Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Tenders Recipes Air Fryer Chicken Tenders Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Air fryer cooked chicken tenders are quick and easy to make and will surely become a family favorite. By Linda Brewer Linda Brewer Linda Brewer is an advocate for others to pursue their culinary interests through new cooking methods and experiencing culturally diverse foods. Her joy of hiking gives her a special interest in camp-friendly recipes for both her personal and professional cooking. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on June 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 12 mins Total Time: 22 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 8 chicken tenders Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 large egg 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs 2 tablespoons canola oil 8 chicken tenders (about 1 lb.) chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional) 2 tablespoons honey mustard sauce Directions Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat basket with cooking spray. Whisk egg in a small bowl. In another bowl, stir together panko and oil until loose and crumbly. Dip each chicken tender into egg, allowing excess to drip off. Dip chicken in panko mixture to coat completely. Working in batches if needed, arrange chicken in an even layer in the air fryer basket. Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Garnish with parsley and serve with honey-mustard sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 509 Calories 31g Fat 33g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 509 % Daily Value * Total Fat 31g 39% Saturated Fat 5g 24% Cholesterol 101mg 34% Sodium 1062mg 46% Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Total Sugars 2g Protein 25g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 53mg 4% Iron 2mg 10% Potassium 413mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Chicken Tenders