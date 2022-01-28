20 Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Valentine

Cheese is My Love Language

If you have a cheese lover in your life, you should send them Wisconsin's "Cheese is My Love Language" box. Through January 27, you can enter your loved one in a drawing for a free heart-shaped box filled with Wisconsin cheese.

In the meantime, you can also order your cheese-loving boo the "Love is Cheesy" gift collection from Cheese Brothers. You'll find four blocks of cheese, including Honey Sriracha Gouda, Dill Havarti, Smoked Gouda, and Cheddar-Parmesan blend, plus Cherry Lavender jam, and a package of caramels. Then if they're one of the lucky 500 recipients of the free gift, they'll just have extra cheese to enjoy!