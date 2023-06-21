Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites

These quick and easy air fryer egg bites with spinach, pepper, and feta are a perfect start to your day. You can experiment using other vegetables and cheeses.

By Laura Marzen
Published on June 21, 2023
an overhead view of two air fryer spinach, red pepper, feta egg bites in individual ramekins.
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Stand Time:
3 mins
Total Time:
28 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 egg bites
Ingredients

  • 5 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 2 tablespoons milk

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach

  • 1/2 cup chopped orange bell pepper

  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, plus more for garnish

  • 1 tablespoon sliced green onion, plus more for garnish

Directions

  1. Coat 4 (6-ounces) ramekins with cooking spray.

  2. Stir together eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. In another bowl, stir together spinach, bell pepper, feta, and green onion; spoon into prepared ramekins. Evenly pour egg mixture over filling in ramekins.

  3. Preheat air fryer to 340 degrees F (160 degrees C). Arrange ramekins in air fryer basket.

  4. Cook for about 6 minutes. Gently stir partially cooked egg bites. Cook until eggs are set, 12 to 14 minutes more. Let egg bites stand about 3 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional feta and green onion.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

124 Calories
8g Fat
3g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 124
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 17%
Cholesterol 241mg 80%
Sodium 314mg 14%
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 10g
Vitamin C 30mg 152%
Calcium 97mg 7%
Iron 1mg 8%
Potassium 157mg 3%

