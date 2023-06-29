Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Vegetable Zucchini Appetizer Recipes The Secret to These Crispy Zucchini Fries? Your Air Fryer Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Serve these air fryer zucchini fries as a side dish for beef, pork, or chicken, or as an appetizer or snack anytime. They come together in a flash. By Nicole Russell Nicole Russell Nicole Russell is a prolific contributor to Allrecipes and an avid member of the Allrecipes Allstars. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 12 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (8 ounce) zucchini, cut into french-fry-sized sticks salt as needed 1 large egg, beaten 1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese nonstick cooking spray 1/2 cup marinara sauce for dipping (optional) Directions Place zucchini fries in a colander. Sprinkle with salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Blot dry with paper towels. Place beaten egg in a shallow bowl. Stir bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a separate shallow bowl. Dip each fry in beaten egg, then dip in breadcrumb mixture to coat. Place fries on a plate. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 2 minutes. Place fries in the basket of the air fryer in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Lightly spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray. Cook until browned to your taste, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining fries. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 234 Calories 8g Fat 28g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 234 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 11% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 104mg 35% Sodium 959mg 42% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Total Sugars 5g Protein 13g Vitamin C 27mg 133% Calcium 211mg 16% Iron 3mg 15% Potassium 654mg 14% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of The Secret to These Crispy Zucchini Fries? Your Air Fryer