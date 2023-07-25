The 13 Best Aldi Products of All Time, According to Customers

Every Aldi shopper knows the joys of coming out of your local store with a cart full of high-quality groceries that you’ll brag to your friends about. “Yeah, those chips? I got them from Aldi.” We’ve all been there.

In this period of inflation hitting every store, it can be tricky to find low-cost, private-label products that are as good as the name-brand counterparts—but not at Aldi. Fans know how great Aldi’s products are, which is why Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing grocery stores.

But which products are the best and worth buying? That’s a tough question, but Aldi has the answer. For the past five years, Aldi has asked its customers to vote for the items they don’t leave the store without in its Fan Favorites survey. Aldi customers voted earlier this year to determine 2023’s Fan Favorite winners.

“Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for ALDI products and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year’s Fan Favorites survey,” said Scott Patton, Aldi’s Vice President of National Buying.

The votes are in; these are the 13 fan-favorite items at Aldi in 2023, according to its shoppers.



The 2023 Aldi Fan Favorites

Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese

Aldi

Cottage cheese has truly taken over the internet, so it’s no surprise to see Aldi’s Friendly Farms version make the list. We’ve all had a “TikTok made me buy it” moment before.

Aldi’s 24-ounce tub of cottage cheese is available in both a 4% milkfat and low-fat, 1% milkfat variety. If you haven’t jumped on the cottage cheese train yet, let one of these mouthwatering recipes made with the protein-packed ingredient change your mind.

Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt

Aldi

Whether you’re making a smoothie or simply enjoying a bowl of yogurt and granola, Aldi’s Low-Sugar Greek Yogurt will certainly do the trick. The 32-ounce yogurt is available in both Plain and Vanilla flavors, so there’s something for every occasion.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

Aldi

Mama Cozzi’s take-and-bake refrigerated pizzas make the quickest and easiest meal. With five flavors—Five Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, Sausage & Pepperoni, and Mega Meat—that are available all year round, there’s a deli pizza for everyone. Though, we’re extra partial to Mama Cozzi’s limited-time flavors that you can grab from the Aldi Finds section.

Happy Farms String Cheese

Aldi

Having grab-and-go snacks on hand that everyone loves is always important. That is why you can never go wrong with stocking up on Aldi’s string cheese—which is available in both traditional mozzarella and light.

Avocados

Aldi

Sure, you can get your avocados from anywhere, but you’ll always be able to find great prices on Aldi’s avocados. Plus, you can buy them both as individuals and in a multi-pack bag, so you’ll have just the right amount ready to make some guac or avocado toast at all times.

Simply Nature Avocado Oil

Aldi

Speaking of avocados, customers love Aldi’s avocado oil for making marinades and dressings, roasting veggies, and, of course, cooking at high temperatures since it has a 500°F smoke point.

Kirkwood Fresh Chicken

Aldi

No matter if you’re only searching for the best deal or are prepping for your next chicken dish, Aldi’s Kirkwood Chicken is always a great one to add to your cart. It comes in a couple of different cuts for all your recipe needs—and you can almost always find one of its many varieties on sale.

Clancy’s Kettle Chips

Aldi

We all know the Aldi snack aisle is top-tier, so choosing just one product as our favorite can be pretty tough. But customers agree that Clancy’s Kettle Chips are some of the best chips around. Now whether you choose the Original, Jalapeño, Mesquite Barbecue, or Salt & Vinegar kettle chips is up to you.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb

Aldi

Cooking salmon doesn’t get much easier when this fresh fish comes pre-seasoned. With this Mediterranean Herb-seasoned salmon, all you have to do is cook the portion the way you like and serve it with your favorite side.

Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella

Aldi

Available as both a log and a ball, Aldi’s Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella is a staple in customers’ fridges. Try using this fresh mozzarella to make Caprese salads, top homemade pizza, or to try Stanley Tucci’s desert island sandwich (hint: it’s worth it).

Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings

Aldi

Whatever type of vinaigrette dressing or marinade you’re looking for, Aldi has you covered with its Specially Selected brand. Choose from House Italian, Greek, Three Cheese, Raspberry, and Garlic Vinaigrette to add a little pizazz to your salads, chicken, and more.

Specially Selected Ice Cream

Aldi

What’s a trip to Aldi without stocking up on a sweet treat? This Specially Selected Super Premium Ice Cream tastes gourmet without costing a ton. It’s available in chocolate and vanilla varieties—and if you’re lucky, you might be able to find some limited-time flavors in the Aldi Finds section.

Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rose

Aldi

If you’re fortunate enough to live near an Aldi that sells alcohol, then you know just how vast its selection is. Customers chose this Sparkling Moscato Rosé, with notes of strawberry and cherry, as their favorite wine product, so we’ll be sure to pick up a bottle for our next brunch or summer get-together.