20 Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Valentine
Let's be honest, choosing gifts for Valentine's Day can be stressful. Whether you're picking out gifts for your significant other, galentine, relative, or friend, you want your gift to be perfect. And don't even get us started on the stress of having to wrap and ship your gift, while hoping everything stays intact.
Take the worrying out of gifting and have your Valentine's Day gifts sent directly to your valentine this year. We've rounded up some of the best gifts you can have delivered that go beyond flowers and chocolates — but don't worry, there are roses and chocolate options, too. So, get shopping, and let the mail delivery services handle the rest. Your valentine will be happy and so will you.
Related Items
Fire and Ice
End your Valentine's Day celebration with ice cream from Portland's finest ice cream maker, Salt & Straw. The pack lets you choose five pints of ice cream from 27 different flavors, including vegan options. Ice cream lovers will certainly enjoy trying all the flavors with an ice cream tasting.
Budding Romance
Sometimes you just can't beat a classic like roses and chocolate-covered strawberries. Have this heartfelt package delivered to their office or home to let your valentine know you're thinking of them.
Cheese is My Love Language
If you have a cheese lover in your life, you should send them Wisconsin's "Cheese is My Love Language" box. Through January 27, you can enter your loved one in a drawing for a free heart-shaped box filled with Wisconsin cheese.
In the meantime, you can also order your cheese-loving boo the "Love is Cheesy" gift collection from Cheese Brothers. You'll find four blocks of cheese, including Honey Sriracha Gouda, Dill Havarti, Smoked Gouda, and Cheddar-Parmesan blend, plus Cherry Lavender jam, and a package of caramels. Then if they're one of the lucky 500 recipients of the free gift, they'll just have extra cheese to enjoy!
Decadent Desserts
Who doesn't love a variety of desserts to choose from? This box gives you the ultimate dessert spread, including two mini cheesecakes, two black and white cookies, and two chocolate babkas. It's a good thing there are two of each because these desserts are too good to share!
Cheesy Love
Junior's is a legendary brand that has been shipping its delicious cheesecakes nationwide for years. Grab your valentine this heart-shaped New York-style white chocolate strawberry cheesecake to show your love. This cheesecake feeds 12 to 14 people, which means you and your loved one can enjoy sharing this cake for several desserts to come.
Cheers to Love
Give the gift of an at-home wine tasting with this Vinebox tasting set. In the Date Night giftbox, you'll find six tasting tubes so you and your boo can taste your way through Europe together. The set includes two red wines and one white wine from world-class European vineyards.
Pizza My Heart
If you're thinking what could be better than a Jersey thin crust pizza, how about a Jersey thin crust pizza that's shaped like a heart? Seriously, what says, "I love you" more than a pizza? You can order this two pack of pizzas with cheese or pepperoni, or one of each.
Red Hot
Red velvet is a must-have on Valentine's Day, and this cake is packed with layers of decadent red velvet flavors. The six-inch tall cake has layers of double chocolate red velvet cake and frosting, cheesecake filling, and red velvet crumbles for the perfect dessert ending to a sweet day.
Bissful Brew
If they can't start their day without a hot cup of coffee, gift them this 12-piece Coffeegram. This box is curated with coffees inspired by the most romantic destinations, like the streets of Paris and the beaches of Hawaii. The six bags also come with six treats for two to go along with each blend.
DIY Date
This DIY truffle kit is the gift that keeps on giving because not only is it a great date night activity, but also you'll be able to reap the benefits of making delicious melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles. The easy-to-use kit has everything you need to make customizable chocolate truffles, like coconut flakes, peppermint, vanilla, and Himalayan sea salt.
Thirsty for Love
Your valentine will be sure to fall in love with these delicious seasonal cocktails that are perfect for the chilly winter months. And, even better, they can use these cocktail mixes to create drinks for date night that will be different every time. The box includes Ruby Spiced Apple, Apple Blossom bitters, Pomegranate Mule cocktail mixer, Ginger Beer Syrup, and Cranberry Fve-Spice cocktail mixer.
Confection Affection
This heart-shaped box of chocolates is anything but ordinary. The colorful candies are inspired by Bastet, the goddess of women's secrets, fertility, music, and health — and each chocolate has an Egyptian-inspired name. Follow the guided tasting on the Vosges website for the best chocolate-enjoying experience.
Dinner Date
Can't make it to a restaurant this year? That's not a problem. Instead, get your entire Valentine's Day dinner delivered directly to you and your boo. The Surf & Turf box comes with A5 Wagyu striploin steak, New York strip steak, filet mignon, wild Maine lobster tail, extra jumbo Oishii shrimp, and wild Atlantic sea scallops.
Cookies for Two
Cookies are a way to win over anyone's heart — especially these cookies from Levain Bakery. The cookies are baked to order, and the assortment box includes four cookie flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, and oatmeal raisin. They won't be able to resist these, so you should probably get a 12-pack if you want to share.
Be Mine Brownies
Send your favorite chocoholic these fudgy brownies from Brownie Points bakery in Columbus, Ohio. The gift box includes 12 baby brownies, plus one large BrowniEmoji Envelope for an adorable box that will be the best love letter they've ever received.
Woo With Wine
Wine connoisseurs will love this gift set, which includes BrüMate's Winsulator and two extra-large wine tumblers. The insulated vessels are great for taking wine on the go and perfect for those glass-free zones. The Winsulator will hold an entire bottle of wine, while keeping it temperature controlled, and the wine tumblers each hold half a bottle of wine, while keeping it temperature controlled.
Eco-Friendly Embrace
Give your valentine an eco-friendly kitchen makeover with this 15-piece set from W&P. Every item in this set is infinitely reusable so they can say goodbye to single-use plastics forever. The set includes two mugs, two glasses, a water bottle, five reusable storage bags, a bowl, two seal tight bowls, and two utensil sets.
Charming Cookware
Everyone could use a little cookware upgrade every now and then, and this 25-piece set from The Pioneer Woman is a great option. Your loved one will have everything they need to stock their kitchen, like a saucepan, sauté pan, Dutch oven, skillets, egg pans, ladles, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and more. Plus, the ombre red color is the perfect choice for Valentine's Day.
Hot Stuff
Every spice lover in your life needs this Truff best-seller pack. The pack includes the original Black Truffle Hot Sauce, the White Truffle Hot Sauce, and the Black Truffle Oil. These sauces are so good, they'll be adding a splash to every dish.
Tea Time
Traveling for a romantic getaway across the pond may not be possible this Valentine's Day, but you can still grab this London-inspired tea set that will have your valentine feeling like they're sipping tea by the Tower Bridge in no time. The set includes nine different black and chai teas all packaged fresh in cute tin caddies.