From tumblers that keep drinks at the perfect temperature for hours to travel mugs that make commutes, errands, and camping trips sweeter—Yeti has mastered the art of the to-go cup. And if you've ever wanted to put a personalized touch on the brand's drinkware, now's your chance. Through October 26, you can customize Yeti's Rambler line of mugs, tumblers, and bottles for free.

Choose to add text, monograms, or select designs like animals, hearts, and custom sayings to 25 different items, including mugs, beer sleeves, and even dog bowls. You'll also have the option of over a dozen colors, like limited-edition Nordic blue and Alpine yellow, as well as a range of sizes.

With the holidays on the horizon, we can't think of a better gift for your loved ones. (Of course, you can pick up one or two pieces for yourself, too.) Keep scrolling to get our two cents on some of our favorites.