You Can Get Up to $35 off Your Aldi Groceries This Week

With grocery budgets as tight as they are these days, we’re all looking for ways to get the most for our money. This week, if you take advantage of the time-saving DoorDash service (because time is money too), you can save up to $35 on your grocery delivery from Aldi.

Aldi already saves you money with its copycat products, like its Hawaiian sweet rolls that are about $1.50 less than the popular national brand and its rising crust pizza that costs about $5. (Have you seen the price of some frozen pizzas lately?)

Now you can save even more on Aldi's copycat products (and the rest of their low-priced groceries) with DoorDash. This summer, DoorDash is launching its annual Summer of DashPass, five weeks packed with deals at various retailers, convenience stores, and fast-food restaurants. Each week will bring exclusive DashPass offers in addition to the regular priority customer support and DashPass-only promotions.

From June 22-28 and July 6-12, you can save $20 on any order over $50 when you use a DashPass and add one Aldi Find item to your order. New DashPass members who sign up for the annual plan can save even more!



DoorDash

What’s a DashPass?

DashPass is DoorDash’s delivery subscription service that offers unlimited deliveries from restaurants and food stores—like Wegmans and Target— with a $0 delivery fee on orders over $12 at restaurants and $25 at grocery stores. The subscription costs $9.99 per month with a monthly plan or $96 per year ($8 per month) with an annual plan (keep reading to find out how you can save more on the annual plan). DoorDash estimates the subscription pays for itself after it’s used just two times in one month.

What’s an Aldi Find?

Aldi Finds are products that Aldi carries for a limited time only. When they sell out, they’re usually gone for good, and some of them sell out very quickly. Aldi Finds can be food, seasonal items, home decor, storage solutions, or kitchenware, like this dinnerware set that went viral earlier this year (but was only available in Australia).

Each week, Aldi adds new Aldi Finds to its stores and gives shoppers a look at upcoming Aldi Finds, and there’s almost always something new and intriguing to choose from.

How to Get the Most Savings

Perhaps the best deal of them all is on DashPass itself. During the Summer of Dashpass, the annual plan is just $59 for the year, and new members receive 50 percent off their first order, up to $15. Combine that with your $20 savings during the Aldi specials, and you'll save up to $35 on your Aldi order that week!

