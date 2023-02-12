Williams Sonoma's Clearance Section Has Early Presidents Day Discounts Nearly 70% Off

Starting at only $3.

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on February 12, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Williams Sonoma Early Presidents Day Deals
Photo: Allrecipes / Tyler Roeland

Williams Sonoma is renowned for its luxury kitchen pieces, with folks perusing its stores and website to grab anything from cookware to appliances, tableware, kitchen tools, and more. Though well curated, the brand's alluring selection often comes with a hefty price tag. That's why it pays to find pieces sale.

Luckily, right now, Williams Sonoma has discounted its clearance section up to 75 percent off. It's chock full of tons of goodies that span its whole site, we combed through to find more than 20 of the best deals in a few must-have categories.

Shop skillets and cookware sets, popcorn makers, outdoor cookware pieces, cheese boards, plates, mugs, rubber spatulas and more on sale, with prices starting at just $3.

Williams Sonoma Early Presidents Day Deals
Williams Sonoma

Cookware and Small Appliances

Why not start with some of the most used pieces in the kitchen—your cookware. There are a few on-sale options to choose from, like this basic Zwilling nonstick fry pan. It's got a convenient nonstick coating to help foods glide off with ease, and since the base of the pan is aluminum, you'll get even heat retention too. With its 8-inch diameter you can use it to cook up virtually anything, from eggs to proteins to vegetable sides. And it's PFOA free, dishwasher-, and metal utensil-safe. If you're in the market for a pan that's likely different from anything else in your collection, snap up a blue steel pan from CRUXGG. It's got all the benefits of a beloved cast iron skillet, with the lightweight feel of a classic nonstick skillet. It heats up fast to sear anything to perfection, plus you can pop it in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Williams Sonoma Early Presidents Day Deals
Williams Sonoma

Serveware and Tableware

If you plan on hosting anytime soon or just want to grab some new pieces for yourself, score a few items for your table or for your serving setup while they're discounted. These $18 servers are key for doling out large salads and sides, plus their wooden handles and stainless steel utensil look chic paired with tons of different textures and designs. And, if you plan on serving up a cheese, charcuterie, or dessert board any time soon, this matching large round serving board is on sale for 40 percent off right now. It's got an ash colored wood tone, plus it can double as a platter for pizza, bread, and more. Gifts for yourself or a loved one are easy to find as well, like this monogram mug that's just $10. It's a simple cream color with a gold letter and a gold base. Pop it in the microwave or the dishwasher for cleaning—it's that easy to use.

Williams Sonoma Early Presidents Day Deals
Williams Sonoma

Kitchen Tools and Accessories

Cookware and tableware aside, sometimes a good tool or accessory is worth grabbing at a discounted price as well. This on-sale Turkish cotton dishcloth set was designed to be incredibly absorbent. Choose from black or red—either way, you'll get four towels in the set, each with a different design. You can also score some rubber spatulas on sale, a kitchen essential you'll use almost everytime you cook. Grab this pasta-adorned one with a rustic wooden handle for $10 right now. It's perfect for baking and pasta projects ahead, but is generally a handy tool for tons of other projects too.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
MLK Sales Roundup tout
Target Is Taking Up to 70% Off KitchenAid, OXO, Zwilling, and More This Weekend Only
Amazon Weekend Sales Roundup
Score Kitchen Appliances, Cookware, Tools, Organizers, and More Up to 77% Off Right Now on Amazon
Editor-Loved Kitchen Organizers Roundup Tout
Get a Head Start on Spring Cleaning—These Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers Are up to 50% Off
Williams Sonoma Fall Roundup
Williams Sonoma Has 1,000+ New Arrivals for Fall, and Prices Start at Just $3
The Best Deals at Amazon This Month Under fifteen dollars tout
The Best Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals Under $15 This Month
Amazon Customers Most Loved Valentine's Day Section
These Are the Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts Customers on Amazon Love Most, and They Start at Just $4
Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan Tout
Our Favorite Pan Makes Sure No Egg Is Left Behind, and It's Nearly 30% Off
ZWILLING Enfinigy Cool Touch Kettle Pro Tout
An Electric Kettle Is a Time-Saving Essential, and You Can Grab One of Our Favorites on Sale
Lodge Deals Roundup
You Can Still Save Tons on Lodge Cast Iron Pieces at Amazon, From Dutch Ovens to Skillets Up to 50% Off
le creuset vday collection tout
Le Creuset Has a Sweet Heart-Studded Collection for Valentine's Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 8 Piece Cookware Set
Our Favorite Wallet-Friendly Cookware Set Is Even More Affordable Thanks to This Amazon Sale
HENCKELS Dynamic Razor-Sharp 7-pc Knife Set
This Now-$80 Knife Set From Henckels 'Can't Be Beat,' According to Amazon Shoppers
Stocking Stuffers
25+ Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Make the Season Bright
best nonstick cookware
The Best Nonstick Pans for Easy, Everyday Use
Best Cookware Sets
The Best Cookware Sets, Tested By Allrecipes
Dominos pizza, salad, breadsticks, and brownies
Domino's Is Fighting Inflation By Offering 20% Off Everything