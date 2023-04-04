Just Leaked: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month

Get your shopping lists ready!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on April 4, 2023
Aldi storefront
This is not an April Fool’s joke, it is already the start of a new month. The beginning of April brings a few exciting things: spring has officially sprung in many parts of the world, and the new Aldi Finds list is out—and spring has sprung there too. This month at Aldi, you’ll find loads of items to usher in grilling season, plus a few delicious comfort food faves for those rainy April days.

This month, you’ll see both Aldi Finds and seasonal items on the shelves—remember to check the tag to know if the item will be available for a limited time (a Find) or will be restocked consistently throughout the month (a seasonal item).

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Alfredo Rising Crust Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Alfredo Rising Crust Pizza

Aldi

Available: April 5
Price: $5.99

Mama Cozzi’s frozen pizzas are coming for the take-and-bakes this month. This Chicken Alfredo pizza is loaded with Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan, and parsley—and it’s ready in no time. 

That’s not the only exciting pizza coming to the freezer section. You’ll also find a Specially Selected Wood Fired Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizza starting April 5.

Bremer Bistro French Onion Soup

Bremer Bistro French Onion Soup

Aldi

Available: April 5
Price: $4.99

It may be getting warmer, but it’s always soup season in our house. If you’re craving a warm and delicious bowl of soup, but don’t want to make it from scratch, grab these frozen, microwaveable French onion soup and broccoli cheddar soup bowls. Each box contains two servings.

Bake Shop Cheesecake

Bake Shop Cheesecake

Aldi

Available: April 5
Price: $5.89

Whether you need a last-minute Easter dessert or are simply craving something sweet, this assortment of cheesecakes is a must-buy. Choose from the chocolate assortment, which incudes chocolate, chocolate marble, brownie, and turtle slices, or the fruit assortment, which includes strawberry swirl, lemon lime, mixed berry, and peach swirl sices.

Simply Nature Organic Pesto

Simply Nature Organic Pesto

Aldi

Available: April 12
Price: $2.99

It’s always a good idea to keep a jar or two of pesto on hand for quick meals. This month you can stock up on both Pesto alla Genovese and Pesto Rosso.

Banana Mini Muffins

Banana Mini Muffins

Aldi

Available: April 19
Price: $2.75

Kids and adults alike will be thrilled to find these mini muffins in their lunchboxes. Grab a box of banana-flavored muffins and a box of strawberry-flavored muffins to mix it up.

Southern Grove Gochujang Almonds

Southern Grove Gochujang Almonds

Aldi

Available: April 19
Price: $5.69

In need of a nutritious and delicious mid-day snack? Aldi's Gochujang and Moroccan almonds are sure to do the trick. Choose between Gochujang’s sweet and spicy flavors or Moroccan’s sweet and savory flavors—or don’t choose at all and buy a bag of each!

Emporium Selection Halloumi Grilling Cheese

Emporium Selection Halloumi Grilling Cheese

Aldi

Seasonally Available: April 21
Price: $3.99

You’ll be itching for a warm day to fire up the grill once you try this halloumi. The grilling cheese makes the perfect appetizer or burger topper—trust us, you’ll want to stock up for the whole summer.

Berryhill Extra Hot Honey

Berryhill Extra Hot Honey

Aldi

Seasonally Available: April 21
Price: $4.99

Aldi is jumping on the hot honey bandwagon with its new take. This extra-hot hot honey is made with chiles and vinegar and will be your new go-to topping on pizza, veggies, and toast.

Park Street Deli Southern Style Potato Salad

Park Street Deli Southern Style Potato Salad

Aldi

Seasonally Available: April 21
Price: $3.49

If you’re not interested in boiling and peeling potatoes but still want to enjoy potato salad, may we suggest Aldi’s fan-favorite creamy salad? It hits shelves around this time every year and we still can’t get enough of it.

Sundae Shoppe Variety Pack Mini Ice Cream Bars

Sundae Shoppe Variety Pack Mini Ice Cream Bars

Aldi

Seasonally Available: April 21
Price: $4.49

Line your freezer with this assortment of mini ice cream bars. Each eight-count box includes two white chocolate bars, two milk chocolate bars, and four milk chocolate with almonds bars.

You can also grab a box of full-sized Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond ice cream bars starting the same day.

