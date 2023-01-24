An Electric Kettle Is a Time-Saving Essential, and You Can Grab One of Our Favorites on Sale

Snap up the Zwilling Cool Touch kettle for over 20 percent off. 

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on January 24, 2023

ZWILLING Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle Pro Tout
Photo: Allrecipes / Pamela Jew

There's a reason the saying "a watched pot never boils" exists. Waiting for those hot bubbles to arise can feel like an eternity, so it's no wonder that electric kettles have found a coveted place in our kitchen spaces.

And if you've been wanting to try this cold-weather essential (or upgrade what you've got), one of our tested-favorites is on sale just waiting to be your newest must-have. You can score the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle for more than 20 percent off right now at Target. Not only will it bring your water to a rolling boil quickly, but it'll look sleek on your counter.

ZWILLING Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle Pro
Target

Buy it: $130 (was $170); Target

This kettle has all the bells and whistles, plus more. It'll boil your water, as well as heat it up to five other temperature presets of your choice. This is key for a variety of drinks, as well as quick meal prep. If you're trying to get dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes, this kettle will boil water for your quick-ramen, glass noodles, or even smaller batches of pasta in a jiffy. For breakfast, use it for quick oats or to get the ball rolling on poaching or hard-boiling eggs.

Made with a stainless steel double-walled interior for even heating, you won't have to worry about the body of the kettle getting too hot to the touch. It has a cool-touch design, even when you use the kettle's warming mode, which keeps liquids at temperature for 30 minutes. It also automatically turns off for safety.

It has a small footprint, which we loved during our tests. Measuring just 9.5 inches tall, 6 inches wide and 10 inches deep, it won't take up too much space on your countertop. We found it was the perfect pick for anyone who wants to upgrade their kettle to a more compact one without sacrificing versatility.

The appliance comes in four colors that'll match a range of styles—smooth stainless steel, soft black, airy rose, and sleek gold—all of which are discounted at Target.

With nearly 1,000 perfect ratings on Target's website and a firm stamp of approval from us, you'll surely want to snap up the time-saving Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle while it's on sale.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds:

