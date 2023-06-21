Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These quick and easy air fryer egg bites with spinach, pepper, and feta are a perfect start to your day. You can experiment using other vegetables and cheeses. By Laura Marzen Published on June 21, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Stand Time: 3 mins Total Time: 28 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 egg bites Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 5 large eggs, lightly beaten 2 tablespoons milk 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach 1/2 cup chopped orange bell pepper 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, plus more for garnish 1 tablespoon sliced green onion, plus more for garnish Directions Coat 4 (6-ounces) ramekins with cooking spray. Stir together eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. In another bowl, stir together spinach, bell pepper, feta, and green onion; spoon into prepared ramekins. Evenly pour egg mixture over filling in ramekins. Preheat air fryer to 340 degrees F (160 degrees C). Arrange ramekins in air fryer basket. Cook for about 6 minutes. Gently stir partially cooked egg bites. Cook until eggs are set, 12 to 14 minutes more. Let egg bites stand about 3 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional feta and green onion. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 124 Calories 8g Fat 3g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 124 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 241mg 80% Sodium 314mg 14% Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Total Sugars 2g Protein 10g Vitamin C 30mg 152% Calcium 97mg 7% Iron 1mg 8% Potassium 157mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Spinach, Pepper, and Feta Egg Bites