Yeti Coolers Rarely Go on Sale, but Right Now the Brand Is Slashing Prices on Coolers and Drinkware

It's no secret that Yeti makes some of the best coolers and the best drinkware out there. Their ability to keep ice cold and drinks hot for long periods of time is incredible—each piece is over-engineered and does more than you'd ever need it to.

But with this performance, comes a high price tag. And Yeti's popular pieces rarely go on sale. But right now, things are different. In fact, Yeti has slashed prices on its coolers, drinkware, and more, in the new color Nordic Purple. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite Yeti products that are getting a big markdown.

Yeti Coolers and Drinkware on Sale:

Buy it: Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, $200 (was $250); Yeti

The Roadie can hold 24 liters, which translates to 33 cans—plenty for any road trip, beach, or party needs. It's Yeti's signature cooler, and the first the brand launched—I have one and love it. It's rugged enough to drop (a lot), and perfect for every occasion, whether you're picnicking out in a park or camping out in the wild. The hardtop lid is great: It doubles as a seat, or even as a cutting board in a pinch.

Buy it: Rambler 30-Ounce Travel Mug, $34 (was $42); Yeti

Yeti's entire Rambler line is coveted—its drinkware boasts incredible insulation that will keep your coffee hot and your ice water cold enough to induce brain freeze. This 30-ounce travel mug is ideal for filling up before hitting the road. It's cupholder-compatible, has a sliding lid to avoid any spills, and a handle so you don't burn yourself on that steaming cup of joe.

Buy it: Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler, $200 (was $250); Yeti

If hard coolers aren't for you, try this soft cooler on for size. It's 12 liters, and can hold 24 cans. It comes with a comfortable shoulder strap and is lightweight enough to lug around anywhere. Thanks to its leak-proof and waterproof design, you won't have to worry about an errant spill in your car, despite its soft-shell design.

Buy it: Hopper M30 Soft Cooler,$280 (was $350); Yeti

The Hopper M30 is the Flip 12's larger cousin. It can hold 42 cans, but has a softer design than the Roadie. Notably, it has an extra-wide mouth that snaps shut to keep your drinks and snacks cool and accessible. And thanks to its Hitchpoint Grid (aka the straps on the front of the bag), there is plenty of room to tack on Yeti accessories like bottle slings or the Sidekick gear case to make it your own.

Buy it: Daytrip Lunch Box,$64 (was $80); Yeti

Big or small, Yeti has great cooling technology, and this applies to its lunch boxes as well. The Daytrip lunchbox has room for Yeti Ice and a sandwich, plus all the snacks you'd need. It's a lunchbox that will have your officemates oohing and ahhing, and thanks to its leak-proof design, you won't have to worry about mishaps during your commute.

Buy it: Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (was $25); Yeti

If there was one color that is perfect for Yeti's wine tumblers, it's Nordic Purple. After all, doesn't it look like a velvety merlot (or am I just color blind?). Either way, it'll keep your wine at the perfect temperature as you sip, even under the baking sun. Personally, I think these would be great for drinking wine in the pool or hot tub, where glass is a bad idea.