The Secret to These Crispy Zucchini Fries? Your Air Fryer

1 Photo

Serve these air fryer zucchini fries as a side dish for beef, pork, or chicken, or as an appetizer or snack anytime. They come together in a flash.

Nicole Russell
Nicole Russell is a prolific contributor to Allrecipes and an avid member of the Allrecipes Allstars.
Published on June 29, 2023
Prep Time:
12 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 2 (8 ounce) zucchini, cut into french-fry-sized sticks

  • salt as needed

  • 1 large egg, beaten

  • 1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • nonstick cooking spray

  • 1/2 cup marinara sauce for dipping (optional)

Directions

  1. Place zucchini fries in a colander. Sprinkle with salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Blot dry with paper towels.

  2. Place beaten egg in a shallow bowl. Stir bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a separate shallow bowl.

  3. Dip each fry in beaten egg, then dip in breadcrumb mixture to coat. Place fries on a plate.

  4. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 2 minutes.

  5. Place fries in the basket of the air fryer in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Lightly spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray.

  6. Cook until browned to your taste, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining fries.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

234 Calories
8g Fat
28g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 234
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 11%
Saturated Fat 3g 16%
Cholesterol 104mg 35%
Sodium 959mg 42%
Total Carbohydrate 28g 10%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 13g
Vitamin C 27mg 133%
Calcium 211mg 16%
Iron 3mg 15%
Potassium 654mg 14%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

