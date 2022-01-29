Our Favorite Valentine's Day Baking Supplies
There's no better way to show your love than with homemade baked goods. And because Valentine's Day is a day filled with sweet confections, we think you should treat yourself to new bakeware and baking accessories. Spoil yourself this Valentine's Day with these fun, practical gifts.
Or, if your sweetheart loves to bake, grab these adorable baking supplies that will brighten up their kitchen and their desserts. From bakeware, like mixers and cake pans, to sweet toppings, like sprinkles and M&M's, everyone could use these Valentine's Day-inspired baking items.
Related Items
Mixed with Love
Get a vintage look with modern functions with SMEG's hand mixer. The mixer comes in seven different colors, including this adorable pink that's perfect for Valentine's Day. It also includes wire whisks, Optimus beaters, and dough hooks. Plus, it has nine adjustable speeds so you can use it for all your mixing needs.
Date Night DIY
The only thing you'll need is butter and eggs to make these cookies — the kit comes with everything else. These heart-shaped Linzer cookies are two buttery shortbread cookies sandwiched together with a spoonful of raspberry jam and finished off with confectioners' sugar. What could be better for a Valentine's Day date night in?
A Spoonful of Sugar
Measuring cups are a kitchen essential, and they get a lot of love from home bakers. This durable set of measuring cups and spoons is hand painted and made from glazed earthware that will last you many bakes to come. The nesting cups include 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup sizes and the nesting spoons include 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon sizes.
Special Spatula
Add some extra love to your baking with this spatula from Sur La Table. The spatula has a cute design on each side of the silicone head, including the word "love" with hearts on one side and a love letter on the other side. Plus, Sur La Table's spatulas are extremely durable so the printed design won't fade or chip, even after extensive use.
Layers of Love
Create gorgeous, layered cakes in just one pan! The three-tiered cake is made entirely in this Bundt pan, but your friends and family will think you spent all day making it.
Bursting With Love
This kit includes everything you need to make the trending rainbow explosion cake at home. When you cut into this six-tiered rainbow cake you'll be met with an explosion of sprinkles and candies. Not only is this cake gorgeous, but it's also fun for the whole family!
Conversation Cakes
Create individual cake hearts for your loved one that include a secret message. Each cake heart has a message imprinted, like "Be Mine," "I Love You," and "XOXO." The pans are great for making jumbo muffins and cupcakes that will bake evenly and not over-brown.
A Cut Above the Rest
Whether you're making sugar cookies, gingerbread, or shortbread, these cookie cutters are a must-have for Valentine's Day. The stainless steel cutters let you create six designs, including a double heart, X and O, heart with an arrow, plain heart, love letter, and fluted heart.
Pretty in Pink
Sprinkle some pink M&M's into your baking to give a cute Valentine's Day flair to any recipe. You can mix and match the colors too because M&M's offers bulk bags of their dark pink, red, and white candies.
Sweetie Pie
This ceramic ruffled heart dish will create the perfect sweet or savory centerpiece for your Valentine's Day celebration. It can hold over three quarts so you can load up your pies and cobblers with tons of filling.
Give Me Some Sugar
Finish off all your Valentine's Day desserts with these glitzy sprinkles. The three-pack includes gold, pink, and red heart sprinkles, pink sparkling sugar, and pink and gold pearls that go great on cookies, cakes, brownies, and ice cream.
Sweet Heart
This two-quart Dutch oven is the ultimate kitchen workhorse. It can be used to bake breads and desserts, but also make soups and stews. Plus, it's absolutely adorable. We give you full permission to buy one for yourself (we know we will be).
Celebrate with Cake
Funfetti lovers need to run to Target for this Valentine's Day-themed cake mix. It still has the tasty traditional Funfetti flavor, but with festive pink and red sprinkles inside. Of course, no Funfetti cake is complete without the Funfetti frosting — and there's a Valentine's Funfetti frosting that's pink for the holiday!
Will You Accept This Rose?
While hearts are the most common Valentine's Day shape for bakeware, the rose is a beautiful option that can often get overlooked. This Bundt pan will create a rose design that is almost too pretty to eat. And because it's not Valentine's Day specific, you can use it all year round!
Cute Cookies
Wilton's makes Valentine's Day cookie decorating extra easy with their seven-piece kit. Simply make your favorite cutout cookie dough, then use these three cookie cutters to create fun heart and arrow shapes. After your cookies are done baking, decorate them with the three icings — white, pink, and red — plus the confetti heart sprinkles.
Related: