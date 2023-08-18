Al Roker’s 3-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwich Is Like a Homemade 'McGriddle'

"I'm making it a thing."

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Al Roker on a red and orange background
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

If there’s one thing we love about food, it’s the unexpected mash-ups that home cooks come up with that taste delicious. Whether it be chicken and waffles or brookies, there’s just something about putting two slightly unrelated things together that really works.

Take breakfast, for example, almost anything you eat for breakfast could have a surprising twist. Who hasn’t tried steak and eggs? Or a breakfast burrito? And we’ve probably all seen the dessert-inspired overnight oats.

That’s why when Al Roker recently shared his ideal breakfast sandwich on “Today,” we didn’t think it was all that weird—in fact, it actually sounds pretty tasty. 

Al Roker's Ideal Breakfast Sandwich

“You know what’s a great breakfast sandwich?” Roker asks. “A couple of glazed doughnuts with a fried egg and some bacon.” 

It’s like a bacon and egg bagel-wich, but with a sweet twist. What’s not to love?

“Is that a thing?” Roker’s co-anchor Shenielle Jones asks. 

“I’m making it a thing! Sweet, salty, it’s kind of like a McGriddle,” Roker responds.

Roker is, of course, referring to McDonald’s McGriddles—a sweet and savory breakfast sandwich made with meat and sometimes egg and cheese on a maple-flavored griddle pancake.

The “Today” weatherman’s sandwich is pretty similar, just with two sugary doughnuts instead of sweet maple syrupy pancakes. Though similar to the McGriddles, we imagine you'd want to warm your glazed doughnut up before adding the fried egg and bacon so that it’s nice and gooey—which means it’s a good thing we have the official Krispy Kreme ruling on the perfect amount of time to heat a glazed doughnut.

Despite the strange looks Roker received from his co-anchors Jones and Dylan Dreyer, Roker isn’t the first person to ever make a doughnut sandwich. Duck Donuts, a popular doughnut chain, sells a line of breakfast sandwiches on a doughnut, and Dunkin’ has offered a doughnut sandwich on its menu in the past. Even KFC once had a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich that fans seemingly loved so much they’ve started a Chage.org petition calling for its return.

Who knows, maybe now that America’s favorite weatherman has given the doughnut-wich his stamp of approval, we’ll start seeing them pop up on menus everywhere. But, even if we don’t, you can still make the sweet-and-savory combo at home—which we will be doing ASAP.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Al Roker on a red and yellow background
The 10 Trader Joe’s Products Al Roker Doesn’t Leave the Store Without
selena gomez in black and white next to a snow cone on a yellow and orange burst background
Selena Gomez's 3-Ingredient, Unexpected Summertime Treat
Savannah Guthrie cracking an egg while standing in a white kitchen with a yellow graphic square behind her
The One Recipe That Got Savannah Guthrie To Start Cooking
A photo of Savannah Guthrie standing in front of a stove in a white kitchen with an overlay of an English muffin sandwich on top.
The Fast Food Sandwich Savannah Guthrie Eats Every Single Day
fast food breakfast sandwich taste test roundup of sandwiches
I Tried 6 Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches and These Are the Ones Worth Waking up For
dunkin donuts coffee cup on a bright pink and orange background
It's Official: Dunkin's Fan-Favorite Drink Is Back
Breakfast Sandwiches
8 5-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwiches for Easy Mornings
Olivia Rodrigo on a yellow and red background
We Can't Believe *This* Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Fast Food Order
Reba McEntire and BLT on a blue background
We Tried Reba McEntire’s BLT Recipe and We Have Thoughts
Jennifer Garner holding a homemade white pizza in her home kitchen on a green-blue gradient background.
Jennifer Garner’s 3-Ingredient Snack Is Ridiculously Simple
Ina Garten on a blue background with pots and pans
Ina Garten's Favorite Weekend Recipe Lets You Eat Cake for Breakfast
A portrait of Stanley Tucci against a floral wall
This 5-Ingredient Sandwich Is Stanley Tucci's "Desert Island" Meal
Customers shopping in a Trader Joe's store in the freezer aisle.
The $3 Trader Joe's Breakfast Staple I Always Stock Up On
breaded pork chop on plate with green beans and mashed potatoes
3-Ingredient Baked Pork Chops
A plain toasted bagel, cut in half and stacked on top of each other with cream cheese spread on the top half, on a plate with strawberries.
This 3-Ingredient Bagel Breakfast Blew Our Editor Away
A McDonald's McGriddle breakfast sandwich over a gray and orange designed background
You Can Make Mini Copycat McGriddles at Home—Here's How