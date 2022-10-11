Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off

Score deals on Ninja, KitchenAid, Lodge, nutriBullet, and more at Walmart this week.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on October 11, 2022
Walmart Deals for Days
Photo: Walmart/Allrecipes

It's not even Halloween yet, we know, but there's no better time to start your holiday shopping than this week. Both Walmart and Amazon are holding massive competing sales, which means prices are lower than we've seen in months.

You can grab kitchen staples and appliances for everyone on your list (including yourself) for up to 65% off during Walmart's Deals For Days sale, which runs through Thursday. The early Black Friday sale features $40 off Rachael Ray cookware, $50 off the Ninja Foodi indoor grill, $10 off Lodge Dutch ovens, and much more.

Want even more good news? You won't have to worry about cutting it close with the holiday return window because almost every product featured in Walmart's sale receives extended holiday returns. All items labeled with "Free Holiday returns" can be returned into the new year, eligible until January 31.

We sifted through Walmart's kitchen deals so you don't have to and found the deals that you should be adding to your cart immediately.

Best Cookware Deals

GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Let's be honest, some of our cookware could use a refresh. Whether your pots are covered in scratches, your nonstick skillet isn't nonstick anymore, or your cookware has simply seen better days, it's time to trade in your well-loved cookware for new gear. Lucky for you, you can score deals on Rachael Ray, Lodge, GreenLife, and Calpahlon cookware sets at Walmart this week. Check out these goods:

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers
Walmart

Food storage containers are just as important as the food that goes in them. Meaning now is the time to stock up on a variety of containers. Grab different shapes, materials, and even aesthetics from brands like Rubbermaid, Anchor Hocking, and Honey-Can-Do. Your pantry and fridge will never look better. Storage made easy with these finds:

Best Appliance Deals

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 4-in-1 Indoor Grill
Walmart

Are you looking for the best gift of the season? Then look no further than one of these appliances. You'll be the coolest gift giver ever — and won't break the bank. Grab the fan-favorite Ninja Foodi for the best indoor grilling experience. Mix like a pro and score a restored KitchenAid stand mixer for a whopping $190 off (restored simply means it's a like-new stand mixer that was refurbished by the brand for reselling). Or, try one of these other favorites:

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

VAVSEA 1000W 12-Speed Immersion Hand Blender
Walmart

Kitchen gadgets are some of the most fun kitchen toys you can buy. Sure, they're not always a necessity, but man do they make your life so much easier. Like the five-in-one immersion blender from VAVSEA that performs as a whisk, chopper, blender, and milk frother. Or Costway's countertop ice maker that produces 26 pounds of nugget ice a day. These make great gifts for the cooks in your life too:

