Get Your Own TikTok-Famous Frigidaire Mini Fridge for Almost 40% Off

In a world where Trader Joes' unexpected cheddar cheese and Olipop root beer exists—it's only natural to put a mini fridge in your bedroom or office in an effort to curb those midday (and midnight) cravings. And TikTok users everywhere can't stop showing off their Frigidaire retro-inspired fridges.

Their fun design brings an element of nostalgia to any room, but they take up minimal space. And, if you've seen the many videos (the minifridge hashtag on TikTok has garnered more than 740 million views to date) of users carefully restocking their little snack oasis, it's tough to ignore the allure. But I've got some great news for you—you can score two of those old-fashioned looking Frigidaire models on sale now up to 39 percent off.

Both models are similar—they're 4-liter fridges with a removable shelf to customize how you'd like to use it. You can fit six 12-ounce cans in each if you remove the shelf, but a ton of users keep it in so they can store both drinks and snacks.

They're powered by a plug, so you'll want to be sure you find a space where the fridge can reach an outlet, whether that's a shelf, the floor, or a dresser. Plus, they won't take up a ton of space, since they're both 5-by-5-by-7.5 inches in size.

The real choice between these two models will come down to aesthetics, since they both have a slightly tweaked yet consistently retro design. You'll want to snap up this model if you're looking for a more muted retro design. Its edges are slightly more squared off, and the front's got a simple concave silver handle that you pull to open. It has the classic script Frigidaire logo running on the top, and comes in colors like blue, white, black, or red, all of which are on sale.

"This is the cutest, most convenient little cooler. I keep it at work," one Amazon shopper wrote. They went on to say it's perfect for their lunch and snacks.

For a design that takes nostalgia one step further, grab this option. It's a bit more rounded and bubble-like, plus you'll get a cute little window, a silver latch on the outer edge, and a knob-style handle that turns like the vintage ones used to. Snap it up in different colors too, like red, mint, or white.

With more than 5,800 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers love this model. One person who bought it for their bedroom wrote, "It cools right away at a good temperature. It makes a tiny powering noise but nothing loud or bothersome. It's small and portable but fits a good amount of small bottles/cans."

"It is so stinkin' adorable and it does really keep things cold. It is on the small side but exactly what I needed just to keep a couple drinks and snacks," another reviewer said. Users on TikTok frequently fill it with water, soda, orange juice, iced coffees, and more, plus tons of snacks like yogurt, fruit, snack bars, and cheese.

The beauty of an adjustable shelf and some wide open space is that you can fill it with whatever you love in a way that works best for you. Snap up these Frigidaire mini-fridges now for your bedrooms, office spaces — really anywhere you'd want a quick snack or beverage at hand. Shop the additional colors on sale below.

