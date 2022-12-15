These Reusable Paper Towels Have Over 37,000 Perfect Ratings — and I Swear by Them, Too

Get a 10-pack of these Swedish dishcloths while it’s 28% off.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on December 15, 2022

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths
Photo: amazon

Keeping my kitchen clean while I'm cooking, and even after, is trouble. For starters, my dog has taken to pulling our dish towels off of the dishwasher just for fun. But even beyond that, it feels like every time I cook, I end up with messy counters and run out of paper towels. Well, that's what would happen. Now I never run out of paper towels because I came across these reusable ones.

The Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths aren't just beloved by me. They also have over 37,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. And as if that wasn't enough to convince you, they're currently 28 percent off, making them just $18 for a pack of 10.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths
amazon

Buy it: Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths, Pack of 10, $18 (was $25) at Amazon

Think of these dishcloths as a blend between the most absorbent paper towel you've ever used and a dish towel you don't mind getting dirty. They truly pick up everything, whether I'm washing dishes, wiping countertops, or even cleaning my windows after a particularly greasy fried chicken night my partner and I have decided never to discuss again.

Beyond being extremely absorbent and versatile, the best part about them is that they're reusable. You can wash them in the dishwasher with your dishes and they come out good as new. So much so that my pack of 10 I originally purchased has lasted me six months, while my roll of paper towels has sat unused.

Don't just take my word for it, though. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these things. One reviewer writes that "I had doubts about using these, but 20 minutes after receiving them I spilled plant milk on the counter. Not only did it easily clean the spill but it also picked up a bunch of crumbs I couldn't see."

Another reviewer adds that they love how "thick and sturdy" they are, as well as how well they "have held up with almost daily washes in the dishwasher." In fact, this reviewer admits they've "also washed them in the laundry and they never fade or tear."

If you're ready for a more sustainable option to paper towels, and an easier way to clean your kitchen, jump on this sale while it's still live, and grab these dishcloths for just $18 at Amazon.

