Food News and Trends Don't Miss Your Chance to Customize Yeti Mugs, Tumblers, and Bottles for Free It's an excellent time to pick up holiday gifts. Published on October 18, 2022 From tumblers that keep drinks at the perfect temperature for hours to travel mugs that make commutes, errands, and camping trips sweeter—Yeti has mastered the art of the to-go cup. And if you've ever wanted to put a personalized touch on the brand's drinkware, now's your chance. Through October 26, you can customize Yeti's Rambler line of mugs, tumblers, and bottles for free. Choose to add text, monograms, or select designs like animals, hearts, and custom sayings to 25 different items, including mugs, beer sleeves, and even dog bowls. You'll also have the option of over a dozen colors, like limited-edition Nordic blue and Alpine yellow, as well as a range of sizes. With the holidays on the horizon, we can't think of a better gift for your loved ones. (Of course, you can pick up one or two pieces for yourself, too.) Keep scrolling to get our two cents on some of our favorites. Rambler Mug With Magsafe Lid Yeti from $25 at Yeti Yeti's Rambler mug is a tried-and-true favorite for a reason. Its double-walled insulated interior means your espresso, tea, and iced coffees will stay at the perfect temperature for hours. The MagSafe lid keeps your beverage from spilling, and it's top-rack dishwasher-safe for streamlined cleanup. Choose from 10-ounce, 14-ounce, and 24-ounce sizes, plus a host of different colors and designs. Rambler Hotshot Bottle Yeti From $25 at Yeti This bottle is the perfect gift for any coffee lover. It has a durable stainless steel build that is still lightweight, a 360-degree cap that can be sipped from any side, and a leak-proof design that ensures their brew stays put. It's perfect for bringing along hot beverages to work, or enjoying a fresh cup of coffee outdoors. Choose from a 12-ounce or 18-ounce bottle, depending on their caffeine needs. Yeti Rambler Water Jug Yeti From $100 at Yeti Give the gift of hydration with this top-notch water jug. Available in half-gallon and full-gallon sizes, this stainless steel bottle keeps water cold for over 24 hours, making it perfect for hiking, trips to the gym, or staying hydrated as you work from home. Rambler Tumbler Yeti From $20 at Yeti Perfect for commuters, this cupholder-friendly tumbler is sure to make morning commutes less hectic. Its rugged stainless steel design and superior insulation ensures your beverage will be piping hot through the entire drive, while the magnetic lid keeps accidental spills at bay. Choose from a 10-ounce, 20-ounce, or 30-ounce size. Colster Can Insulator Yeti From $25 at Yeti Keep your beer, canned wines, energy drinks, and sodas cold with this handy colster. It is perfect for camping, parties, or tailgating, especially because its stainless steel construction can handle a tumble or two. You can choose from a 12-ounce, 12-ounce slim, and 16-ounce option. Boomer Dog Bowl Yeti From $40 at Yeti This dog bowl is perfect for keeping your pet's water at optimal temperature at home or on the road. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonslip ring at the bottom to prevent sliding (and spills). And since it's food safe, you can fill it with kibble, too. Choose between a 4-ounce and 8-ounce option which comes in colors like seafoam, nordic purple, and navy. Rambler Water Bottle Yeti From $30 on Yeti Over 5,000 Yeti customers give this water bottle glowing reviews. It keeps water cold for hours, making it equally great for hiking, trips to the gym, or staying hydrated at home. It has a shatter-resistant spout that users say can really take a beating, and you can choose from a bunch of different sizes, from 18-ounces to 64-ounces.