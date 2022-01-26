50 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon Under $50
Regardless of who you're shopping for this Valentine's Day, Amazon has you covered with countless gifts at affordable prices. You can find Amazon's complete collection of Valentine's Day gifts here, but if you'd like a little inspiration, we've rounded up a collection of Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon all under $50 (starting at just $9). From handmade goods to top-rated gadgets, food gifts, and more, you'll find something for every Valentine in your life.
Related Items
VAHDAM Assorted Loose Leaf Tea Gift Set
The regal packaging alone is enough to purchase this gift set for the tea drinker on your list.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Godiva Chocolatier Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate
An assortment of luxurious Belgian chocolates are presented in Godiva's iconic gold gift box for a gift that is as classic as it is delicious.
Buy it: $40 (originally $42); amazon.com
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given this automatic wine opener a 5-star rating.
Buy it: $20 (originally $25); amazon.com
Dove Valentine's Milk Chocolate Truffles Candy Heart Gift Box
Filled with melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate truffles, this affordable, heart-shaped gift box would make a great gift for teachers or coworkers.
Buy it: $10; amazon.com
Bamboo Bath Caddy Tray
Know someone who could use some me-time? This bathtub tray caddy has a built-in wine glass holder, book or tablet holder, cell phone slot, two removable towel boxes, and soap holder.
Buy it: $34 (originally $38); amazon.com
Love You Mom Pears
Mom will be reminded of your love each time she lays eyes on these handcrafted clay pears that can be proudly displayed on a mantle, kitchen counter, cubicle, or anywhere she likes.
Buy it: $28; amazon.com
Drive Safe Keychain
Remind him to get home safe with this special keychain.
Buy it: $9; amazon.com
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Dive into meaningful discussions and funny challenges with this engaging card game. The game can be played one-on-one or with other couples.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Pastel Conversation Heart Soap in a Jar
Scented just like the real conversation heart candies, these mini handmade soaps are perfect for anyone on your list.
Buy it: $16; amazon.com
Handmade Leather Journal
Made with premium leather and recycled cotton paper, this journal is a great place to capture thoughts, memories, and more. For a personal touch, add a note to the front page of the journal.
Buy it: $24; amazon.com
The Mandalorian Valentines Day Heart Shaped Candy Gift Set
Here's an out-of-this-world gift for your little Star Wars fan: The heart-shaped box features a Mandalorian-themed pop-up case and two lollipops. Simply insert the lollipops into the holder to eat, and close it up to store the lollipop until next time.
Buy it: $9 (originally $11); amazon.com
Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two
This workbook is full of prompts to help you connect and reflect with your partner.
Buy it: $12; amazon.com
Oreo Fudge Covered Valentine's Day Gift Tin
Two dozen fudge-covered Oreos are packaged in a collectible Valentine's Day tin for an extra-special treat. "These took cookies to another galaxy," says one 5-star reviewer.
Buy it $10; amazon.com
Dash Mini Red Heart Waffle Maker
I can speak to the power of this cult-favorite mini waffle maker. The heart-shaped mold makes for a festive Valentine's gift that will remind them of you with each waffle.
Buy it: $13 (originally $15); amazon.com
Love Succulent Planter
It doesn't get much cuter than these handcrafted felt succulent planters, available in 28 different colors.
Buy it: $24; amazon.com
Amazon.com eGift card
No time for shipping? Send an Amazon.com gift card via email or text and breathe easy knowing your gift is guaranteed to arrive on time.
Buy it: amazon.com
The COMFY Original
A wearable blanket is the gift they need to make it through the late winter drudgery.
Buy it: $45; amazon.com
Whiskey Glass Set
Here's a gift that's as personal as it is practical: An engraved wooden box with two crystal cut glasses, six stainless steel cooling stones, two slate coasters, and a pair of rubber-tipped tongs.
Buy it: $50; amazon.com
Essential Burt's Bees Kit
Pamper them with this collection of all-natural body care products made with nourishing ingredients like aloe, vitamin E, and shea butter.
Buy it: $10; amazon.com
Barnett's Cookies Gourmet Chocolate Covered Hazelnut Wafers
Flaky, cream-filled pastries are enveloped in a rich dark chocolate coating and finished with a variety of toppings including cookies and cream, cappuccino drizzle, peppermint, and more. It's a nice change from your standard box of chocolates.
Buy it: $30; amazon.com
Engraved Docking Station
This bundle includes a docking station, catchall tray, and earphone holder to keep all their personal belongings organized and charged.
Buy it: $50; amazon.com
Ferrero Rocher Assorted Confections, 24 Count
Ferrero's Italian confections are a timeless classic, and are sure to be well received by anyone on your list.
Buy it: $10; amazon.com
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
While similar satin or silk pillowcases retail for over twice the price, this set includes a pillowcase, eye mask, and scrunchie all in one bundle. Unlike cotton, satin reduces friction for silkier, smoother hair in the morning.
Buy it: $31 (originally $36); amazon.com
DOWAN Farmhouse Utensil Holder
Any home cook with a growing utensil collection will appreciate this farmhouse-style crock.
Buy it: $19 (originally $29); amazon.com
Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket
They'll relish this collection of snacks and sweet treats delivered straight to their doorstep. "I was so happy with my purchase I ordered a third one!" says one 5-star reviewer.
Buy it: $37; amazon.com
Smart Coffee Warmer
This gravity-induced coffee warmer has no on/off switch — simply place your mug on the heating plate, and it will sense its weight and heat your beverage to a desirable temperature.
Buy it: $24 (originally $29); amazon.com
Beer Caddy Cooler with Opener
This soft-sided, canvas beer caddy is much more stylish than your average cooler, and just as functional. It features six bottle holders, a retractable bottle opener, and an adjustable strap.
Buy it: $38 (originally $50); amazon.com
AHAVA Men's Mineral Hand Cream
Reviewers love this top-rated mineral hand cream made with moisturizing Dead Sea water, smoothing witch hazel, and softening allantoin.
Buy it: $24; amazon.com
Monogrammed Rustic Leather Dopp Kit
Give the frequent flier in your life this handmade, personalized leather toiletry bag, available in four different shades.
Buy it: $36 (originally $60); amazon.com
Stash Tea Bags Sampler Assortment Box
Replenish their tea collection with this 80-count tea sampler that features classics like Earl Grey as well as unique blends including Meyer Lemon and Wild Raspberry Hibiscus. The whole set comes in a bamboo storage box for a beautiful and functional presentation.
Buy it: $45; amazon.com
Good Gain Waterproof Picnic Blanket
You're sure to inspire many picnics to come with this portable blanket. It's waterproof, sandproof, and can accommodate four to six people.
Buy it: $40; amazon.com
Butter LONDON Glazen Nail Lacquer
These premium polishes deliver a gel-like finish for salon-quality manicures at home.
Buy it: $18; amazon.com
RoverTac Camping Accessories Multitool
Know an outdoorsman in need of an on-the-go toolbox? This durable multi-tool features 14 different tools in one, including a hammer, axe, plier, knife blade, saw, Phillips head screwdriver, bottle opener, and more.
Buy it: $26; amazon.com
Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Stainless Steel Beer Can and Bottle Cooler with Beer Opener
This handheld cooler can cover a whole glass bottle, or unscrew the top for a can. Plus, it comes complete with a built-in bottle opener.
Buy it: $30; amazon.com
Teabloom Flowering Tea Gift Set
Make tea time more entertaining with this blooming tea set: Watch the tea ball unfurl before your eyes through the glass teapot, and enjoy a glass of delicious green tea to boot!
Buy it: $50; amazon.com
Embroidered Chef Apron with Custom Name
If they dream of competing on MasterChef, then this customized apron is the perfect gift.
Buy it: $34; amazon.com
Long Distance Wine Glass
Let your bestie know that not even distance can separate you with this custom, hand-painted wine glass.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Homesick Scented Candle
Take them back to where they came from with these city-inspired scents: "It had my friend in tears as she moved away from her beloved town…" says one reviewer.
Buy it: $29 (originally $34); amazon.com
L'Occitane Shea Butter Intensive Foot Balm
Made with 25 percent shea butter, this nourishing balm is perfect for dry, cracked heels or hands.
Buy it: $36; amazon.com
Foodie Dice
In need of dinner inspiration? Roll the die to determine what protein, cooking method, grain, herb, and bonus ingredient to include in your meal. It also includes four seasonal veggie die so you can cook with what's fresh.
Buy it: $24; amazon.com
Mr. and Mrs. Stemless Wine Glass and Beer Glass Set
This his-and-hers beer and wine glass set is great for newlyweds or any couple on your list.
Buy it: $20 (originally $31); amazon.com
Custom Nameplate Bar Necklace
Customize these nameplate necklaces with any text you'd like, whether it be their name, your name, a special date, or an encouraging message.
Buy it: $17; amazon.com
Sweet As Can Bee Ceramic Honey Pot with Wooden Dipper
This honey pot and wooden dipper set makes an adorable addition to a tea set, charcuterie board, or brunch spread.
Buy it: $9; amazon.com
Kate Spade New York Women's Love Me Knot Stud Earrings
These knotted studs are just the right mix of elegance, subtlety, and fun! They're available in gold, rose gold, and silver.
Buy it: $48; amazon.com
Dove Valentine's Day Solid Milk Chocolate Candy Heart
Purchase this six-pack of solid milk chocolate hearts for gifting to everyone on your list — it's also available in apple-themed packaging for teachers!
Buy it: $23; amazon.com
Columbia Men's RFID Trifold Wallet
Made from 100 percent leather, this affordable trifold wallet is a thoughtful and practical gift they're sure to get lots of use out of.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Gibson Home Expressions Espresso Saucer Set
Know someone with an espresso maker? This set of espresso mugs, saucers, and accompanying storage rack is the perfect complement to their appliance.
Buy it: $27; amazon.com
What I Love about You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal
Finding the right words to say "I love you" isn't always easy. Fortunately, this fill-in-the-blank journal gives you the tools you need to tell them just how much they mean to you.
Buy it: $9 (originally $12); amazon.com
Dash Mini Donut Maker
Dash is known for its tiny-but-mighty appliances, and this mini doughnut maker is no exception. Using any batter of your choice, you can have seven mini doughnuts in a matter of minutes.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Still Salt Bath-Himalayan Pink & Dead Sea Salt Soak
Handcrafted with essential oils, Dead Sea salt, and Himalayan pink salt, this relaxing bath salt blend can help aid muscle aches and tension all while hydrating the skin.
Buy it: $18; amazon.com
More Valentine's Day Gift Guides: