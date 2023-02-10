Our Favorite Pan Makes Sure No Egg Is Left Behind, and It's Nearly 30% Off

You've seen the headlines. Groceries from every aisle imaginable are soaring in price, but one item stands alone: eggs. It's a shame really—after all, they're a key ingredient in so many dishes, from baking to spaghetti carbonara, and are just as good alone in the morning. But we think you shouldn't stop buying them altogether. Instead, we're making the most of the ones we have.

And that means cooking them properly every single time. No more attempts at cooking an omelet in stainless steel for clout. We're relying on nonstick whenever we cook an egg to ensure fluffy, velvety perfection, and that not a single one goes to waste.

If you don't have a nonstick pan you can trust with precious eggs, you're in luck. Right now, one of our favorites is almost 30 percent off at Amazon.

This 10-inch nonstick pan from Tramontina is ranked our favorite for beginners thanks to its reinforced nonstick coating for easy use. Not only does this high-performance PFOA-free nonstick coating clean easily, it also prevents delicate foods, like precious eggs, from getting stuck and ruined.

We liked this pan for more than just its coating. In testing, we found that its heavy aluminum base distributed heat evenly, writing that "these features help with more successful cooking, which any beginner in the kitchen can appreciate."

But even if you're not a beginner, you'll still love it. Plus, its removable silicone handle will help protect you from accidentally burning yourself. The only downside worth mentioning is that this pan doesn't work on induction cooktops. But it works just fine on electric or gas stoves, and because it's oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you can make frittatas and shakshuka, as well as omelets and soft scrambles.

It might take two eggs to make an omelet, but it takes a great nonstick frying pan to make sure it doesn't come out looking like a soggy mess. Grab this pan while it's just $33 at Amazon.