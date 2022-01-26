50 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon Under $50

Find affordable and last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your list (thank you, two-day shipping). 
By Melanie Fincher
January 25, 2022
Regardless of who you're shopping for this Valentine's Day, Amazon has you covered with countless gifts at affordable prices. You can find Amazon's complete collection of Valentine's Day gifts here, but if you'd like a little inspiration, we've rounded up a collection of Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon all under $50 (starting at just $9). From handmade goods to top-rated gadgets, food gifts, and more, you'll find something for every Valentine in your life. 

VAHDAM Assorted Loose Leaf Tea Gift Set

The regal packaging alone is enough to purchase this gift set for the tea drinker on your list.

Buy it: $25; amazon.com

Godiva Chocolatier Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate

An assortment of luxurious Belgian chocolates are presented in Godiva's iconic gold gift box for a gift that is as classic as it is delicious. 

Buy it: $40 (originally $42); amazon.com

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener 

Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given this automatic wine opener a 5-star rating. 

Buy it: $20 (originally $25); amazon.com

Dove Valentine's Milk Chocolate Truffles Candy Heart Gift Box

Filled with melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate truffles, this affordable, heart-shaped gift box would make a great gift for teachers or coworkers. 

Buy it: $10; amazon.com

Bamboo Bath Caddy Tray 

Know someone who could use some me-time? This bathtub tray caddy has a built-in wine glass holder, book or tablet holder, cell phone slot, two removable towel boxes, and soap holder. 

Buy it: $34 (originally $38); amazon.com

Love You Mom Pears 

Mom will be reminded of your love each time she lays eyes on these handcrafted clay pears that can be proudly displayed on a mantle, kitchen counter, cubicle, or anywhere she likes. 

Buy it: $28; amazon.com

Drive Safe Keychain 

Remind him to get home safe with this special keychain. 

Buy it: $9; amazon.com

The Ultimate Game for Couples 

Dive into meaningful discussions and funny challenges with this engaging card game. The game can be played one-on-one or with other couples. 

Buy it: $25; amazon.com

Pastel Conversation Heart Soap in a Jar

Scented just like the real conversation heart candies, these mini handmade soaps are perfect for anyone on your list.

Buy it: $16; amazon.com

Handmade Leather Journal 

Made with premium leather and recycled cotton paper, this journal is a great place to capture thoughts, memories, and more. For a personal touch, add a note to the front page of the journal. 

Buy it: $24; amazon.com

The Mandalorian Valentines Day Heart Shaped Candy Gift Set

Here's an out-of-this-world gift for your little Star Wars fan: The heart-shaped box features a Mandalorian-themed pop-up case and two lollipops. Simply insert the lollipops into the holder to eat, and close it up to store the lollipop until next time. 

Buy it: $9 (originally $11); amazon.com

Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two 

This workbook is full of prompts to help you connect and reflect with your partner.

Buy it: $12; amazon.com

Oreo Fudge Covered Valentine's Day Gift Tin

Two dozen fudge-covered Oreos are packaged in a collectible Valentine's Day tin for an extra-special treat. "These took cookies to another galaxy," says one 5-star reviewer. 

Buy it $10; amazon.com

Dash Mini Red Heart Waffle Maker 

I can speak to the power of this cult-favorite mini waffle maker. The heart-shaped mold makes for a festive Valentine's gift that will remind them of you with each waffle. 

Buy it: $13 (originally $15); amazon.com

Love Succulent Planter

It doesn't get much cuter than these handcrafted felt succulent planters, available in 28 different colors. 

Buy it: $24; amazon.com

Amazon.com eGift card 

No time for shipping? Send an Amazon.com gift card via email or text and breathe easy knowing your gift is guaranteed to arrive on time. 

Buy it: amazon.com

The COMFY Original 

A wearable blanket is the gift they need to make it through the late winter drudgery. 

Buy it: $45; amazon.com

Whiskey Glass Set 

Here's a gift that's as personal as it is practical: An engraved wooden box with two crystal cut glasses, six stainless steel cooling stones, two slate coasters, and a pair of rubber-tipped tongs. 

Buy it: $50; amazon.com

Essential Burt's Bees Kit 

Pamper them with this collection of all-natural body care products made with nourishing ingredients like aloe, vitamin E, and shea butter. 

Buy it: $10; amazon.com

Barnett's Cookies Gourmet Chocolate Covered Hazelnut Wafers

Flaky, cream-filled pastries are enveloped in a rich dark chocolate coating and finished with a variety of toppings including cookies and cream, cappuccino drizzle, peppermint, and more. It's a nice change from your standard box of chocolates. 

Buy it: $30; amazon.com

Engraved Docking Station

This bundle includes a docking station, catchall tray, and earphone holder to keep all their personal belongings organized and charged. 

Buy it: $50; amazon.com

Ferrero Rocher Assorted Confections, 24 Count

Ferrero's Italian confections are a timeless classic, and are sure to be well received by anyone on your list. 

Buy it: $10; amazon.com

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set 

While similar satin or silk pillowcases retail for over twice the price, this set includes a pillowcase, eye mask, and scrunchie all in one bundle. Unlike cotton, satin reduces friction for silkier, smoother hair in the morning. 

Buy it: $31 (originally $36); amazon.com

DOWAN Farmhouse Utensil Holder 

Any home cook with a growing utensil collection will appreciate this farmhouse-style crock. 

Buy it: $19 (originally $29); amazon.com

Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

They'll relish this collection of snacks and sweet treats delivered straight to their doorstep. "I was so happy with my purchase I ordered a third one!" says one 5-star reviewer. 

Buy it: $37; amazon.com

Smart Coffee Warmer

This gravity-induced coffee warmer has no on/off switch — simply place your mug on the heating plate, and it will sense its weight and heat your beverage to a desirable temperature.

Buy it: $24 (originally $29); amazon.com

Beer Caddy Cooler with Opener

This soft-sided, canvas beer caddy is much more stylish than your average cooler, and just as functional. It features six bottle holders, a retractable bottle opener, and an adjustable strap. 

Buy it: $38 (originally $50); amazon.com

AHAVA Men's Mineral Hand Cream

Reviewers love this top-rated mineral hand cream made with moisturizing Dead Sea water, smoothing witch hazel, and softening allantoin. 

Buy it: $24; amazon.com

Monogrammed Rustic Leather Dopp Kit

Give the frequent flier in your life this handmade, personalized leather toiletry bag, available in four different shades. 

Buy it: $36 (originally $60); amazon.com

Stash Tea Bags Sampler Assortment Box

Replenish their tea collection with this 80-count tea sampler that features classics like Earl Grey as well as unique blends including Meyer Lemon and Wild Raspberry Hibiscus. The whole set comes in a bamboo storage box for a beautiful and functional presentation. 

Buy it: $45; amazon.com

Good Gain Waterproof Picnic Blanket

You're sure to inspire many picnics to come with this portable blanket. It's waterproof, sandproof, and can accommodate four to six people. 

Buy it: $40; amazon.com

Butter LONDON Glazen Nail Lacquer 

These premium polishes deliver a gel-like finish for salon-quality manicures at home. 

Buy it: $18; amazon.com

RoverTac Camping Accessories Multitool

Know an outdoorsman in need of an on-the-go toolbox? This durable multi-tool features 14 different tools in one, including a hammer, axe, plier, knife blade, saw, Phillips head screwdriver, bottle opener, and more. 

Buy it: $26; amazon.com

Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Stainless Steel Beer Can and Bottle Cooler with Beer Opener 

This handheld cooler can cover a whole glass bottle, or unscrew the top for a can. Plus, it comes complete with a built-in bottle opener. 

Buy it: $30; amazon.com

Teabloom Flowering Tea Gift Set 

Make tea time more entertaining with this blooming tea set: Watch the tea ball unfurl before your eyes through the glass teapot, and enjoy a glass of delicious green tea to boot!

Buy it: $50; amazon.com

Embroidered Chef Apron with Custom Name

If they dream of competing on MasterChef, then this customized apron is the perfect gift.  

Buy it: $34; amazon.com 

Long Distance Wine Glass

Let your bestie know that not even distance can separate you with this custom, hand-painted wine glass. 

Buy it: $25; amazon.com

Homesick Scented Candle 

Take them back to where they came from with these city-inspired scents: "It had my friend in tears as she moved away from her beloved town…" says one reviewer. 

Buy it: $29 (originally $34); amazon.com

L'Occitane Shea Butter Intensive Foot Balm

Made with 25 percent shea butter, this nourishing balm is perfect for dry, cracked heels or hands. 

Buy it: $36; amazon.com

Foodie Dice

In need of dinner inspiration? Roll the die to determine what protein, cooking method, grain, herb, and bonus ingredient to include in your meal. It also includes four seasonal veggie die so you can cook with what's fresh.  

Buy it: $24; amazon.com

Mr. and Mrs. Stemless Wine Glass and Beer Glass Set

This his-and-hers beer and wine glass set is great for newlyweds or any couple on your list. 

Buy it: $20 (originally $31); amazon.com

Custom Nameplate Bar Necklace

Customize these nameplate necklaces with any text you'd like, whether it be their name, your name, a special date, or an encouraging message. 

Buy it: $17; amazon.com

Sweet As Can Bee Ceramic Honey Pot with Wooden Dipper

This honey pot and wooden dipper set makes an adorable addition to a tea set, charcuterie board, or brunch spread. 

Buy it: $9; amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Women's Love Me Knot Stud Earrings

These knotted studs are just the right mix of elegance, subtlety, and fun! They're available in gold, rose gold, and silver. 

Buy it: $48; amazon.com

Dove Valentine's Day Solid Milk Chocolate Candy Heart 

Purchase this six-pack of solid milk chocolate hearts for gifting to everyone on your list — it's also available in apple-themed packaging for teachers!

Buy it: $23; amazon.com

Columbia Men's RFID Trifold Wallet

Made from 100 percent leather, this affordable trifold wallet is a thoughtful and practical gift they're sure to get lots of use out of. 

Buy it: $25; amazon.com

Gibson Home Expressions Espresso Saucer Set

Know someone with an espresso maker? This set of espresso mugs, saucers, and accompanying storage rack is the perfect complement to their appliance. 

Buy it: $27; amazon.com

What I Love about You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal 

Finding the right words to say "I love you" isn't always easy. Fortunately, this fill-in-the-blank journal gives you the tools you need to tell them just how much they mean to you. 

Buy it: $9 (originally $12); amazon.com

Dash Mini Donut Maker 

Dash is known for its tiny-but-mighty appliances, and this mini doughnut maker is no exception. Using any batter of your choice, you can have seven mini doughnuts in a matter of minutes. 

Buy it: $25; amazon.com

Still Salt Bath-Himalayan Pink & Dead Sea Salt Soak

Handcrafted with essential oils, Dead Sea salt, and Himalayan pink salt, this relaxing bath salt blend can help aid muscle aches and tension all while hydrating the skin. 

Buy it: $18; amazon.com

