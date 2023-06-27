Aldi Is Dropping Its 4th of July Grocery Prices 30% Lower Than the National Average This Week

Shoppers will save more than $20—and can even get an extra $20 back in their pocket.

Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on June 27, 2023
Aldi shoppers already know that the store has some of the lowest prices in the grocery game—and even with inflation, they’re still getting cheaper. As you’re gearing up for a big holiday weekend filled with lots of cooking, eating, and drinking, you might be looking at your grocery bill with a grimace on your face.

That’s why Aldi is here to make your Fourth of July celebration as cheap as possible. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced that 2023 Fourth of July cookouts will cost the average consumer $67.73 to host a barbecue for 10 people. While that is slightly down from last year’s number, shelling out nearly $70 isn’t what we want to do to celebrate our Independence Day.

Luckily for us, Aldi has ensured that its cookout essentials are being offered at a discount compared to the national average. So, when you shop at Aldi for your Fourth of July barbecue, you’ll only spend about $47 instead of the $67 you’d spend at other grocery retailers. That means Aldi is saving you about $20 on things like burgers, snacks, and sides.

As if that $20 savings wasn’t enough, Aldi also wants to put that $20 back into its customers' pockets with its Cookout Kickback. The brand will be giving away gift cards loaded with $20.87—the exact amount you saved by shopping at Aldi for the Fourth of July—to 1,000 shoppers.

To win, all you have to do is head to Aldi’s Cookout Kickback site and fill out a quick form with your contact information. If chosen, you’ll receive an Aldi gift card that you can use on your next shopping trip—and who wouldn’t want that?

But, even if you don’t win one of the 1,000 kickback gift cards, you’re still saving money by shopping at your local Aldi, and that’s always a win in our book.

