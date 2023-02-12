Williams Sonoma's Clearance Section Has Early Presidents Day Discounts Nearly 70% Off

Williams Sonoma is renowned for its luxury kitchen pieces, with folks perusing its stores and website to grab anything from cookware to appliances, tableware, kitchen tools, and more. Though well curated, the brand's alluring selection often comes with a hefty price tag. That's why it pays to find pieces sale.

Luckily, right now, Williams Sonoma has discounted its clearance section up to 75 percent off. It's chock full of tons of goodies that span its whole site, we combed through to find more than 20 of the best deals in a few must-have categories.

Shop skillets and cookware sets, popcorn makers, outdoor cookware pieces, cheese boards, plates, mugs, rubber spatulas and more on sale, with prices starting at just $3.

Williams Sonoma

Cookware and Small Appliances

Why not start with some of the most used pieces in the kitchen—your cookware. There are a few on-sale options to choose from, like this basic Zwilling nonstick fry pan. It's got a convenient nonstick coating to help foods glide off with ease, and since the base of the pan is aluminum, you'll get even heat retention too. With its 8-inch diameter you can use it to cook up virtually anything, from eggs to proteins to vegetable sides. And it's PFOA free, dishwasher-, and metal utensil-safe. If you're in the market for a pan that's likely different from anything else in your collection, snap up a blue steel pan from CRUXGG. It's got all the benefits of a beloved cast iron skillet, with the lightweight feel of a classic nonstick skillet. It heats up fast to sear anything to perfection, plus you can pop it in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Williams Sonoma

Serveware and Tableware

If you plan on hosting anytime soon or just want to grab some new pieces for yourself, score a few items for your table or for your serving setup while they're discounted. These $18 servers are key for doling out large salads and sides, plus their wooden handles and stainless steel utensil look chic paired with tons of different textures and designs. And, if you plan on serving up a cheese, charcuterie, or dessert board any time soon, this matching large round serving board is on sale for 40 percent off right now. It's got an ash colored wood tone, plus it can double as a platter for pizza, bread, and more. Gifts for yourself or a loved one are easy to find as well, like this monogram mug that's just $10. It's a simple cream color with a gold letter and a gold base. Pop it in the microwave or the dishwasher for cleaning—it's that easy to use.

Williams Sonoma

Kitchen Tools and Accessories

Cookware and tableware aside, sometimes a good tool or accessory is worth grabbing at a discounted price as well. This on-sale Turkish cotton dishcloth set was designed to be incredibly absorbent. Choose from black or red—either way, you'll get four towels in the set, each with a different design. You can also score some rubber spatulas on sale, a kitchen essential you'll use almost everytime you cook. Grab this pasta-adorned one with a rustic wooden handle for $10 right now. It's perfect for baking and pasta projects ahead, but is generally a handy tool for tons of other projects too.