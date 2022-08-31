Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
In addition to delicious barbecues, the last licks of summer weather, and a restful long weekend, Labor Day is filled with incredible and underrated sales to shop. And one of the retailers leading the charge this year is Walmart, which just marked down hundreds of its cookware pieces, kitchen essentials, and small appliances ahead of the holiday weekend.
Right now, take up to 72 percent off kitchen goods from top brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Hamilton Beach, and more. Prices start as low as $8, and you can shop everything from quality bakeware and cookware, to air fryers, toaster ovens, blenders, and so much more. Whether it's time for an end-of-summer cookware refresh or you're looking to stock up your cabinets for fall, head to Walmart to take advantage of these savings. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite shopping highlights.
Best Small Appliance Deals
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $269 (was $299)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, $149 (was $168)
- Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer XL, $69 (was $98)
- Cosori Smart Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo, $134 (was $199)
- Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 10-Cup Food Processor, $50 (was $79)
- Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender, $45 (was $60)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker, $49 (was $79)
- The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo $79 (was $99)
- Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven, $148 (was $199)
- Mr. Coffee New Cafe Barista Black & Silver Premium Espresso Maker, $149 (was $200)
We still have several more weeks of hot temperatures, so snap up this Tiktok-favorite ice cream maker while it's on sale. The Ninja Creami has five buttons and a sturdy base that quickly transforms pre-frozen ingredients into sweet treats like milkshakes, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. Another great find is this KitchenAid stand mixer that's $30 off. It's a favorite for a reason, with 10 high-speed settings and a slew of handy baking attachments such as a flat beater, whisk, and a dough hook. You'll be able to tackle everything from buttery pie crusts and gooey chocolate chip cookies to fluffy frostings.
Want homemade bread but don't have time for the labor of love involved? Luckily, creating crusty loaves has never been easier thanks to this countertop bread maker from Hamilton Beach. It's currently $40 off and makes bread in as little as three steps. Just load up your ingredients, select your desired cycle, and press start.
Best Cookware Deals
- Beautiful 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, $14 (was $50)
- Wolfgang Puck 9-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $125 (was $150)
- Pyrex Mealbox Meal Prep Container, $8 (was $9)
- Tasty Ceramic Titanium Reinforced Nonstick Fry Pan, $10 (was $12)
- Cuisinart 24-Piece Complete Chef Nonstick Cookware Set, $119 (was $143)
This fry pan set from Drew Barrymore's beloved kitchen brand is quite the steal at just $14. It's 72 percent off, and you get 9- and 11-inch pans that are nonstick, durable, and compatible with all stovetops. Use them for everything from easy scrambled eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches to seared pork chops and jammy caramelized onions.
Alternatively, if you're after an all-in-one bundle to cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Wolfgang Puck's 9-Piece Set is a great option. It comes with two skillets, two saucepans, a stockpot, and corresponding lids that will definitely come in handy for soups, stews, and speedy pasta boils this fall.
Best Bakeware and Utensil Deals
- The Pioneer Woman Flea Market Floral Decal Rolling Pin, $17 (was $19)
- The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 2-Piece Ceramic Oval Baker Set, $18 (was $20)
- Anchor Hocking 3-Piece Glass Bakeware Set, $15 (was $17)
- Farberware Professional 30-Piece Kitchen Tool Starter Set, $30 (was $36)
- Kitchenaid Universal 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set, $18 (was $22)
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Rotating Cutlery Block Set, $82 (was $105)
Fall is an excellent time to stock up on the essentials, and this Farberware tool set has got you covered. It comes with 30 (yes 30!) different pieces, including knives, cutting boards, measuring cups, and spatulas. With its sale price of $30, each one comes out to just $1 apiece, making it all the more worth your while.
Roll out your dough in style with this beautiful rolling pin from The Pioneer Woman. Measuring 18.4-inches long, it has two wooden handles on either side for a sturdy grip and a stylish ceramic body that is painted with a delicate floral pattern. And since it's dishwasher-safe, you can pop it in once you're done using it.
Every cook needs a sturdy set of glass bakeware to tackle lasagnas, brownies, and big roasts with confidence. That's where this three-piece glass set from Anchor Hocking comes in. Each set comes with a 2-quart, 3-quart, and 4-quart baking dish that will become a versatile vessel for serving dishes and baking items in the oven. At just $15, you've got three pieces for a great bargain. With hundreds of kitchen deals to pick from, there's no time to waste. Head over to Walmart's sale section now to explore for yourself.