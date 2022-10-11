Food News and Trends Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off Score deals on Ninja, KitchenAid, Lodge, nutriBullet, and more at Walmart this week. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Walmart/Allrecipes It's not even Halloween yet, we know, but there's no better time to start your holiday shopping than this week. Both Walmart and Amazon are holding massive competing sales, which means prices are lower than we've seen in months. You can grab kitchen staples and appliances for everyone on your list (including yourself) for up to 65% off during Walmart's Deals For Days sale, which runs through Thursday. The early Black Friday sale features $40 off Rachael Ray cookware, $50 off the Ninja Foodi indoor grill, $10 off Lodge Dutch ovens, and much more. Want even more good news? You won't have to worry about cutting it close with the holiday return window because almost every product featured in Walmart's sale receives extended holiday returns. All items labeled with "Free Holiday returns" can be returned into the new year, eligible until January 31. We sifted through Walmart's kitchen deals so you don't have to and found the deals that you should be adding to your cart immediately. Best Cookware Deals Walmart Let's be honest, some of our cookware could use a refresh. Whether your pots are covered in scratches, your nonstick skillet isn't nonstick anymore, or your cookware has simply seen better days, it's time to trade in your well-loved cookware for new gear. Lucky for you, you can score deals on Rachael Ray, Lodge, GreenLife, and Calpahlon cookware sets at Walmart this week. Check out these goods: Lodge 5.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $40 (was $50) GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $70 (was $130) Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $80 (was $90) Rachael Ray 15-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set/Cookware Set, $89 (was $129) Select by Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans, $100 (was $170) Best Kitchen Storage Deals Walmart Food storage containers are just as important as the food that goes in them. Meaning now is the time to stock up on a variety of containers. Grab different shapes, materials, and even aesthetics from brands like Rubbermaid, Anchor Hocking, and Honey-Can-Do. Your pantry and fridge will never look better. Storage made easy with these finds: Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Variety Set, $20 (was $23) Anchor Hocking 10 Piece Locking Lid Set, $23 (was $26) Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, $24 (was $35) Honey-Can-Do 3-Piece Glass Jar Storage Set, $26 (was $31) Rubbermaid Flex and Seal Set of 21 Variety Food Storage Containers, $30 (was $35) Best Appliance Deals Walmart Are you looking for the best gift of the season? Then look no further than one of these appliances. You'll be the coolest gift giver ever — and won't break the bank. Grab the fan-favorite Ninja Foodi for the best indoor grilling experience. Mix like a pro and score a restored KitchenAid stand mixer for a whopping $190 off (restored simply means it's a like-new stand mixer that was refurbished by the brand for reselling). Or, try one of these other favorites: Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker, $35 (was $50) Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (was $90) Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer, $80 (was $145) Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL 4-in-1 Indoor Grill, $200 (was $250) Restored KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer, $210 (was $400) Best Kitchen Gadget Deals Walmart Kitchen gadgets are some of the most fun kitchen toys you can buy. Sure, they're not always a necessity, but man do they make your life so much easier. Like the five-in-one immersion blender from VAVSEA that performs as a whisk, chopper, blender, and milk frother. Or Costway's countertop ice maker that produces 26 pounds of nugget ice a day. These make great gifts for the cooks in your life too: VAVSEA 1000W 12-Speed 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender, $30 (was $60) VAVA Automatic Milk Foam Maker, $34 (was $38) The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $35 (was $50) nutriBullet Pro 32 oz. 900 Watts Personal Blender, $70 (was $100) Costway White Portable Compact Electric Ice Maker Machine, $110 (was $170) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit