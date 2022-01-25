20 Valentine's Day Gift Box Ideas for Your Sweetheart
What's better than one gift to show your love on Valentine's Day? A whole basket of gifts that show your love!
Gift boxes are such a fun gift to give your sweetheart, and, if we're being honest, they're pretty easy gifts, too.
There are a variety of pre-made Valentine's Day gift boxes to choose from, like meat and cheese, chocolate and cookies, and full pasta dinners, that are sure to put a smile on your valentine's face.
For an even more personal gift, you can also make your own gift box. We've rounded up our favorite store-bought gift baskets, plus some cute Valentine's Day essentials that you can grab to make your very own gift box.
Related Items
Charming Charcuterie
Spend a cozy night in with this sweet and savory charcuterie gift box. The eight-piece kit has everything you need to make cheesy fondue, including Willoughby and Harbison cheese and a mini Lodge cast iron pan. It also comes with two additional wedges of cheese, mustard, pickles, country ham, and maple syrup.
Crazy for Chocolate
If they love chocolate, then they need this specialty box filled with Swiss-style confections. The bright red box has everything you need for a successful chocolate-filled date night, including truffles, solid chocolate hearts, milk chocolate almonds, and pecan heart cookies.
Southern Sweetie
If your sweetheart isn't a fan of the sweet stuff, give the gift of savory biscuits instead. The gift box includes buttermilk biscuits, cinnamon biscuits, cheese and chives biscuits, and pimento cheese. And because the biscuits are already made, you simply need to reheat them, which means instead of simply gifting your valentine a box of biscuits, you can use them for a lovely breakfast-in-bed spread.
All You Need is Love and Cookies
Send this cookie gift basket directly to your loved one for a tasty Valentine's Day surprise. Choose from five, seven, or 12 heart-shaped, decorated sugar cookies for a sweet bouquet that beats flowers any day.
Dinner Date
Mac and cheese is the sure way to anyone's heart, even more so when there are truffles involved. This Valentine's Day gift box will help you plan the ultimate pasta night and make the best mac and cheese they've ever tasted. The box also includes chocolate truffles for a little after-dinner treat.
Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice
Valentine's Day is all about the sweets, so sometimes savory flavors get overlooked. Not with this pretzel and Belgian waffle gift basket, though. Here, you'll find soft pretzels, pretzel bites, dark chocolate Belgian waffles, fudge sauce, strawberries and cream topping, Maui onion mustard, and chili lime salt to create the perfect sweet and savory spread.
L Is For the Way You Look at Me
Personalize your gift by giving your sweetheart these customizable M&M's. You can design the M&M's with up to three colors, two different clipart designs, two lines of text, or an image. The adorable "love" box is just an added bonus.
The Peanut Butter to My Jelly
Whether they're an avid brunch-goer or a jam aficionado, this Valentine's gift basket filled with jams, jellies, and marmalades is the perfect sweet gift they need. There's something for everyone in this box, including summer jams like blueberry and strawberry, tart jams like cherry with hibiscus, bright and sweet jams like apricot, and even a jam that tastes like carrot cake. You might want to pick up some bread too, because they'll be so excited to try these tasty spreads they won't be able to wait.
Love Bomb
Hot chocolate bombs are the perfect treat for a cozy night in. And this kit is the gift that keeps on giving because you'll have a date night activity, too! The kit comes with a silicone mold to make four cocoa bombs, a silicone melting pot, tools, and a book of recipes to try — like dark chocolate peppermint and pumpkin spice. Or let your hot chocolate mind run wild. The sky's the limit with this kit!
Cheers!
Give the gift of wine on the go with this insulated extra large wine tumbler. The gorgeous red velvet tumbler is any vino drinker's dream as it can hold half a bottle of wine and will keep it temperature controlled until the very last sip. Plus, with BrüMate's BevLock system, there won't be any leaks or spills!
Wild About Whiskey
Everyone knows things taste better homemade, even whiskey. This whiskey kit will provide you and your boo hours of fun while you create your own whiskey flavors. Simply add your favorite vodka then choose a flavor of wood chips and botanicals that will give your whiskey its own distinct flavor.
Beloved Baking
Package up this bakeware set with other baking utensils, like spatulas, aprons, or oven mitts, for a baking-themed Valentine's Day gift box. The set includes a 10x15 inch baking sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, loaf pan, and three cake pans (round, square, and rectangular), so they'll be set for all their baking needs.
Personalized Presents
If you've never carved your valentine's initials into a tree, now you can. Well, kind of. This serving board is laser engraved with a tree design, plus your initials and optional special date on the trunk. The cherrywood board makes the perfect serving platter for wine and cheese night — or it can simply be displayed in the kitchen instead.
A Gift From the Heart
Your valentine will think of you every time they pour a cup of coffee or tea into this adorable heart mug. Stuff this mug with coffee grounds, hot chocolate mix, or tea bags for an extra special gift that they can enjoy all year round.
Be My Gnomie
Brighten up their kitchen with this adorable gnome-embroidered kitchen towel. The waffle-weave towel will look great in any kitchen, and KreativeImpression's shop has matching gnome towels for every holiday so they can keep switching them out.
Helpful Hearts
Everyone could always use some extra coasters — especially themed ones for the special holiday months. These marble coasters are extremely heavy duty, and no two coasters are the same thanks to the gorgeous natural gray veining throughout. Package these coasters up with their favorite bottle of wine and wine glasses for the perfect Valentine's Day gift box.
Chocolate is My Love Language
Keep it simple with this heart-shaped box of chocolates from Godiva. The 14-piece variety pack includes milk chocolate truffles, white praline, dark ganache, and more specialty chocolates that will have your valentine going back for seconds, and thirds.
Savory Bouquet
Who wants flowers when you could have a salami bouquet instead? This savory bouquet has six stems of salami from Olympia Provisions. Each stem is a different kind of salami, including Saucisson Sec, Loukanika, Cacciatore, Saucisson d'Alsace, Nola, and Chorizo Rioja. Pair this bouquet with their favorite cheese or other charcuterie board snacks.
Hot Stuff
Whether you need a gift for someone in your family or your significant other, you can't go wrong with hot chocolate. This variety pack includes classic hot chocolate, Mexican hot chocolate (with a little kick), and peppermint hot chocolate that you can gift alongside a new mug. And the recipient will be happy to know that your hot chocolate purchase also helped rescue pups in need of a second chance.
Sentimental Scents
Let your valentine know you're always thinking of them with this Homesick candle. The Love Letters candle has floral notes of rose petals and peony, plus hints of jasmine, sandalwood, lemon, and red plum. And thanks to the long-lasting burn time, your significant other will be reminded of your love for up to 80 hours.
Related: 35 Valentine's Day Gifts for Her