Williams Sonoma Has 1,000+ New Arrivals for Fall, and Prices Start at Just $3
We're already looking forward to fall. From hearty soups to comforting casseroles to pumpkin spice-flavored sips and snacks — autumn brings us back to our kitchens after a summer of outdoor grilling and no-cook meals. And to help you refresh your space for the season, Williams Sonoma just added over 1,000 new items to its top-notch kitchenware selection.
In the retailer's New for Fall section, you'll find the latest cookware, appliances, serving pieces, and specialty foods to get your home fall-ready. From Halloween-themed dish towels and warm-colored Le Creuset Dutch ovens to pumpkin-shaped (and pumpkin-spiced) kitchen goods, there's no shortage of cute items to add to your cart.
When it comes to getting your tablescape ready, it's important to pick dinnerware that will highlight the dishes you're serving and make your table sparkle. This harvest-inspired tablecloth is very on-theme, with favorites like pumpkins, gourds, squashes, and oak leaves sprinkled all over. It's absolutely perfect for Thanksgiving but also pairs well at any cold-weather dinner party or holiday event.
Next, add these 100 percent linen fringed napkins to your tablescape for a touch of elegance. They come in a set of four and are available in seven colors, like charcoal, parchment, and olive green, which makes it easy to mix and match with your plates and glasses of choice.
When it comes to baking, this storefront has so many cute items to fit the bill. For starters, these adorable fall hand pie molds are sure to be a hit at your next gathering. Each set comes with three designs — a pumpkin, apple, and acorn — and have hinges to make cutting and stuffing the sweet treats as easy as, well, pie. But if it's a larger tart or pie on the dessert menu, pick up this crust cutter for impressive imprints on your bakes. The $20 tool includes silicone rolls to create acorn, apple, braid, or leaf patterns — all of which will take your pies to the next level.
Throwing an October get-together? This punch bowl set will become the centerpiece at your next event. It comes with a large glass pumpkin bowl that can hold up to 9 quarts of liquid and six matching pumpkin cups that are perfect vessels for spiced cocktails, mulled wine, and seasonal spirits.
There are so many great items to shop in this new collection. So, to help you sort through the hundreds of fall-perfect pieces, we selected 16 of our favorites. Check them out below, or head to Williams Sonoma to see the entire New for Fall selection.
