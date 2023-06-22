Recipes Desserts Cookies Brownie Recipes Air Fryer Raspberry Brownie Bites Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These small raspberry brownie bites are cooked in the air fryer and have a lovely fruity flavor. By Coweed Published on June 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 25 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Cool Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 20 Yield: 20 brownie bites Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2/3 cup fresh or frozen raspberries 2 tablespoons cashew butter 2 tablespoons water 4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 1/4 cup canola oil 1 large egg 1 large egg yolk 1/2 cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/3 cup all purpose flour 1/3 cup whole-wheat pastry flour 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder Directions Lightly coat 20 (13/4-inch) foil muffin cups with cooking spray. Cook raspberries in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring and crushing them with a fork, until broken down, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor. Add cashew butter and the water; purée until smooth. Stir together dark chocolate, butter, and oil in a stainless-steel bowl. Set bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and melt ingredients, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir until combined. Let cool about 20 minutes. Combine egg, egg yolk, sugar, vanilla, and salt in another bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at medium-high until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together flours and cocoa powder. Fold flour mixture, half at a time, into egg mixture until incorporated. With mixer running at medium-low, mix in melted chocolate mixture until well combined. Spoon 2 teaspoons brownie batter into each prepared muffin cup. Layer 1 teaspoon raspberry mixture followed by 1/2 teaspoon brownie batter over top of each. Working in batches if needed, arrange muffin cups in an even layer in the air fryer basket. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cook brownies in the preheated air fryer until set, about 5 minutes. Remove and cool on a wire rack. Brownies will keep chilled and covered for up to 3 days. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 148 Calories 9g Fat 16g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 148 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 34mg 11% Sodium 41mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Total Sugars 8g Protein 2g Vitamin C 2mg 9% Calcium 13mg 1% Iron 1mg 7% Potassium 82mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Raspberry Brownie Bites