Williams Sonoma Has 1,000+ New Arrivals for Fall, and Prices Start at Just $3

When it comes to baking, this storefront has so many cute items to fit the bill. For starters, these adorable fall hand pie molds are sure to be a hit at your next gathering. Each set comes with three designs — a pumpkin, apple, and acorn — and have hinges to make cutting and stuffing the sweet treats as easy as, well, pie. But if it's a larger tart or pie on the dessert menu, pick up this crust cutter for impressive imprints on your bakes. The $20 tool includes silicone rolls to create acorn, apple, braid, or leaf patterns — all of which will take your pies to the next level.