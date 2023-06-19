Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

Air fryer cooked chicken tenders are quick and easy to make and will surely become a family favorite.

By
Linda Brewer
Linda Brewer
Linda Brewer is an advocate for others to pursue their culinary interests through new cooking methods and experiencing culturally diverse foods. Her joy of hiking gives her a special interest in camp-friendly recipes for both her personal and professional cooking.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Updated on June 20, 2023
an overhead view looking at air fryer chicken tenders served with honey mustard sauce.
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
12 mins
Total Time:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 chicken tenders
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 1 large egg

  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

  • 8 chicken tenders (about 1 lb.)

  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

  • 2 tablespoons honey mustard sauce

Directions

  1. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat basket with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk egg in a small bowl. In another bowl, stir together panko and oil until loose and crumbly.

  3. Dip each chicken tender into egg, allowing excess to drip off. Dip chicken in panko mixture to coat completely. Working in batches if needed, arrange chicken in an even layer in the air fryer basket.

  4. Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Garnish with parsley and serve with honey-mustard sauce.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

509 Calories
31g Fat
33g Carbs
25g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 509
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 31g 39%
Saturated Fat 5g 24%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 1062mg 46%
Total Carbohydrate 33g 12%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 25g
Vitamin C 0mg 0%
Calcium 53mg 4%
Iron 2mg 10%
Potassium 413mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
breaded and fried chicken tenders on round celadon plate
Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
a close up view of air fryer green bean fries served with chipotle dipping sauce.
Air Fryer Green Bean Fries
a close up, top down view of a plate of golden-brown baked chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard.
Easy Baked Chicken Tenders
44 Ratings
Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with dipping sauce and rice
Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
4 Ratings
chicken tenders on plate with vegetables in background and blue and white checkered napkin
Easy Cheddar-Flavored Chicken Tenders
1 Rating
A dinner plate with mashed potatoes, green beans, and crispy chicken
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
147 Ratings
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
air fryer glazed chicken wings topped with green onions and limes on the side
Air Fryer Honey Garlic Chicken Wings
1 Rating
looking down at a plate full of golden brown, fried chicken tenders, with a side of sauce
Fried Chicken Tenders
283 Ratings
close up on a plate full of baked bbq chicken tenders
Baked BBQ Chicken Tenders
11 Ratings
air fryer frozen chicken tenders
Air Fryer Frozen Chicken Tenders
2 Ratings
Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
7 Ratings
High angle, looking down at a cutting board of sliced air-fried pork tenderloin.
Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin
5 Ratings
Baked Chicken Tenders on white plate on tea towel
How to Make Homemade Chicken Strips 3 Ways
Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Thighs
1 Rating
closeup of bratwurst on sesame bun with sauerkraut and grainy mustard
Air Fryer Brats
2 Ratings