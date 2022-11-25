Walmart Has Thousands of Incredible Kitchen Deals Today — Here's What's Worth Buying

The biggest shopping day of the year is here! Sure, you might already have half your Black Friday shopping done, as there were a ton of great deals leading up to the day. However, nothing beats the Black Friday shopping tradition of meeting up with family and friends, grabbing your favorite festive coffee drink, and hitting the stores bright and early.

Or, if that maybe doesn't sound like you, the good news is most Black Friday deals are available online too, meaning you can shop without the crowds and from the comfort of home. One site you'll definitely want to visit is Walmart. It's no secret that it carries basically everything. So you can get your holiday gifting done and grab a few things for yourself all in one place.

This year, Walmart has thousands of kitchen and home products on sale during its Black Friday Deals for Days event. Everything from big appliances to delicate holiday decor is marked down by up to 45 percent.

If you've been looking for an air fryer, you can snag Ninja's Foodi multicooker for $90 off or Drew Barrymore's fan-favorite Beautiful air fryer for $20 off.

Maybe you really need a new mixer and have been waiting for the prices to drop. In that case, you can get both a KitchenAid stand mixer and a KitchenAid hand mixer for 30 percent off today.

Even cookware, like Lodge's cast iron skillets (25 percent off), and food storage containers, like Rubbermaid's Brilliance containers (26 percent off), are on sale at great low prices. These kitchen items will make excellent gifts for anyone on your gift list—including yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the best deals at Walmart below.

Best Appliance Deals

Appliances are the backbone of most of our kitchens, but, let's call it how it is, they can be really expensive. If you've been wanting to jump on the air fryer train but couldn't find a good option at a low price, now's your chance. As we're entering the holiday baking season, there's no better time to invest in a stand mixer—just trust us on this one. Plus, you'll also find deals on multi-cookers, slow cookers, and blenders.

Best Coffee Deals

One of the best parts of the day is enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Whether you want to brew up a big pot of hot coffee or a single serving of iced coffee, there really is a coffee maker for everyone. During Black Friday, you'll find dozens of coffee deals from brands like Chefman, Nespresso, and Keurig so you can find the right coffee maker for you or your loved one.

Best Food Storage Deals

You might not always think about it, but food storage containers are a really important part of the kitchen. So if your containers are looking a little worse for wear—we're sorry, but it's time to recycle the sauce-stained containers—you can stock up on a new set from Rubbermaid. This Black Friday is also a great chance to get some organizers for your pantry. Your kitchen will look so aesthetically pleasing, and you'll be surprised at how fresh your food is thanks to the decanting.

Best Cookware Deals

If we're being honest, all of our cookware could probably use a little revamp—and now is the perfect opportunity. Trade in your scratched nonstick cookware for a new set from Calphalon. Or, grab a coveted Lodge Dutch oven or cast iron skillet for great, low prices this week.

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

Yes, appliances make great gifts and staple items in your kitchen, but you'd be surprised at how often you'll use these smaller gadgets. From food processors and immersion blenders to hand mixers and new knives, these items will become your new kitchen BFF.

Best Kitchen Cleaning Deals

After the cooking is done, we can't forget about the cleaning. We know, it's arguably the worst part, but with these products, it's just a little bit easier. One of them even does the cleaning for you!