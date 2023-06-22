Air Fryer Raspberry Brownie Bites

Lightly coat 20 (13/4-inch) foil muffin cups with cooking spray.

Cook raspberries in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring and crushing them with a fork, until broken down, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor. Add cashew butter and the water; purée until smooth.

Stir together dark chocolate, butter, and oil in a stainless-steel bowl. Set bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and melt ingredients, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir until combined. Let cool about 20 minutes.

Combine egg, egg yolk, sugar, vanilla, and salt in another bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium-high until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together flours and cocoa powder. Fold flour mixture, half at a time, into egg mixture until incorporated. With mixer running at medium-low, mix in melted chocolate mixture until well combined.

Spoon 2 teaspoons brownie batter into each prepared muffin cup. Layer 1 teaspoon raspberry mixture followed by 1/2 teaspoon brownie batter over top of each. Working in batches if needed, arrange muffin cups in an even layer in the air fryer basket.

Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).