heated—including a Fusili Salad, Orzo Rustica Salad, and Southwest Fiesta Salad.

Season's Choice Steamed Elote Style Corn

Season's Choice Steamed Elote Style Corn

Aldi

Available: August 23
Cost: $2.49

It’s always helpful to keep a few bags of veggies in the freezer—especially when they’re this delicious. Pick up this cheesy, spicy elote-style corn or the spicy, black bean-packed chipotle blend at Aldi this month.

Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread

Specially Selected Wood Fired Combo Flatbread

Aldi

Available: August 23
Cost: $5.99

If you like wood-fired pizza but don’t have a wood-fired oven, then run to the Aldi freezer section this month. You’ll find two wood-fired flatbread pizzas in a BBQ chicken and combo supreme variety.

Benton's Fall Creme Wafer Rolls Pumpkin Spice

Benton's Fall Creme Wafer Rolls Pumpkin Spice

Aldi

Available: August 23
Cost: $1.99

Pumpkin spice is officially hitting Aldi’s shelves on August 23. You can grab these creme-filled wafers in both a pumpkin spice and salted caramel flavor and get your fall on.

Specially Selected Gelato Flights

Specially Selected Gelato Flights

Aldi

Available: August 30
Cost: $3.99

Sure, Aldi may be declaring August the start of fall flavors, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still hot enough for these gelato flights. Grab a box and try three flavors imported from Italy, including Limoncello, Pistachio, and Tiramisu.

Parkview Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage

Parkview Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage

Aldi

Available: August 30
Cost: $2.99

Just in time for Labor Day, pick up a package (or two or three) of Aldi’s beloved Chili Cheese Smoked Sausage. Trust us, they’re great in recipes or simply on a bun straight off the grill.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a photo of an Aldi sign on a yellow and orange gradient background
We Got a Sneak Peek of July’s Aldi Finds—Here’s What We’re Excited To Buy
Aldi sign
We Previewed Aldi’s June Aldi Finds—These Are the 10 We’re Adding to Our Cart
Aldi Storefront
We Got a Sneak Peek at Aldi’s New March Products—Here Are the 10 We Can’t Wait To Buy
A Grammy surrounded by popcorn and various other snacks that will be in the 2023 Grammys swag bag.
I Got a Sneak Peek at the Grammys Swag Bags—Here Are the 7 Items I Want Most
aldi logo on orange and white two-tone background
Aldi’s New Ice Cream Sandwich Is What We Need in This Heat Wave
trader joe's storefront with red overlay and yellow border
We Just Got a Sneak Preview of All the Best New Trader Joe’s Products Coming This Summer
Aldi sign
February's Aldi Finds Are Here and Our Valentine's Day Dinner Just Got Even Better
Aldi logo on a yellow background
Hey Aldi, We Want This Viral Aldi Find in the States ASAP!
Exterior of a Target store with red and turquoise triangle designs
​I Drive 45 Minutes Just to Get the Best Target Groceries—Here's What's in My Cart
Aldi storefront
Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
Aldi storefront
Just Leaked: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
The H Mart Korean grocery chain store logo on a dual color teal background
What’s in My H Mart Cart? The 10 Things I Can’t Leave the Store Without
Chipotle's new chicken al pastor sits on a cutting board with peppers and pineapple, as well as on top of a burrito bowl.
We Tried Chipotle's New Chicken Al Pastor and Here's What We Thought
Aldi Sign
August's Aldi Finds Have Been Announced — Check Out the Products We're Snagging
Trader Joe's store front
Customers Voted—Here Are The 7 Best Trader Joe's Products in 2023
Wendy's storefront
Wendy’s Hinted It’s Bringing Back an Old Menu Item—Here’s What We Hope It Is