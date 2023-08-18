Al Roker’s 3-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwich Is Like a Homemade 'McGriddle'

If there’s one thing we love about food, it’s the unexpected mash-ups that home cooks come up with that taste delicious. Whether it be chicken and waffles or brookies, there’s just something about putting two slightly unrelated things together that really works.

Take breakfast, for example, almost anything you eat for breakfast could have a surprising twist. Who hasn’t tried steak and eggs? Or a breakfast burrito? And we’ve probably all seen the dessert-inspired overnight oats.

That’s why when Al Roker recently shared his ideal breakfast sandwich on “Today,” we didn’t think it was all that weird—in fact, it actually sounds pretty tasty.

Al Roker's Ideal Breakfast Sandwich

“You know what’s a great breakfast sandwich?” Roker asks. “A couple of glazed doughnuts with a fried egg and some bacon.”

It’s like a bacon and egg bagel-wich, but with a sweet twist. What’s not to love?

“Is that a thing?” Roker’s co-anchor Shenielle Jones asks.

“I’m making it a thing! Sweet, salty, it’s kind of like a McGriddle,” Roker responds.

Roker is, of course, referring to McDonald’s McGriddles—a sweet and savory breakfast sandwich made with meat and sometimes egg and cheese on a maple-flavored griddle pancake.

The “Today” weatherman’s sandwich is pretty similar, just with two sugary doughnuts instead of sweet maple syrupy pancakes. Though similar to the McGriddles, we imagine you'd want to warm your glazed doughnut up before adding the fried egg and bacon so that it’s nice and gooey—which means it’s a good thing we have the official Krispy Kreme ruling on the perfect amount of time to heat a glazed doughnut.

Despite the strange looks Roker received from his co-anchors Jones and Dylan Dreyer, Roker isn’t the first person to ever make a doughnut sandwich. Duck Donuts, a popular doughnut chain, sells a line of breakfast sandwiches on a doughnut, and Dunkin’ has offered a doughnut sandwich on its menu in the past. Even KFC once had a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich that fans seemingly loved so much they’ve started a Chage.org petition calling for its return.

Who knows, maybe now that America’s favorite weatherman has given the doughnut-wich his stamp of approval, we’ll start seeing them pop up on menus everywhere. But, even if we don’t, you can still make the sweet-and-savory combo at home—which we will be doing ASAP.