Don't Waste Your Precious Bacon Grease—These Top-Rated Containers Are Up to 46% Off

Shop five options, starting at just $14.

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on February 11, 2023

bacon grease container sale roundup tout
Photo: All Recipes

Bacon grease is a flavor bomb just waiting to be reused. But you shouldn't keep it in a random bowl, or a makeshift strainer. There are tons of top-rated containers designed just for storing grease and filtering out any leftover bits. And, if you're in the market, you're in luck, since Amazon has some great containers on sale nearly 50 percent off.

They're easy to use, since you just pour the leftover grease right in. They all come with a strainer to separate solids, that way you're left with pure smokey-flavored base to add to your next stew, stir fry, side, or even dessert. And if you're not a bacon-eater, rest assured—you can also use them to store other types of leftover oil too. This is key for those situations where your oil is clean enough to reuse after frying only a few things, and you don't want to waste it by throwing it away. Use it to fry anything like potato chips, doughnuts, falafel, and more.

Shop four of the best deals below, including reader-favorites and top-rated options, with prices starting at just $14.

Best Bacon Grease Container Deals on Amazon

Don't pass up on this deal on the Aulett Home bacon grease container. It's nearly 50 percent off, and it comes in an ideal size at 5-cups for those that want to get multiple uses out of it, whether that be holding small batches of bacon grease or larger yields of oil.

Readers love this container thanks to its easy-to-use design, and it's racked up more than 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. "This bacon [grease] container works great! It's easy to wash and use. The strainer works perfectly, straining all the bacon bits out of the fat." one shopper wrote.

Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer
Amazon

Buy it: $14 (was $25); Amazon

It's got a stainless steel body, a sturdy handle, and a fine mesh strainer that you can place on top of the base or remove. Plus, it's easy to clean. Just toss it in the dishwasher and it'll come out sparkling.

If you're planning on grabbing one of these strainers for more than just bacon grease, a larger option will do the trick, and this $19 one can hold up to 6-cups of oil. It's perfect if you're looking to reuse oil after cooking, but need to strain out some bits before storing and reusing.

RSVP International Grease Keeper
Amazon

Buy it: $19 (was $24); Amazon

This one is made with stoneware, so it's got a homey look that's perfect for displaying on your kitchen counter. And, you can snap it up in black or white at discounted prices. You'll get the large, stout base, with a fine stainless steel strainer that easily comes off when you're ready to reuse the oil. Like the others, it also comes with a cute lid.

"This grease container is the perfect size for my family. Looks very pretty on the counter," a reviewer wrote. Other shoppers love how easy it is to use and clean, too.

If you're hoping to have some extra flavorful meals in your future or want to save some food waste, pick up one of the on sale containers now while you can. Shop other models on sale below.

Ourokhome Bacon Grease Container with Strainer
Amazon

Buy it: $22 (was $29); Amazon

Cambom Bacon Grease Container
Amazon

Buy it: $20 (was $31); Amazon

