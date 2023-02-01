Yeti Coolers Rarely Go on Sale, but Right Now the Brand Is Slashing Prices on Coolers and Drinkware

Starting at just $25

By Daniel Modlin
Published on February 1, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Yeti Sale Tout
Photo: AllRecipes / Reese Herrington

It's no secret that Yeti makes some of the best coolers and the best drinkware out there. Their ability to keep ice cold and drinks hot for long periods of time is incredible—each piece is over-engineered and does more than you'd ever need it to.

But with this performance, comes a high price tag. And Yeti's popular pieces rarely go on sale. But right now, things are different. In fact, Yeti has slashed prices on its coolers, drinkware, and more, in the new color Nordic Purple. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite Yeti products that are getting a big markdown.

Yeti Coolers and Drinkware on Sale:

YETI ROADIE 24 HARD COOLER
Yeti

Buy it: Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, $200 (was $250); Yeti

The Roadie can hold 24 liters, which translates to 33 cans—plenty for any road trip, beach, or party needs. It's Yeti's signature cooler, and the first the brand launched—I have one and love it. It's rugged enough to drop (a lot), and perfect for every occasion, whether you're picnicking out in a park or camping out in the wild. The hardtop lid is great: It doubles as a seat, or even as a cutting board in a pinch.

Yeti RAMBLER 30 OZ TRAVEL MUG
Yeti

Buy it: Rambler 30-Ounce Travel Mug, $34 (was $42); Yeti

Yeti's entire Rambler line is coveted—its drinkware boasts incredible insulation that will keep your coffee hot and your ice water cold enough to induce brain freeze. This 30-ounce travel mug is ideal for filling up before hitting the road. It's cupholder-compatible, has a sliding lid to avoid any spills, and a handle so you don't burn yourself on that steaming cup of joe.

YETI HOPPER FLIP 12 SOFT COOLER
Yeti

Buy it: Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler, $200 (was $250); Yeti

If hard coolers aren't for you, try this soft cooler on for size. It's 12 liters, and can hold 24 cans. It comes with a comfortable shoulder strap and is lightweight enough to lug around anywhere. Thanks to its leak-proof and waterproof design, you won't have to worry about an errant spill in your car, despite its soft-shell design.

Yeti HOPPER M30 SOFT COOLER
Yeti

Buy it: Hopper M30 Soft Cooler,$280 (was $350); Yeti

The Hopper M30 is the Flip 12's larger cousin. It can hold 42 cans, but has a softer design than the Roadie. Notably, it has an extra-wide mouth that snaps shut to keep your drinks and snacks cool and accessible. And thanks to its Hitchpoint Grid (aka the straps on the front of the bag), there is plenty of room to tack on Yeti accessories like bottle slings or the Sidekick gear case to make it your own.

Yeti DAYTRIP LUNCH BOX
Yeti

Buy it: Daytrip Lunch Box,$64 (was $80); Yeti

Big or small, Yeti has great cooling technology, and this applies to its lunch boxes as well. The Daytrip lunchbox has room for Yeti Ice and a sandwich, plus all the snacks you'd need. It's a lunchbox that will have your officemates oohing and ahhing, and thanks to its leak-proof design, you won't have to worry about mishaps during your commute.

yeti RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER
Yeti

Buy it: Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (was $25); Yeti

If there was one color that is perfect for Yeti's wine tumblers, it's Nordic Purple. After all, doesn't it look like a velvety merlot (or am I just color blind?). Either way, it'll keep your wine at the perfect temperature as you sip, even under the baking sun. Personally, I think these would be great for drinking wine in the pool or hot tub, where glass is a bad idea.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Yeti Sale
Don't Miss Your Chance to Customize Yeti Mugs, Tumblers, and Bottles for Free
Meal Delivery Service
Our Favorite Meal Delivery Service Is on Rare Sale With the Price Per Meal Starting at $3.24
Amazon Customers Most Loved Valentine's Day Section
These Are the Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts Customers on Amazon Love Most, and They Start at Just $4
Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cooler
Get Your Own TikTok-Famous Frigidaire Mini Fridge for Almost 40% Off
MLK Sales Roundup tout
Target Is Taking Up to 70% Off KitchenAid, OXO, Zwilling, and More This Weekend Only
Lodge Deals Roundup
You Can Still Save Tons on Lodge Cast Iron Pieces at Amazon, From Dutch Ovens to Skillets Up to 50% Off
A KitchenAid stand mixer and Oster waffle maker on a red polka dot background.
13 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Target's Massive Cyber Monday Sale
REI camping cookware
Right Now Is the Best Time to Snag Camping Cookware From REI—Get Deals Up to 55% Off
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block Stainless Steel tout
The 25+ Best Kitchen Deals From Target's Huge After-Christmas Sale
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
cookware set, coffee grinder, and a saucepot arranged on a colorful background
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Products — Here Are 15 Worth Snapping Up
Stocking Stuffers
25+ Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Make the Season Bright
Early Access Prime Member Sale Deals Roundup
Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Yeti Free Father's Day Customization
Yeti Is Offering Free Gear Customization for Father's Day—but You'll Have to Act Fast
Best Coffee Mugs for Keeping Your Coffee Warm
The Best Coffee Mugs for Keeping Your Coffee Warm
Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals
The 30 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals Include Up to 76% Off Lodge, Cuisinart, and More